Will Cristiano Ronaldo Start for Portugal vs. Morocco in the World Cup?
All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo's status for Saturday. The 37-year-old Portuguese star has seen his career spiral downwards following a tumultuous season where he got benched with Manchester United, which ultimately led to his contract being mutually terminated right before the 2022 FIFA World Cup got underway. He...
What to Know About the FIFA World Cup Trophy
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. The world’s most valuable trophy is up for grabs in Qatar this winter in what is shaping up to be the most expensive World Cup in tournament history.
Cristiano Ronaldo Booed by Moroccan Fans After Subbing in
Moroccan fans in the stands were quick to react to Cristiano Ronaldo's quarterfinal entrance to the Portugal-Morocco quarterfinal match with boos. The 37-year-old Portuguese star did not start the game on Saturday, but went on to be subbed in during the second half when the team was down 1-0. This...
Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Down in Tears After World Cup Elimination
Cristiano Ronaldo had high hopes for what was likely the last World Cup of his illustrious career. The 37-year-old Portuguese star was left in tears after the quarterfinal's final whistle as the Seleção did not have enough in the tank to take down a motivated Morocco, who is having a historical run.
Fans Go Wild as Kylian Mbappe, France Beat England in Quarterfinals
After Portugal’s 1-0 upset by Morocco earlier today, the 2018 World Cup champions took on Harry Kane and Co. in the fourth quarterfinal fixture of this year’s tournament, and boy was it wild. Kylian Mbappe and the rest of Les Bleus defeated England in an intense 2-1 battle...
Brazilian Official Throws Cat in Press Conference, Fans Left in Shock
Qatar, we have a problem. A Brazilian media officer left many shocked after tossing a stray cat out of a FIFA World Cup press conference. Brazil forward Vinícius Jr. took to the podium on Wednesday to speak with the media ahead of his team's World Cup quarterfinal match against Croatia when a stray cat jumped onto the table and joined the interview.
Olivier Giroud's Header Gives France 2-1 Lead, Harry Kane Misses Penalty
Olivier Giroud is adding to his tally in Qatar. The Frenchman made it four goals in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after scoring a header in the 77th minute to give France a 2-1 lead over England. Just minutes later, Harry Kane got a divine opportunity to equalize on his...
Harry Kane Equalizes for England Via Penalty vs. France
The Three Lions got on the board via a Harry Kane penalty in the 54th minute, tying France 1-1 in their quarterfinal matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. A slick one-two move from Bukayo Saka and Jude Bellingham in the right edge of the penalty box led to Aurelien Tchouameni fouling the Arsenal winger for the penalty.
Aurelien Tchouameni's Long-distance Strike Gives France Lead vs. England
In the 17th minute of the France-England quarterfinal matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, Aurelien Tchouameni gave Les Bleus the early lead with a stunning long-distance strike. The goal came after England lost possession in its attacking third, and France got the ball out wide on the...
Argentina Defeats Netherlands on Penalties, Advances to World Cup Semifinals
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Argentina lost a 2-0 lead after Wout Weghorst came off the bench and scored two late goals to force extra time in their quarterfinal matchup of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday.
Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies in Qatar While Covering World Cup
Soccer journalist Grant Wahl, who recently made international headlines after he said he was temporarily detained in Qatar for wearing a rainbow shirt, has died, U.S. Soccer said in a statement. A cause of death has not been revealed. Wahl, who also wrote for the GrantWahl.com Substack, most recently worked...
How Much Will Tickets Cost to Attend the First World Cup Semifinal Matchup?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Quarterfinal matchups are underway and the stakes are rising by the minute. Friday’s first two quarterfinal matchups left the announcers speechless and the 88,000 fans of Lusail Stadium going wild.
Neymar Unsure If He'll Play for Brazil Again After World Cup Exit
Brazil's quarterfinal loss to Croatia marked the end of its 2022 FIFA World Cup run. It also might have been the end of an era. Brazilian superstar Neymar wouldn't commit to playing for the national team again following Friday's stunning penalty shootout loss. "Honestly, I do not know. I think...
Morocco Upsets Portugal 1-0, Advances to First World Cup Semifinal
There's no need to wake up, Morocco. The dream in Qatar is still going. In another upset, Morocco defeated Portugal 1-0 in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. Morocco is the first African nation to make the World Cup semifinals. The decisive goal came in the 42nd minute by Youssef...
Lionel Messi Converts Penalty, Argentina Grabs 2-0 Lead vs. Netherlands
Argentina are one step closer. After Marcos Acuna won a penalty, Lionel Messi stepped up to the spot and converted to give La Albiceleste a 2-0 lead over the Netherlands in their quarterfinal matchup of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday. Denzel Dumfries was called for the foul on...
How and Why the Penalty Shootout is Used to Break Ties in Soccer
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. There is no bigger adrenaline rush during the World Cup than when a game ends with a penalty shootout. The 2022 World Cup has seen many of these nerve-wracking...
Leandro Paredes Kick Brings Dutch Players Off the Bench
Leandro Paredes meet Virgil van Dijk. The 2022 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match between Argentina and Netherlands got trippy when the Argentinan midfielder tripped Dutch defender Nathan Aké sprinting down the sideline in the closing seconds before stoppage time. The already chippy quarterfinal match reached a flashpoint when Paredes...
Morocco Scores Late in First Half, Leads Portugal in World Cup Quarterfinal
Is Morocco really the team of destiny at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?. It continues to look that way in Qatar, as Morocco leads Portugal 1-0 at halftime of their quarterfinal match. Morocco and Portugal played even for nearly 45 minutes before the Atlas Lions struck first in the 42nd...
Was Matchday 18 the Craziest Day in FIFA World Cup History?
Matchday 18 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup is already one for the history books. In the first day of quarterfinal matchups in Qatar, two nations are going to bed with relief and jubilation while the other two will struggle to keep their eyes shut wishing the outcome had been different.
Which Team Is Favored to Win FIFA World Cup After Brazil's Exit?
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Which team is favored to win FIFA World Cup after Brazil's exit? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The 2022 FIFA World Cup favorite has been bounced. Brazil, FIFA's...
