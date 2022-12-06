Mrazek thankful second groin injury of season was minor originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Petr Mrazek's groin injuries have been well-documented at this point, and he suffered another one on Dec. 3 in a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers. He exited at the end of the second period after stopping 21 of 22 shots and was expected to be out for at least one week.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 44 MINUTES AGO