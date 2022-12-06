Read full article on original website
Franklin County Times
Taste of Franklin — Something sweet to eat
Whether attending a cookie swap, creating goodies for friends and neighbors or preparing for Santa’s imminent arrival, cookies are bound to be on the menu at some point this season. While the classic chocolate chip is always an option, Amy McCollum has a festive selection of recipes to choose from that might help you whip up a new sweet treat for your holiday table – or else revive a long-forgotten favorite. It’s baking season in Franklin County.
Franklin County Times
Jingle all the way: Russellville kicks off Christmas
Russellville started the month of December with a big dose of seasonal cheer: first with the Cultura Garden Club’s annual Every Light a Prayer for Peace and Tree Lighting ceremonies. The prayer for peace event has been locally observed and sponsored by the club for more than 30 years....
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Hook Street in Tuscumbia
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Hook Street in Tuscumbia. The...
Franklin County Times
PHOTOS: Red Bay holds tree lighting ceremony
Red Bay holds its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Dec. 4 in Bay Tree Park. Grand marshal John Bostick, of Sunshine Homes, and Tommy Dobbs did the honors to officially light the Christmas tree. Bostick was presented with a commemorative key to the city in appreciation of Sunshine Homes’ 50th year in Red Bay. Various performers provided the sounds of the season.
WAFF
EXCLUSIVE: Family, friends of Red Bay teen who passed away speak about her impact on the community
RED BAY, Ala. (WAFF) - Gracie Davis was a shining part of Red Bay and the community’s love only grew after hearing about her terrible accident that happened on Dec. 17, 2021. After being in a coma for nearly a year, Gracie passed away Wednesday night, just hours before her 19th birthday.
256today.com
Limestone County’s Buckelew family donates 320 acres to Land Trust
HUNTSVILLE – Land Trust of North Alabama recently received a donation from Beth Freeman Buckelew of 320 acres in Limestone County near Athens. The property was willed to the Land Trust protecting it from future development and preserving family farmland, a portion of Piney Creek, and a variety of other natural features, the organization said.
Franklin County Times
RMS students present projects at Good Characters Expo
Students at Russellville Middle School presented their service learning projects at a Good Characters Expo Nov. 30 in the school gym. They shared what they have been learning and – in some cases – putting into practical use with community members, mentors and peers. After weeks in Liberty...
North Alabama teen and mother to be featured on national cooking show
Gingerbread Bakery's 'master chef,' Madison Howton is only 18 years old.
‘All of the residents love mom’
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman’s Shirley Rhodes was recently honored for her more than two decades of service at The Neighborhood at Cullman (formerly Morningside of Cullman) assisted living community. Rhodes celebrated her 23rd work anniversary at the facility. Over the years, Rhodes has been named Employee of the Year and Employee of the Month several times, her daughter Sharlotte Oliver told the Tribune. “Her husband and my father, Doyse Rhodes, passed away in 2003. He and my mother always worked side by side for years doing drywall,” Oliver said. “My mom had been working for a few years when my dad passed...
Christmas parades postponed due to weather
Multiple Christmas parades across North Alabama are being postponed or rescheduled due to weather concerns.
‘Relish’ the opportunity to see the Wienermobile in North Alabama
'Relish' the opportunity to 'ketchup' with the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile and 'meat' hotdoggers Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob in Northeast Alabama.
Shoals Theatre to host Christmas benefit concert
The historic Shoals Theatre in Florence will host a concert to benefit the Muscle Shoals Music Association (MSMA) this week.
Tuscumbia officers awarded medals for saving man’s life in July
When the officers arrived, residents told them a man and his dog were trapped inside a burning RV.
1 killed in Hwy 31 wreck
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – A two vehicle wreck on U.S. Hwy 31 near County Road 1282, north of Hurricane Creek Park, claimed the life of Marquetta D. Vinson, 41, of Falkville. Vinson was driving a 2007 Ford Fusion and was critically injured when struck by a 2014 Ford Fusion driven by a Cullman man, Gregory S. Ross. Both drivers were transported to UAB Hospital where Vinson succumbed to her injuries according to ALEA. No additional information is available at this time when ALEA continues an investigation.
Franklin County Times
RCS BOE recognizes Marching Hundred percussion
The Russellville Marching Hundred percussion section has been making itself heard loud and clear. The members received special recognition during the Nov. 29 meeting of the Russellville City Schools Board of Education, honored for winning the 5A Outstanding Percussion Award at the Alabama State Marching Band Competition. “I’m very appreciative...
Franklin County Times
Franklin County parades into Christmas season
DEC. 1 – RUSSELLVILLE. Before the parade: Dec. 1 at 4:15 p.m., the Cultura Garden Club’s Every Light a Prayer for Peace program will take place on the Franklin County Courthouse steps. The event will feature songs and speakers encouraging peace. Veterans, active military, front-line workers, first responders and EMS will be honored. Derek Washington, of First Freewill Baptist Church, will give the Prayer for Peace Message.
WAAY-TV
Madison homesteader says rising prices, avian flu outbreak have more people shopping local for eggs
You might notice the price of eggs is significantly up this holiday season. According to the the U.S. Department of Agriculture, egg prices jumped more than 10% in October, putting the average price for a carton of eggs at $3.42. Experts say this particular spike can be traced back to...
wbrc.com
Walker County woman, others say FedEx delivered packages to wrong address
EMPIRE, Ala. (WBRC) - Delivery companies are busy this time of year in Walker County, but people who live there are having issues getting their packages. Debra McNiese, who lives in the Empire area, is one of them. She ordered a few items in November and they arrived this past Friday. The problem is the packages showed up on someone else’s front porch. She got a delivery notice picture from FedEx showing the packages at the wrong house.
Sheffield residents concerned after city council appoints new municipal judge
Some residents in Sheffield aren't happy with how the city council chose to appoint a new municipal judge.
Planning commission approves site plans
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Planning Commission at its Monday, Dec. 5, meeting approved site plans for various properties. The commission approved plans for the former Texaco gas station property at 1667 Cherokee Ave. SW next to Mitch Smith Chevrolet, as well as for the former Werner’s (now Ace of the South) property at 1115 Fourth St. SW. The short-form subdivision and the proposed site plan for 4 Arrows Fitness at Bolte Road Southeast and Third Avenue Southeast (Old Hanceville Highway) was approved. The rezoning from M-2 to B-2 request for the property received a favorable recommendation and will move to Cullman City Council. Final plat plans for The Reserve at Northridge-Phase II, off of Eva Road just north of Alabama Highway 157, and Kilpatrick Landing-Phase II, just north of Cracker Barrel off of Alabama Highway 157, were approved. The property at Kilpatrick Landing-Phase II was noted to have potential issues with water runoff, but the project’s representative, James Hayes Jr., stated, “We’re fine with any of the comments from engineering. We’ll be responsible if there’s any problem with the drainage.” Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
