The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Baker Mayfield Practice Photo

Baker Mayfield received his new Los Angeles Rams uniform Wednesday. The quarterback practiced with the Rams a day after getting claimed off waivers. Derion Kendrick wears the No. 6 that Mayfield sported with the Oklahoma Sooners, Cleveland Browns, and Carolina Panthers, so he switched to No. 17. A photo of...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two Commanders players who may not play in the last four games

Four games remain in the 2022 season. Three of the four are home games against the Giants, Browns and Cowboys. The one road game is in San Franciso against the 49ers. As the season finale approaches, two Commanders players in particular might not actually play any in the four games for the Commanders. Much hope was placed in both players, yet there remains a good chance that head coach Ron Rivera may determine to not play either key figure.
Larry Brown Sports

Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges

After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KRMG

Raiders blow 4th double-digit halftime lead in latest loss

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — A season of painful defeats for the Las Vegas Raiders just got worse. Last month, they lost to a team whose coach was an ESPN analyst six days earlier. And on Thursday night, they allowed the opposing quarterback to direct two touchdown drives in the final four minutes after being picked up on waivers two days before the game.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Eagles veteran defensive end reportedly going on IR

Eagles veteran defensive end Robert Quinn is reportedly heading to Injured Reserve. Quinn, 32, is having a scope on his injured knee this week and will be placed on IR, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. According to NFL Network, there’s “optimism” Quinn will be able to return for the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
InsideTheHeat

Charles Barkley Says It May Be Time To Break Up The Miami Heat Roster

TNT analyst Charles Barkley had some harsh words for the Miami Heat. With the Heat on a two-game losing streak, Barkley said the Heat should overhaul the roster. "It might be time to break the team up and start over," Barkley said. "They got some contracts, they're no good. They need to start over. That's my personal opinion. Trade some of these guys to contenders or teams and get us some young guys and start over."
MIAMI, FL

