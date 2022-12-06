ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

Javonte Green questionable vs. Mavs with knee injury

Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green is questionable to play Saturday night against the Dallas Mavericks, according to the team's injury report. Green confirmed that designation after the Bulls' morning shootaround, saying he is still not sure if he will suit up for the contest. Green has missed the Bulls' last...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears mock draft: Poles trades down, still lands Anderson

The Bears finally made it to the bye week, but while many teams use the rest to prepare for a second half playoff push there will be no postseason run in Chicago. So let’s use this time to look ahead to next year’s draft. The Bears have plenty of roster holes to fill, and they can go a variety of ways with their picks to make an instant impact for the franchise. So this is one of three iterations of a mini mock draft. There will be different players in each mock draft, not only to show the many ways things can go next year, but also to discuss more guys who could be headed to Halas Hall next season. In this version, the Bears trade the No. 2 pick to acquire more draft capital. In addition, they have the No. 57 and No. 66 picks since that is where the Bears are currently slated to pick, per Tankathon. Obviously that will change as the final month of the season plays out, but whatever, we’re doing this now. Also, these mini mocks will be limited to the first three rounds. Want more mock draft content? You can check out our first version here, and the second here.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Without Dončić, Mavericks will be shorthanded vs. Bulls

The Dallas Mavericks will be severely shorthanded for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. According to the team's latest injury report, Luka Dončić (right quadricep strain), Josh Green (right elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (right foot soreness) will all miss the game. Dončić is obviously the headliner of...
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star DL David Hicks takes last minute trip to Eugene before signing day

The visitor list for the Oregon Ducks this weekend was looking pretty solid, with some key transfers and current commits coming to town before the early signing period gets underway later this month. That list got a lot more impressive on Saturday when the news came out that 5-star DL David Hicks, a Texas A&M commit, was also on campus for an unofficial visit. I can now confirm On3 Justin Hopkins’ report that Hicks is in Eugene. The Ducks have been making a push for Hicks over the past couple of months after making a good early impression. We will see over the next couple of weeks if they can end up flipping him from the Aggies, while the Oklahoma Sooners are also in the mix. David Hicks Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 97 TX DL Rivals 5 6.1 TX DL ESPN 4 88 TX DL On3 Recruiting 5 98 TX DL 247 Composite 5 0.9965 TX  Vitals Hometown Katy, Texas Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-foot-4 Weight 270 pounds Class 2023  Recruitment Received Oregon offer on July 7, 2021 Took official visit to Oregon on July 17, 2022 Committed to Texas A&M on Sept. 28, 2022 Top Schools Texas A&M Aggies Oregon Ducks Oklahoma Sooners 11
EUGENE, OR
NBC Sports Chicago

Hawks' Jaxson Stauber soaking up emergency call-up to NHL

The Blackhawks have been decimated with injuries this season, and perhaps no position has had its depth tested more than the goaltending. Four goaltenders have appeared in NHL games for the Blackhawks through 26 games this season: Petr Mrazek, Arvid Soderblom, Alex Stalock and Dylan Wells. Jaxson Stauber nearly became the fifth.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBA Hall of Famer says Bulls should 'blow it up'

​Amid a 9-14 start to the season, one NBA analyst thinks it's time to start over with the Chicago Bulls. "Blow it up. It's time," Charles Barkley said in an appearance on Waddle & Silvy on ESPN 1000 radio. "You've got some good players – not good enough. It's time to start the rebuild."
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Mailbag Podcast: Will Reichel be with Hawks full-time next season?

On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau answer your mailbag questions. Is the New Jersey Devils' path a potential blueprint the Blackhawks can copy? Is Luke Richardson's coaching style working? Will Lukas Reichel be in the NHL full-time next season? How much longer can we expect Patrick Kane to be a Blackhawk? Outside of Kane and Jonathan Toews, who could fetch the biggest return at the trade deadline? The guys weigh in on all that and more.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Why Cubs may face tough path to hosting ASG in near future

Could the Cubs getting recent nods for some of baseball’s marquee events impact their chances to host an MLB All-Star Game in the next few years?. “We do try to spread those special opportunities around the clubs so there is some fairness to the process,” commissioner Rob Manfred said at the Winter Meetings this week.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

