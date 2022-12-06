ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackhawks' Petr Mrazek Thankful Second Groin Injury of Season Was Minor

Mrazek thankful second groin injury of season was minor originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Petr Mrazek's groin injuries have been well-documented at this point, and he suffered another one on Dec. 3 in a 5-2 win over the New York Rangers. He exited at the end of the second period after stopping 21 of 22 shots and was expected to be out for at least one week.
CHICAGO, IL
Mavericks Injury Report Lists Luka Dončić, Others Out Vs. Bulls

Without Dončić, Mavericks will be shorthanded vs. Bulls originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Dallas Mavericks will be severely shorthanded for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. According to the team's latest injury report, Luka Dončić (right quadricep strain), Josh Green (right elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber...
DALLAS, TX
Bulls' Javonte Green Questionable Vs. Mavericks With Knee Injury

Javonte Green questionable vs. Mavs with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green is questionable to play Saturday night against the Dallas Mavericks, according to the team's injury report. Green confirmed that designation after the Bulls' morning shootaround, saying he is still not sure...
CHICAGO, IL
Blackhawks' Jaxson Stauber Soaking Up Emergency Call-Up to NHL

Hawks' Jaxson Stauber soaking up emergency call-up to NHL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks have been decimated with injuries this season, and perhaps no position has had its depth tested more than the goaltending. Four goaltenders have appeared in NHL games for the Blackhawks through 26 games...
CHICAGO, IL
What If Every One Possession Game Had Opposite Result for Bears?

What if every one possession game had the opposite result? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. A graphic materialized that displayed the NFL's current records if each one possession game emerged with the opposite result. The results are shocking. According to the graphic, the Bears would have five more wins...
CHICAGO, IL
