ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston school to increase security sweeps after strange man found in elementary school classroom

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mhwbj_0jZbCrjP00

BOSTON — A Boston school teacher discovered a strange man in her classroom at the Richard J Murphey School on Tuesday morning, just moments before students arrived.

Boston police responded to the elementary school around 8:30 a.m. and according to the police report, the teacher arrived at school at 7:30 a.m. when she noticed her classroom door was shut all the way and found it “odd” because she never leaves it shut.

The teacher said she had assumed her colleague was in the room but when she called out for her a white male in his late 30s walked out of her classroom and ran out the rear door of the school. The officer stated he noticed that the same rear door appeared to be slightly open when he responded but there was no sign of forced entry.

The unknown man, described to have black matted short hair, was wearing a white ripped t-shirt, grey sweatpants and did not have any socks or shoes on. The police report says there was some cereal missing from the classroom fridge but nothing else was taken.

According to a Boston school spokesperson, their security was breached in a way that allowed this individual to be in the building.

“Safety and security of our students and staff are of utmost importance,” said BPS in a statement. “Following an investigation into the matter, we will determine what additional safety measures can be taken at the school to ensure that this does not happen again.”

The school principal told police that the night janitors usually lock up around 9:30 p.m. and are supposed to check all rooms prior to locking up.

“It is possible that the rear door was left ajar on accident,” according to the police report.

There is no word on how long the man was in the classroom for because the school does not have cameras on site.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

Nick
4d ago

Hey Wu you still want to keep police out of the schools? They are the first you call but it’s gonna be too late.

Reply(1)
12
Patty Kennedy
3d ago

Unfortunately There are a lot of homeless people in the area. All Schools need cameras, motion detectors and alarms on all doors. It must have been pretty startling for the teacher who was alone!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Daily Voice

Nassau County Woman Among 2 Killed In Wrong-Way Crash

A 63-year-old Long Island woman is among two people who were killed in a wrong-way crash on a major highway in Central Massachusetts, authorities said. Susan Celauro, of the hamlet of East Norwich in the town of Oyster Bay in Nassau County,, died following the crash, which happened just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, on Route 20 in Worcester County, Massachusetts, in the town of Charlton, according to Massachusetts State Police.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston hospitals booked solid for colonoscopies

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For years, David Thau suffered gastrointestinal and other symptoms for no apparent reason. “I was throwing up a lot, I had some really acute and intense stomach pain. I’d had blood in my stool, but like most 34-year-old guys, just shrugged it off,” Thau said. “It’s nothing. Nothing will ever happen to me.”
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
136K+
Followers
145K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy