ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ME

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Bowdoin student Omar Osman dies following allergic reaction, college says

Bowdoin College first-year student Omar Osman died Saturday night following an allergic reaction, according to college officials. College president Clayton Rose described Osman as a first-generation American and first-generation college student and a member of the National Honor Society with a “keen interest” in information technology. Rose said Osman planned on majoring in computer science.
BRUNSWICK, ME
B98.5

Influenza Outbreak Closes Another Central Maine School

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, we have not really heard much about the flu. The Maine CDC, and similar organizations, were far more concerned about the coronavirus pandemic. Rightfully so! After all, at least the first versions of the virus, were a leading cause of death in the United States.
BRUNSWICK, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

40 Maine children officially become U.S. citizens Thursday

PORTLAND, Maine — Years of hard work and patience paid off for 40 families on Thursday as dozens of Maine children took the oath to officially become American citizens. The two ceremonies were held at the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine in Portland. It was the first citizenship event held at the museum's new location.
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Widespread illness forces multiple Maine schools to close

Maine (WABI) - Two schools in MSAD 75 were closed Tuesday due to widespread illness among the student bodies. The Superintendent says 35 percent of students at Harpswell Community School have mostly respiratory issues and fevers... and 20 percent of students at Mount Ararat Middle School have mostly respiratory issues.
HARPSWELL, ME
Q106.5

15 Hilarious Reactions to the Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine

Throughout the years, one pole in Maine has taken over. No, it is nothing like the North Pole, instead, it is an actual yellow pole that resides in the parking lot of Walmart in Auburn, Maine. You know, the type of pole that is supposed to help keep a parking lot safe. Well, this pole has done really nothing to keep some drivers safe.
AUBURN, ME
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Maine

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Maine and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Maine that are highly praised by local people for their food and service.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

One woman does it all at new Brunswick bakery

BRUNSWICK, Maine — The history at 111 Maine St. in downtown Brunswick goes back decades to local dining spots. Recently, you might have noticed some good smells on Maine Street. When you walk into Ritual Bakehouse & Patisserie, you are quickly drawn to the aroma and neatly packed pastry cases.
BRUNSWICK, ME
colbyecho.news

Central Maine faces storm-related issues as the winter season approaches

On Nov. 30, a severe rain and wind storm passed over central Maine. The storm caused tremendous damage to power lines, leading to thousands of power outages across the area. The Central Maine Power Company is a large electricity distributor that hosts an online platform where people can report and see electricity and traffic light outages near them. Through their website, it was reported that there were a total of 17,036 electricity outages across Maine due to the storm. There were 2,193 outages in Waldo County, 2,595 in Kennebec County, 286 in Somerset County, and 48 in Franklin County.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine CDC confirms case of whooping cough at Kennebunk school

KENNEBUNK, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed a case of whooping cough at a school in York County. Officials with RSU 21 in Kennebunk said they were contacted about the case at Sea Road School. Sea Road School serves around 300 children from grades 3 through 5, according to their website.
KENNEBUNK, ME
gorhamtimes.com

Little Falls-South Windham Master Plan Update

The project team developing the Villages Master Plan held a second public meeting on Nov. 29. They presented draft concepts and recommendations for revitalization of the Little Falls-South Windham villages and sought feedback from the community in person and online. A collaboration between the towns of Gorham and Windham, the...
GORHAM, ME
Q106.5

Why Are Gas Prices So Drastically Different From Town to Town in Maine?

Oil and gas prices have been a pain point for many people in Maine for the last year or more. As the colder temperatures have arrived, the stress of keeping homes warm throughout the winter is very real. So is the stress of keeping your vehicle gassed up, with sky high prices being the norm over the last few months. With prices now dropping, one thing has become quite noticeable. From town to town and gas station to gas station, the price per gallon can be wildly different.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy