Column: Nelson Cruz says Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. needs to outwork, not outrun PED stain
Nationals DH says 'He's the only one who can control what's going on after this' during Winter Meetings
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams
According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
Dodgers Rumors: LA Showing Interest in Former MVP Outfielder
They could replace one former MVP outfielder with another.
Dodgers Rumors: Marlins Have Shown Interest in Veteran Infielder
Could the Miami Dolphins fan end up in FLA?
Chicago Cubs' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Cody Bellinger
The Chicago Cubs agreed to terms on a one-year, $17.5 million contract with free agent center fielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger Tuesday. After adding Bellinger, here's a look at the Cubs' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Dodgers News: Catcher Will Smith Makes His Pitch for Top Free Agent
Will Smith being the GM for all Dodgers Fans
Former Angel Pitcher Returns to AL West, Signs with Texas Rangers
The Rangers are not messing around this offseason.
Angels Rumors: Halos Among Top Landing Spots for All-Star Shortstop
Shortstop still remains one of their biggest positions of need.
Former Dodger Starter Joins Jacob DeGrom in Texas on Two-Year Deal
The Rangers love their former Dodgers.
Red Sox Reportedly Looking To Snatch Former All-Star Slugger From Yankees
The Red Sox are looking to make a move
Report: SF Giants have offered Aaron Judge a ≈$360 million contract
The SF Giants have reportedly made free-agent outfielder Aaron Judge an offer worth around $360 million, but the Yankees are still involved.
Angels Rumors: LA Showing Interest in Veteran Starter and Reliever
They're continuing to look to address the rotation and bullpen.
MLB Hot Stove: Texas Rangers Reportedly Targeting Another Star Pitcher
The Texas Rangers met with free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodon on Saturday, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports. Rodon, 29, pitched for the San Francisco Giants in 2022, after spending his first seven Major League seasons with the Chicago White Sox.
Cody Bellinger News: Former Dodgers Lands With Cubs
Former Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger met with at least three teams this week and ultimately chose the Chicago Cubs on a one-year deal.
Dodgers News: Another LA Star Considering Playing in World Baseball Classic
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw joins the list of latest possibilities for the WBC.
Red Sox Make Free Agency Splash With Coveted Japanese League Star
The two-time batting champion of Japan’s Pacific League is getting a record-breaking deal.
San Diego Padres' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Xander Bogaerts
The San Diego Padres agreed to terms on an 11-year, $280 million contract with free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts Wednesday night. After adding Bogaerts, here's a look at the Padres' projected starting lineup for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.
Cleveland Guardians Sign All-Star First Baseman to Two-Year Deal
The Cleveland Guardians added a power bat to their lineup Tuesday, agreeing to terms on a two-year, $33 million contract with free agent first baseman Josh Bell, The Athletic's Zack Meisel and Ken Rosenthal report. The deal includes an opt-out for Bell. Bell is a former member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres.
Red Sox Reportedly Pushing Hard To Ink Deal With Fireballer To Bolster Bullpen
The Red Sox are looking to make another splash in the bullpen department
Angels Roster News: LA Adds Four Players, Loses One in Rule 5 Draft
They added some minor league talent to their farm system.
