NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Lululemon, Costco, Broadcom and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Lululemon (LULU) – Lululemon slid 7.1% in the premarket after the athletic apparel maker issued a weaker-than-expected outlook. Lululemon reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for its latest quarter, but it saw a smaller-than-expected increase in comparable store sales. Costco (COST)...
Footwear News

How Express Plans to Transform Its Business Through New ‘Large-Scale Partnership’ With WHP Global

After a tough third quarter, Express is launching a “large-scale transformation” through a new partnership with WHP Global. According to Express, the two-part deal will see WHP Global invest a total of $260 million into the fashion retail chain to form an intellectual property joint venture and a “mutually transformative” strategic partnership to launch a new omnichannel platform. The multi-layered deal includes a $235 million investment from WHP Global for a 60% stake in an intellectual property joint venture. Express will retain a 40% stake and said the deal will allow it to scale internationally and into non-core categories by way of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cramer's Lightning Round: Alphabet Is Not Making Enough Money

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Morgan Stanley: "I want you to hold it. I think it's terrific at $89." SLB: "[Russia] pretty much made a deal between our...
TheStreet

Broadcom Stock Jumps On Q4 Earnings Beat, Solid Near-Term Outlook

Broadcom (AVGO) - Get Free Report shares moved higher Friday after the chipmaker posted better-than-expected fourth quarter earnings and a solid near-term outlook as business spending on broadband and IT infrastructure continues to expand. Broadcom's adjusted earnings of $10.45 per share topped Street forecasts by around 17 cents, while revenues...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Economists Think Inflation Has Peaked. Main Street Is Preparing for More Pain

An overwhelming majority of small business owners say they expect inflation to continue to rise, according to a quarterly poll conducted by CNBC and SurveyMonkey. That comes amid conflicting economic indicators and consumer sentiment data related to peak inflation, ranging from a higher than expected PPI reading to gas prices falling below the level from a year ago.
TechCrunch

Slack’s new CEO, Lidiane Jones, brings two decades of product experience to the job

Her name is Lidiane Jones, a woman with a deep background in enterprise software. (I requested an interview with Jones for this piece, but the company was not making her available to speak with the press.) Surprisingly, many of the analysts I confer with about Salesforce knew little about her, but that could be because she just hasn’t been made available on analysts’ days.
Reuters

Turkey's MNG Airlines to go public on NYSE

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Turkey's MNG Airlines will list on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp (GFX.N), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the Turkish cargo carrier said on Wednesday.
TechCrunch

Microsoft acquires startup developing high-speed cables for transmitting data

HCF cables fundamentally combine optical fiber and coaxial cable. They’ve been around since the ’90s, but what Lumenisity brings to the table is a proprietary design with an air-filled center channel surrounded by a ring of glass tubes. The idea is that light can travel faster through air than glass; in a trial with Comcast in April, a single strand of Lumenisity HCF was reportedly able to deliver traffic rates ranging from 10 Gbps to 400 Gbps.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Cramer's Lightning Round: Carvana Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Carvana Co: "It's too hard for me. ... We're looking for high-quality situations." Manchester United PLC: "It's too late. ... The ship has...
The Associated Press

Soft Gear will be Launching Their Online Multiplayer Game and Metaverse Development Service Strix Cloud in Korean

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 8, 2022-- Soft Gear Co., Ltd. (head office: Shinjuku, CEO: Kengo Aoki), which develops networking libraries and conducts business in server development for online multiplayer games, has launched their service, which is a server solution for developing online multiplayer games and Metaverses called “Strix Cloud”, to the Korean market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005004/en/ Strix Cloud Service Launched for Korea (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

HighRadius Teams Up with Google Cloud to Accelerate Finance Transformation

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- HighRadius, the Autonomous Finance platform for the office of the CFO, announced the expansion of its hosting partners with the new partnership with Google Cloud. This partnership will accelerate the global deployment of HighRadius solutions for clients on Google Cloud’s secure and sustainable infrastructure. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005496/en/ HighRadius Teams Up with Google Cloud to Accelerate Finance Transformation. The new partnership will accelerate the availability and deployment of HighRadius’ CFO solutions on Google Cloud. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch

GitHub launches Copilot for Business plan as legal questions remain unresolved

Called GitHub Copilot for Business, the new plan, which costs $19 per user per month, comes with all the features in the single-license Copilot tier along with corporate licensing and policy controls. That includes a toggle that lets IT admins prevent suggested code that matches public code on GitHub from being shown to developers, a likely response to the intellectual property controversies brewing around Copilot.

