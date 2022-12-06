Read full article on original website
Javonte Green questionable vs. Mavs with knee injury
Chicago Bulls forward Javonte Green is questionable to play Saturday night against the Dallas Mavericks, according to the team's injury report. Green confirmed that designation after the Bulls' morning shootaround, saying he is still not sure if he will suit up for the contest. Green has missed the Bulls' last...
Nets vs. Pacers: How to Watch and Betting Odds
The Brooklyn Nets are very shorthanded vs. the Indiana Pacers
No. 8 Alabama sends No. 1 Houston to first loss
Noah Clowney scored 16 points, including the go-ahead layup with 1:12 remaining, to lift No. 8 Alabama to a 71-65
Dragić shares strong, longtime bond with Dončić
There are few people who know Luka Dončić as well as Goran Dragić. Dragić played with Luka’s Dad, Saša, on the Slovenian national team, where he first met Luka as a 5-year-old. “He was always with a basketball,” Dragić said following Friday’s Chicago Bulls...
Nia Long Calls Boston Celtics 'Hurtful' For Handling Of Ime Udoka Suspension
Long split from longtime partner Udoka after the NBA franchise suspended the head coach for allegedly having an affair with a staffer.
Nelly Cummings’ big day pushes Pitt past Sacred Heart
Nelly Cummings made six 3-pointers to highlight his season-high 24-point performance and propel host Pittsburgh to a 91-66 victory over
Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game predictions: Vegas likes home team, but do we?
Free Press sports writers give their predictions for the Detroit Lions game Sunday at Ford Field against the Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m., Fox): Dave Birkett The Lions left Minnesota in Week 3...
Bears mock draft: Poles trades down, still lands Anderson
The Bears finally made it to the bye week, but while many teams use the rest to prepare for a second half playoff push there will be no postseason run in Chicago. So let’s use this time to look ahead to next year’s draft. The Bears have plenty of roster holes to fill, and they can go a variety of ways with their picks to make an instant impact for the franchise. So this is one of three iterations of a mini mock draft. There will be different players in each mock draft, not only to show the many ways things can go next year, but also to discuss more guys who could be headed to Halas Hall next season. In this version, the Bears trade the No. 2 pick to acquire more draft capital. In addition, they have the No. 57 and No. 66 picks since that is where the Bears are currently slated to pick, per Tankathon. Obviously that will change as the final month of the season plays out, but whatever, we’re doing this now. Also, these mini mocks will be limited to the first three rounds. Want more mock draft content? You can check out our first version here, and the second here.
Hawks' Lafferty on back injury: 'I'm feeling ready to go'
The Blackhawks have been hit with the injury bug this season, but they're slowly starting to get some bodies back. After missing the last six games with a back injury, Sam Lafferty rejoined the team for practice on Thursday and feels "back to normal." "I'm feeling pretty good," Lafferty said....
Without Dončić, Mavericks will be shorthanded vs. Bulls
The Dallas Mavericks will be severely shorthanded for Saturday's game against the Chicago Bulls. According to the team's latest injury report, Luka Dončić (right quadricep strain), Josh Green (right elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (right foot soreness) will all miss the game. Dončić is obviously the headliner of...
8 News Now
Golden Knights sign Brabenec, fourth-round pick in 2021 draft
Forward Jakub Brabenec, the Golden Knights' fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft, has signed a three-year, entry-level contract, the team said Saturday.
Influenced by Penix Decision, Letuligasenoa Plans to Return, Too
The veteran Husky defensive tackle will play a sixth season in Montlake.
Colorado, Deion Sanders land No. 8 RB in 2023 class
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders added his first ESPN 300 commitment for the Buffaloes on Saturday when four-star running back Dylan Edwards announced his commitment to the Buffaloes.
Stat: Bears own most 'explosive plays' this season
According to one statistical sheet from PFF, the Bears own the most "explosive plays" amongst the rest of the NFL teams this season. The chart deems an "explosive play" as a rushing play of 10 yards or more and a passing play of 20 yards or more. Altogether, the Bears...
5-star DL David Hicks takes last minute trip to Eugene before signing day
The visitor list for the Oregon Ducks this weekend was looking pretty solid, with some key transfers and current commits coming to town before the early signing period gets underway later this month. That list got a lot more impressive on Saturday when the news came out that 5-star DL David Hicks, a Texas A&M commit, was also on campus for an unofficial visit. I can now confirm On3 Justin Hopkins’ report that Hicks is in Eugene. The Ducks have been making a push for Hicks over the past couple of months after making a good early impression. We will see over the next couple of weeks if they can end up flipping him from the Aggies, while the Oklahoma Sooners are also in the mix. David Hicks Recruiting Profile Ratings Stars Overall State Position 247 5 97 TX DL Rivals 5 6.1 TX DL ESPN 4 88 TX DL On3 Recruiting 5 98 TX DL 247 Composite 5 0.9965 TX Vitals Hometown Katy, Texas Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-foot-4 Weight 270 pounds Class 2023 Recruitment Received Oregon offer on July 7, 2021 Took official visit to Oregon on July 17, 2022 Committed to Texas A&M on Sept. 28, 2022 Top Schools Texas A&M Aggies Oregon Ducks Oklahoma Sooners 11
Hawks' Jaxson Stauber soaking up emergency call-up to NHL
The Blackhawks have been decimated with injuries this season, and perhaps no position has had its depth tested more than the goaltending. Four goaltenders have appeared in NHL games for the Blackhawks through 26 games this season: Petr Mrazek, Arvid Soderblom, Alex Stalock and Dylan Wells. Jaxson Stauber nearly became the fifth.
NBA Hall of Famer says Bulls should 'blow it up'
Amid a 9-14 start to the season, one NBA analyst thinks it's time to start over with the Chicago Bulls. "Blow it up. It's time," Charles Barkley said in an appearance on Waddle & Silvy on ESPN 1000 radio. "You've got some good players – not good enough. It's time to start the rebuild."
Mailbag Podcast: Will Reichel be with Hawks full-time next season?
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau answer your mailbag questions. Is the New Jersey Devils' path a potential blueprint the Blackhawks can copy? Is Luke Richardson's coaching style working? Will Lukas Reichel be in the NHL full-time next season? How much longer can we expect Patrick Kane to be a Blackhawk? Outside of Kane and Jonathan Toews, who could fetch the biggest return at the trade deadline? The guys weigh in on all that and more.
Why Cubs may face tough path to hosting ASG in near future
Could the Cubs getting recent nods for some of baseball’s marquee events impact their chances to host an MLB All-Star Game in the next few years?. “We do try to spread those special opportunities around the clubs so there is some fairness to the process,” commissioner Rob Manfred said at the Winter Meetings this week.
Nelson Cruz on White Sox: 'I would love to play for them'
SAN DIEGO — If the White Sox are looking for a veteran presence to replace José Abreu in their clubhouse, I spotted a seven-time All-Star walking through the lobby at the MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday interested in coming to the South Side. “I would love to play...
