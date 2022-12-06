Read full article on original website
Related
OBJ 'to Eagles' as Cowboys Move to WR James Washington?
Will the Dallas Cowboys stop their pursuit Odell Beckham and put their belief in James Washington as a potential missing piece?
Surprising detail emerges about Baker Mayfield waiver claim
Baker Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday. While it’s interesting that the Rams added him, what’s more interesting is who didn’t try to claim him. Though several teams appear to be in need of quarterback help, the Rams were the only...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
NFL World Reacts To The Baker Mayfield Practice Photo
Baker Mayfield received his new Los Angeles Rams uniform Wednesday. The quarterback practiced with the Rams a day after getting claimed off waivers. Derion Kendrick wears the No. 6 that Mayfield sported with the Oklahoma Sooners, Cleveland Browns, and Carolina Panthers, so he switched to No. 17. A photo of...
Cowboys BREAKING: New QB for Texans vs. On-Fire Dallas - Sources
The Texans are making another change at quarterback, going back to Davis Mills as their starter for Sunday's road game against the Cowboys, according to league sources.
Baker Mayfield's New Team Revealed
Mayfield is set to join his third team since entering the NFL.
Two Commanders players who may not play in the last four games
Four games remain in the 2022 season. Three of the four are home games against the Giants, Browns and Cowboys. The one road game is in San Franciso against the 49ers. As the season finale approaches, two Commanders players in particular might not actually play any in the four games for the Commanders. Much hope was placed in both players, yet there remains a good chance that head coach Ron Rivera may determine to not play either key figure.
Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges
After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
BREAKING: Timberwolves Reportedly Signing Former Lakers Player
According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, the Minnesota Timberwolves are signing former Los Angeles Lakers player Matt Ryan.
BREAKING: Warriors Make Roster Move With James Wiseman
James Wiseman has been recalled from the G League, the Golden State Warriors announced on Tuesday.
Report: SF Giants have offered Aaron Judge a ≈$360 million contract
The SF Giants have reportedly made free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge an offer worth around $360 million, but the Yankees are still involved.
Raiders blow 4th double-digit halftime lead in latest loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — A season of painful defeats for the Las Vegas Raiders just got worse. Last month, they lost to a team whose coach was an ESPN analyst six days earlier. And on Thursday night, they allowed the opposing quarterback to direct two touchdown drives in the final four minutes after being picked up on waivers two days before the game.
NBC Sports
Eagles veteran defensive end reportedly going on IR
Eagles veteran defensive end Robert Quinn is reportedly heading to Injured Reserve. Quinn, 32, is having a scope on his injured knee this week and will be placed on IR, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. According to NFL Network, there’s “optimism” Quinn will be able to return for the...
OBJ No Cowboys Contract Offer - But Jerry Jones Confirms 'Still Working On It'
Jerry Jones and more OBJ ideas? Cowboys owner on Wednesday told reporters at The Star, "We're still working on it.''
Former Browns QB Baker Mayfield Could Debut With Third Team on Thursday Night Football
There's a chance that Baker Mayfield makes his Los Angeles Rams debut on Thursday Night Football.
Charles Barkley Says It May Be Time To Break Up The Miami Heat Roster
TNT analyst Charles Barkley had some harsh words for the Miami Heat. With the Heat on a two-game losing streak, Barkley said the Heat should overhaul the roster. "It might be time to break the team up and start over," Barkley said. "They got some contracts, they're no good. They need to start over. That's my personal opinion. Trade some of these guys to contenders or teams and get us some young guys and start over."
Miami Dolphins Now Have More All-Star Power Than Miami Heat
The Miami Heat’s subpar start to the season has led many to declare the Dolphins as the better South Florida-based sports team at the moment. Aside from 2016, this is the first season since 2008 where the Dolphins bring more optimism than the Heat. The Dolphins’ success this season...
Bucs make more roster moves heading into Week 14
After making a handful of roster moves Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were back at it again Wednesday. Linebacker K.J. Britt has been designated to return from injured reserve, opening up a 21-day window during which he can practice and be added back to the active roster at any point.
Report: Knicks willing to trade former lottery pick
The New York Knicks have gotten off to a slow start and changes may be in the offing. That apparently includes offering up one former lottery pick that has not even been on the team that long. The Knicks have discussed forward Cam Reddish with other teams but have found...
Comments / 0