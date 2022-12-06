Read full article on original website
Related
mymoinfo.com
Farmington’s McClain Lone Sophomore on Regional Radio Football Dream Team
(Farmington) Kaesen McClain burst into the high school football ranks as a freshman leading the 7-4 Farmington Knights in rushing with just under 1000 yards. He also solidified a linebacker position. As a sophomore Farmington relied on him even more as McClain rushed for nearly 1300 yards. The area coaches selected McClain as a Dream Team member…
mymoinfo.com
North County’s Andrew Civey Is A Football Dream Teamer
(Bonne Terre) Andrew Civey of the North County Raiders was voted onto the Regional Radio Football Dream Team. Civey capped off his career as a Raider with 18 catches for 249 yards and five touchdowns from the tight end position and 60 tackles and 11 tackles for loss as a linebacker…
mymoinfo.com
Tennis Returns To The Dream Team And North County’s Lauren Politte Is The Player Of The Year
(Bonne Terre) Lauren Politte of the North County Raiders was voted as the Regional Radio Girls Tennis Dream Team Player of the Year. Politte had already won a state doubles championship with her sister, Hannah, in 2021 but she excelled in singles this year and finished 7th place in the state. Politte found out about the Dream Team in a special way…
mymoinfo.com
Central Two Way Lineman Callaway on Dream Team
(Park Hills) Sammy Callaway was a two way lineman for the Central Rebel football team that went to the Class Three quarterfinals and 11-2 overall. Coach Kory Schweiss called the Dream Teamer the best blocker for a squad that averaged over 40 points per game. Sammy says the lineman aren’t forgotten when the team has success…
mymoinfo.com
Steighorst Tournament Semifinals Friday Night
3d modelled and rendered basketball hoop. (HILLSBORO) The semifinal round of the 67th Gene Steighorst Tournament at Hillsboro High School takes place Friday night, December 9, as #5 Hillsboro with a record of 2-0, faces #1 seed Park Hills with a record of 1-1 at 5:30pm. Following that game it will be #2 Festus, 3-0, against #3 North County who has a record of 2-2. Hillsboro coach Brian Sucharski talks about what it will take to beat Park Hills.
mymoinfo.com
Arhmad Branch-Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week
(Festus) Our Applebees of Farmington Athlete of the Week is Arhmad Branch of the Festus Tigers boys basketball team. Branch led Festus to victories in the first two games of the season, 60-40 over Northwest and 59-52 over the Central Rebels. Branch scored 20 with four assists and four steals against the Lions and 26 against Central with seven steals. Festus coach Jason Therell says Branch has started the season in high gear…
mymoinfo.com
Celeste Sansegraw Runs Onto The Regional Radio Dream Team
(Potosi) Celeste Sansegraw of the Potosi Trojans was voted onto the Regional Radio Dream Team for Girls Cross Country. A stellar season for Sansegraw culminated in an all-state finish at the Class 3 state championships in a time of 20 minutes four seconds. Sansegraw hoped her performance this year was...
mymoinfo.com
mymoinfo.com
Farmington’s Gray Repeats on Regional Radio Volleyball Dream Team
(Farmington) Returning Dream Team volleyball player Jelena Gray of Farmington not only has to compete with her own teammates and everyone on their schedule, she also has to measure herself against her two big brothers, Tycen and Brandt, two other Dream Team members…. That helped to motivate her to put...
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Dream Teamer Chloe Wood to Murray State
(Farmington) Farmington’s Chloe Wood is a case study in working your way to the top. Wood didn’t even have running on her radar growing up and when she did decide to give it a try it didn’t yield immediate success. She now has a Division One scholarship in hand and will for Murray State University in Kentucky next year…
mymoinfo.com
Lesterville’s Reese Gray Is The Regional Radio Dream Team Volleyball Player Of The Year
(Reynolds County) Lesterville’s Reese Gray is the Regional Radio Dream Team Volleyball Player of the Year. The last player from Lesterville to get that honor was Teresa Warner in 1988. Gray tells us how she found out. Gray is Missouri’s all-time kill leader with 2,056 kills for her career....
Meet Yuri Collins, College Basketball’s Assist King
The Saint Louis point guard is dazzling—and dominating—with his passing ability. Plus, five observations from the week in hoops.
St. Louis Battlehawks Unveil New Jerseys
The jerseys nod to the city's history of jet aircraft manufacture and to the Gateway Arch
St. Louis Cardinals Announcer Dan McLaughlin Gets Third DUI Arrest
After Sunday's arrest in Creve Coeur, McLaughlin was charged as a persistent offender
mymoinfo.com
Viburnum Community Mourns After Accident Claims Life of Lead Miner
(Viburnum) The Viburnum area is mourning the death of one of their own today. A miner lost his life Tuesday at around noon in a lead mine accident in Iron County. According to a family member, Hagen Barton was killed while working underground at the Doe Run Company’s Casteel Mine in Bixby.
mymoinfo.com
James L. West, Sr. – Service 12/12/22 At 11:30 A.M.
James L. West, Sr. of Farmington died Tuesday at the age of 95. The funeral service is Monday morning, December 12th at 11:30 at the C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Farmington. Interment will follow at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Visitation for James West, Sr. is Monday morning,...
mymoinfo.com
Bernice Eleanor Carter – Private Celebration
Bernice Bunnie Eleanor Carter of Farmington has died at the age of 86. There will be a private Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are through Cozean Funeral Home in Farmington.
kjluradio.com
One employee dies in accident at Missouri lead mine
One man dies in a mining accident in Viburnum. The Doe Run Company confirms that Hagen Barton, an employee of the company’s Casteel Mine, died Tuesday while working underground. His body was discovered along a haul road outside his vehicle and he was unresponsive. Both the Mine Safety and Health Administration and local authorities are investigating.
mymoinfo.com
Kenneth Buck Stringer – Service 12/9/22 2 p.m.
Kenneth Buck Stringer of Potosi died Tuesday at the age of 61. His funeral service will be Friday afternoon at two o’clock at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation is Friday at 10 o’clock at Moore Funeral Home.
mymoinfo.com
Evert Dwight Eckhoff – Service 12/10/22 At 2 P.M.
Evert Dwight Eckhoff of Mineral Point died Thursday at the age of 70. The funeral service is Saturday afternoon at 2 at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi. Visitation for Evert Eckhoff is Saturday from 10 until 2 at Moore Funeral Home in Potosi.
Comments / 0