Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Lululemon, Costco, Broadcom and Others
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Lululemon (LULU) – Lululemon slid 7.1% in the premarket after the athletic apparel maker issued a weaker-than-expected outlook. Lululemon reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter, but it saw a smaller-than-expected increase in comparable store sales. Costco (COST)...
How Express Plans to Transform Its Business Through New ‘Large-Scale Partnership’ With WHP Global
After a tough third quarter, Express is launching a “large-scale transformation” through a new partnership with WHP Global. According to Express, the two-part deal will see WHP Global invest a total of $260 million into the fashion retail chain to form an intellectual property joint venture and a “mutually transformative” strategic partnership to launch a new omnichannel platform. The multi-layered deal includes a $235 million investment from WHP Global for a 60% stake in an intellectual property joint venture. Express will retain a 40% stake and said the deal will allow it to scale internationally and into non-core categories by way of...
Broadcom forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates on cloud strength
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Broadcom Inc (AVGO.O) forecast current-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, signaling strong demand for chips used in data centers and networking equipment.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cramer's Lightning Round: Alphabet Is Not Making Enough Money
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Morgan Stanley: "I want you to hold it. I think it's terrific at $89." SLB: "[Russia] pretty much made a deal between our...
Broadcom Stock Jumps On Q4 Earnings Beat, Solid Near-Term Outlook
Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Free Report shares moved higher Friday after the chipmaker posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings and a solid near-term outlook as business spending on broadband and IT infrastructure continues to expand. Broadcom's adjusted earnings of $10.45 per share topped Street forecasts by around 17 cents, while revenues...
Why the world's top chip maker is doubling down on American manufacturing
The world's leading producer of advanced computer chips, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, announced an expanded $40 billion investment in its US production hub in Phoenix.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Economists Think Inflation Has Peaked. Main Street Is Preparing for More Pain
An overwhelming majority of small business owners say they expect inflation to continue to rise, according to a quarterly poll conducted by CNBC and SurveyMonkey. That comes amid conflicting economic indicators and consumer sentiment data related to peak inflation, ranging from a higher than expected PPI reading to gas prices falling below the level from a year ago.
TechCrunch
Slack’s new CEO, Lidiane Jones, brings two decades of product experience to the job
Her name is Lidiane Jones, a woman with a deep background in enterprise software. (I requested an interview with Jones for this piece, but the company was not making her available to speak with the press.) Surprisingly, many of the analysts I confer with about Salesforce knew little about her, but that could be because she just hasn’t been made available on analysts’ days.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Workers Who Tested 4-Day Workweek Say They'll Never Return to 5 Days—Or Only With a Huge Pay Bump
More than 900 workers across 33 businesses in the U.S. and Ireland tested a four-day workweek this year, and none of them are going back to a five-day model, according to data from one of the world's largest experiments to test the shortened workweek. The six-month pilot, which ran for...
geekwire.com
Seattle startup Banzai to go public via SPAC and acquire marketing tech company Hyros
Banzai, a Seattle marketing software startup, announced Thursday that it will go public after it agreed to merge with a special-purpose acquisition company. The company also said that it will pay $110 million to acquire marketing optimization startup Hyros after the SPAC deal closes. Founded in 2016 by former Avalara...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Billionaire Investor Charlie Munger: ‘The World Is Not Driven by Greed, It's Driven by Envy'
Billionaire investor Charlie Munger says he's never cared about comparing his riches to the money of others. Rather, he says his motivation in accumulating wealth has always been about securing independence, the freedom to do what he wishes in business and in life — and he wishes more people would follow his example.
Turkey's MNG Airlines to go public on NYSE
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's MNG Airlines will list on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp (GFX.N), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the Turkish cargo carrier said on Wednesday.
TechCrunch
Microsoft acquires startup developing high-speed cables for transmitting data
HCF cables fundamentally combine optical fiber and coaxial cable. They’ve been around since the ’90s, but what Lumenisity brings to the table is a proprietary design with an air-filled center channel surrounded by a ring of glass tubes. The idea is that light can travel faster through air than glass; in a trial with Comcast in April, a single strand of Lumenisity HCF was reportedly able to deliver traffic rates ranging from 10 Gbps to 400 Gbps.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Cramer's Lightning Round: Carvana Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Carvana Co: "It's too hard for me. ... We're looking for high-quality situations." Manchester United PLC: "It's too late. ... The ship has...
UK inflation expectations match nine-year high: BoE survey
LONDON (Reuters) -The British public’s expectations for inflation over the next one to two years rose to their joint-highest level in nearly a decade and satisfaction with the Bank of England slid, according to a quarterly BoE survey.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
FTC Sues to Block Microsoft's Acquisition of Activision Blizzard
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.
Soft Gear will be Launching Their Online Multiplayer Game and Metaverse Development Service Strix Cloud in Korean
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Soft Gear Co., Ltd. (head office: Shinjuku, CEO: Kengo Aoki), which develops networking libraries and conducts business in server development for online multiplayer games, has launched their service, which is a server solution for developing online multiplayer games and Metaverses called “Strix Cloud”, to the Korean market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005004/en/ Strix Cloud Service Launched for Korea (Graphic: Business Wire)
HighRadius Teams Up with Google Cloud to Accelerate Finance Transformation
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- HighRadius, the Autonomous Finance platform for the office of the CFO, announced the expansion of its hosting partners with the new partnership with Google Cloud. This partnership will accelerate the global deployment of HighRadius solutions for clients on Google Cloud’s secure and sustainable infrastructure. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005496/en/ HighRadius Teams Up with Google Cloud to Accelerate Finance Transformation. The new partnership will accelerate the availability and deployment of HighRadius’ CFO solutions on Google Cloud. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
GitHub launches Copilot for Business plan as legal questions remain unresolved
Called GitHub Copilot for Business, the new plan, which costs $19 per user per month, comes with all the features in the single-license Copilot tier along with corporate licensing and policy controls. That includes a toggle that lets IT admins prevent suggested code that matches public code on GitHub from being shown to developers, a likely response to the intellectual property controversies brewing around Copilot.
Greek economy shrinks in Q3 on higher imports, lower public spending
ATHENS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Greece's economy shrank in July-to-September compared with the second quarter, as declining net exports and public spending offset strong tourism, statistics service (ELSTAT) said on Wednesday.
Comments / 0