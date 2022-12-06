Read full article on original website
Morocco vs Portugal - World Cup quarter-final: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Morocco's World Cup quarter-final against Portugal, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Portugal forced to deny sensational claims Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to LEAVE World Cup squad over Switzerland snub
PORTUGAL have strongly denied sensational claims Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to LEAVE the World Cup after being dropped for their emphatic win over Switzerland. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, 37, started his country's opening four games in Qatar. But he was then left out of Fernando Santos' XI for the Switzerland...
2022 World Cup Quarterfinal Matches Set; Morocco Captures Historic Win to Advance
"The round of 16 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued on Tuesday, and on paper the results mirrored those from yesterday. There was one blowout match and another that was decided by penalty kicks.It was an historic outing for Morocco as the team became just the fourth African nation to reach the quarterfinals after taking down favored Spain. The team also became the first African nation to get this deep into the bracket since 2010. The game was knotted up at zero for 120 minutes and was decided on three winning penalty kicks. Spain was unable to score even...
Cristiano Ronaldo dropped for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 tie with Switzerland
Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 tie with Switzerland.The former Manchester United striker, who left manager Fernando Santos unhappy with his reaction to being substituted in the last game with South Korea, was was benched for the knockout game with Goncalo Ramos preferred.Ronaldo, who had his contract with United cancelled earlier this month, has scored only once in the tournament so far.Bruno Fernandes’s return is a boost for the 2016 European champions, however, after he grabbed two goals and two assists in the first two games before being rested for the Korea clash.The...
Portugal's Pepe now second-oldest World Cup scorer – overtaking Cristiano Ronaldo
The veteran central defender turns 40 in February and has just bagged one of the most significant goals of his enduring career
Watch: Morocco fans flood streets in Spain after World Cup victory
While Spain might have crashed out against Morocco in the Round of 16, there were still scenes of jubilation taking place across the country. Spain’s large Moroccan population took to the streets in force in order to celebrate a historic victory. It is their first ever over Spain, in admittedly just four matches, but it also sees Morocco through to their first ever World Cup quarter finals.
Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Portugal World Cup team? Portuguese FA denies exit threat rumors ahead Morocco game
The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied suggestions that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to walk out of their World Cup squad following a row with head coach Fernando Santos. Portuguese publication Record reported on Thursday that Ronaldo, without a club since his contract with Manchester United was terminated on the eve...
Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Ronaldo replacement Ramos nets hat-trick
Portugal breezed into the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup on Tuesday, smashing Switzerland 6-1 as Goncalo Ramos netted a hat-trick while filling in for Cristiano Ronaldo, who was dropped from the starting XI.Portugal coach Fernando Santos dropped Ronaldo due to frustration at the 37-year-old’s reaction to being substituted in the side’s last group game, and the decision paid off.Ramos netted an impressive hat-trick, while Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and Rafael Leao also scored. Ronaldo, on in the second half, found the net but was offside. Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji grabbed a consolation goal for Switzerland.Morocco await Portugal in the quarter-finals after shocking Spain on penalties. Relive all the action in our live blog below Read More Who needs Cristiano Ronaldo? Goncalo Ramos hat-trick powers Portugal into World Cup quarter-finalsCristiano Ronaldo shocked by seismic shift in Portugal’s World Cup pecking orderPortugal vs Switzerland player ratings: Goncalo Ramos magnificent in Cristiano Ronaldo’s absence
World Cup 2022: Morocco shocks Spain in Round of 16, advance to quarterfinals for first time
Morocco stunned the 2010 World Cup champions Spain in penalties and advanced to the quarterfinals on Tuesday. The Morocco goalkeeper made two crucial saves.
Netherlands vs Argentina history: Head-to-head World Cup matches, last meeting, record ahead of quarterfinal
Lionel Messi's bid to secure a first World Cup title remains on track at Qatar 2022, with Argentina next facing the Netherlands in the quarterfinal. The Albiceleste have recovered superbly from their opening defeat to Saudi Arabia, with Messi inspiring them past Australia in the Round of 16 to set up showdown with the Dutch in Al Rayyan.
European culture dominates World Cup but Argentina can teach tactical lesson | Philipp Lahm
Most key figures left in the last eight play in Europe but Lionel Messi’s side have a mindset unique to South America
Morocco vs Spain player ratings: Sofiane Boufal dazzles as Sofyan Amrabat disrupts
Spain were eliminated from the Qatar World Cup by Morocco on penalties on Tuesday, with the underdogs reaching the quarter-finals for the first time in their history after the last-16 tie finished 0-0 at the end of extra time.A clash with Portugal or Switzerland is up next, with those sides squaring off in the final last-16 fixture of the tournament.Here’s how the players fared.MoroccoYassine Bounou - 9: Was a bit lax on the ball at times but ultimately played it out calmly on each occasion. Made a fantastic double-save to keep out Gavi and Ferran, before the flag went...
World Cup 2022: Could Morocco win for Africa?
In our series of letters from African journalists, Maher Mezahi looks at Africa's chances of winning the football World Cup, finally fulfilling Pele's prediction. The world's biggest party took place at Education City stadium in Doha on Tuesday night when Morocco upset Spain in the 2022 Fifa World Cup round of 16.
World Cup 2022: Why Morocco's win over Spain in Qatar echoed across the Arab world
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Before the euphoria, there was tension. A lot of tension.
Morocco vs Portugal live stream and how to watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final
How to watch a Morocco vs Portugal live stream wherever you are in the world today. Where to watch World Cup 2022, team news, soccer without cable and what TV channel you'll need for this quarter-final clash.
Morocco fans drum out Spain to keep Africa dreaming and draw Doha as one | Ben Fisher
A partisan crowd were thrilled while Cameroonian, Ghanaian, Senegalese and Tunisians united in the Souq Waqif for Morocco
