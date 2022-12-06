Read full article on original website
Trinity Lutheran Church presents 37th annual Christmas musical on Dec. 10 & 11
ASHLAND -- Trinity Lutheran Church, 508 Center Street, Ashland, invites the community to its 37th annual Christmas musical, “Nativity Suites – a Cantata for Christmas.”. The show is presented as part of the worship services on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 10:45 a.m. in Jack’s Place, the church's fellowship hall.
Frank Goschinski
Frank Goschinski, 68, of Ashland, passed away at his home on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Born September 6, 1954 in Cleveland, Ohio, Frank was the son of Mitchell Goschinski Sr. and Yvonne (Bendetti) Goschinski. Frank was a skilled entrepreneur and businessman with an unparalleled work ethic. He was the President and owner of Mitchell & Sons Moving and Storage. After retiring from the moving business he continued working at Fin Feather & Fur Outfitters as the founder of Ohio Precision Transportation. He founded MAG Investments and was a Board Member of the Ohio Movers Association where he was inducted into Ohio Movers Hall of Fame.
Ashland City Schools Foundation now accepting nominations for Distinguished Alumnus Award
ASHLAND — The Ashland City Schools Foundation (ACSF) is pleased to announce that they are now accepting nominations for the Ashland High School Distinguished Alumnus Award, Class of 2023. This award was created to recognize and honor graduates of Ashland High School who have realized significant and noteworthy achievements...
Ashland County finishes 2nd in county fair food collection contest
NORWALK – Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st have announced the winners of the second installment of the Fight the Hunger Stock the Trailer Contest. Junior county fair boards from 55 Ohio counties, gathered 169,456 pounds of food for 73 food banks over the course of fair season. The Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer Contest is hosted on a regional basis, award money goes directly to Junior Fair Activities.
Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center accepting high school applications
ASHLAND -- The Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center (ACWHCC) is accepting applications for the 2023-24 school year. Students who would benefit from hands-on learning, earning industry skills/certifications and preparing for a career and/or college, are offered an opportunity to pursue a Career-Technical Education for their junior and senior years.
Ashland's Metzger claims 1st-team All-Ohio Division II football recognition
COLUMBUS – Ashland receiver Jon Metzger's monster senior season was expected, but it didn't make it any less sweet. The Arrows standout can now savor first-team All-Ohio recognition after a brilliant senior campaign.
Applications open for 2023 Firelands Electric Cooperative scholarships
ASHLAND -- Applications are now open for Firelands Electric Cooperative’s annual scholarship and Youth Tour programs. Students who reside in a home receiving its electric power from the cooperative are eligible to apply. Complete guidelines and materials can be found under the Community tab at www.firelandsec.com.
3 Tygers earn 1st-team All-Ohio honors on Division III football team
COLUMBUS -- Three Mansfield Senior players were first-team All-Ohio selections, and three more were also honored, when the Division III all-state football team was announced on Wednesday afternoon by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. All three first-team Tygers were on the defensive side of the ball. Defensive lineman Ricky Mills,...
Ashland City Council eager to get Pump House building into hands of Columbus developer
ASHLAND — It’s been more than a month since any progress has been made with the sale of the former, vacant Pump House building on Orange Street in Ashland. But on Tuesday, Ashland City Council unanimously passed an ordinance that gives the Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) of Ashland permission to purchase the 44,000 square-foot building from the city.
Ashland County Health Dept. releases November food inspections
ASHLAND — It's that time of the month again. The Ashland County Health Department has published the results of its inspections conducted in November. They performed over 20 inspections on a number of businesses, including a number of Ashland University's cafes and a few local fast food joints.
New fund supports Loudonville Library’s Perrysville Branch
ASHLAND – Accessing information has never been easier in Perrysville, thanks to the Living Legacy Foundation of the Loudonville Public Library’s efforts to bring an automated 24-Hour Library to the village. Now, the Living Legacy Foundation is raising funds to ensure the unit can remain operational for years...
OOGEEP highlights Ohio-produced energy in Ashland as officials tour local rig
ASHLAND -- Ashland-area community leaders joined the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program (OOGEEP) on Friday to tour a natural gas and oil rig, giving them a chance to see first-hand the energy industry in Ohio. State Sen. Mark Romanchuk, State Rep. Elect Melanie Miller, Ashland Mayor Matt Miller...
Clear Fork, Galion athletes earn 1st-team Division IV All-Ohio football honors
COLUMBUS – Galion's Landon Kurtzman and Landon Campbell joined Clear Fork's Kaden Riddle to lead a contingent of north central Ohio athletes chosen for the Division IV All-Ohio football team announced Tuesday afternoon by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association. Riddle, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound senior, was a first-team selection as...
Ashland land bank gets $36K from state program to fund 4 demolition projects
ASHLAND — The Ashland County Land Reutilization Corporation, also known as the Ashland land bank, received $36,693 from the state's Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program to demolish four structures, a press release from Gov. Mike DeWine's office said Tuesday. In total, the program disbursed around $150 million...
Loudonville supt. cites pandemic as major factor in resignation
LOUDONVILLE — Catherine Puster, the outgoing superintendent of Loundonville-Perrysville Exempted Village Schools, tells people the district's students are her "1,000 kids." Puster, who said she's "not shy about emotion," found herself physically and mentally exhausted from worrying about her "1,000 kids" during the pandemic.
