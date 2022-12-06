Read full article on original website
Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Visiting Cowboys
Odell Beckham Jr. is making moves. And, according to his most recent Twitter post, he's playing chess, not checkers. OBJ's tweet is likely in regard to his Dallas Cowboys visit. Beckham met with owner Jerry Jones, underwent a physical and spent the night with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at ...
Cowboys Coach Sends Clear Message On Brittney Griner's Release
Brittney Griner was released from Russian custody on Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap facilitated by President Joe Biden. Today's news has spurred a ton of reactions from the sports world, including a series of bold posts from Cowboys' star Micah Parsons. Parsons, in a group of now ...
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
49ers get surprising news on Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury
Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that the injury will force the quarterback to miss the remainder of the season. That may not be the case, after all.
'Watch the Eagles': New Favorite for Cowboys Target OBJ?
Odell Beckham Jr. signing with a new team? The but speculation continues regarding his new home. … Cowboys? Eagles?
T.O. Advising OBJ to Not Sign With Cowboys, Dak Prescott
Owens says Beckham should join a team with "good quarterback", realistic Super Bowl chances.
49ers Share New Details On Jimmy Garoppolo's Injury, Recovery Timeline
When reports surfaced yesterday that injured quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo may return for the playoffs, the San Francisco 49ers fanbase was elated. This would mean the Niners not having to rely on the likes of Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson in meaningful postseason games. Moreover, Jimmy G's return ...
7 times the Heisman Trophy went to the wrong player since 1990
It’s my favorite time of year! Head-scratching and hand-wringing over the Heisman Trophy!. What should be the most prestigious award offered to a college football player has, in my mind, been tarnished by the unwritten limitations placed on the award, evidenced in the yearly trotting out of quarterbacks and running backs as the top candidates for “best player in college football”.
Odell Beckham Jr. hints at possible deal with Cowboys
The Odell Beckham Jr. free agency tour continued on Monday night at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Beckham was on hand, flanked by an entire Dallas Cowboys contingent, to watch the Dallas Mavericks take down the Phoenix Suns, 130-111. It was the final leg of his journey and Jerry Jones made sure to end his pitch with a bang.
Broncos vs. Chiefs broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?
The Denver Broncos (3-9) are set to host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, Dec. 11. The game, originally scheduled as a Sunday Night Football matchup, was flexed out of the prime-time slot to an afternoon window last week. Kickoff is now scheduled for 2:05 p.m. MT. The game will be regionally broadcast on select CBS channels and in-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).
Report: Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Has New NFL Team
Mayfield was released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday and was claimed on waivers Tuesday afternoon.
Kyle Shanahan issues caution about Jimmy Garoppolo injury comeback
One report on Tuesday increased optimism that Jimmy Garoppolo could make an unlikely return in the playoffs despite breaking his foot on Sunday. San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, however, downplayed that possibility a day later. Shanahan said Wednesday that there is a “way outside chance” of Garoppolo returning at...
NBC Sports
What Jimmy G's potential return means for 49ers' IR situation
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might not be heading to injured reserve, after all. The 49ers already have brought back six players off the injured reserve list this season. Teams are allowed to activate a maximum eight players from IR during the course of the season. San Francisco is keeping the door...
Report: There's A Chance Jimmy Garoppolo Returns In Time For Postseason
Jimmy Garoppolo does not need surgery after suffering a foot injury in the San Francisco 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. It was reported by the NFL on Sunday that Garoppolo broke his foot and would require season-ending foot surgery. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday ...
KOKI FOX 23
NFL Playoff Projection: Cowboys can still steal the NFC East title from the Eagles
Hey, remember that blatantly missed facemask penalty on the Washington Commanders that probably cost the Philadelphia Eagles their only loss of the season? Eagles fans certainly do. That one missed call could change who wins the Super Bowl, or at least who makes it out of the NFC. There are...
Jerry Jones on Cowboys Signing OBJ: 'Not Close; No Timetable'
Jones and Odell Beckham Jr. on Tuesday will continue to discuss the possibility of the coveted receiver signing with Dallas.
Former Ohio State Running Back Cut By NFL Team On Wednesday
The Pittsburgh Steelers have won three of their past four games and are currently riding a two-game winning streak for the first time this season. Just a few days after their latest 19-16 win over the Falcons, the Pittsburgh franchise has made an interesting roster move this Wednesday ...
NBC Sports
Report: Cowboys have concerns about whether Odell Beckham can play this season
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after Sunday’s big win over the Colts that he would be comfortable “doing something uncomfortable” with Odell Beckham. Jones, though, took a different tone Tuesday, saying he was “not confident at all” with signing the free agent receiver without a workout.
NFL Fans Stunned By General Manager Firing On Tuesday
The Tennessee Titans shocked the football world Tuesday by firing Jon Robinson, who had been the team's general manager since 2016. In her official statement on the dismissal, team owner Amy Adams Strunk asserted that Robinson wasn't up for the task of bringing the team to another ...
Kansas City Chiefs Waived Veteran Defensive Tackle On Tuesday
The Kansas City Chiefs made edits to the roster ahead of their Week 14 game against the Denver Broncos. The club waived defensive tackle Taylor Stallworth on Tuesday. "The Kansas City Chiefs informed me they are releasing my client Taylor Stallworth," said Brett Tessler, Stallworth's agent. ...
