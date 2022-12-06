ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Several PA Privately-Owned Companies Make Forbes' List

> Several PA Privately-Owned Companies Make Forbes' List. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Several Pennsylvania companies are on this year's Forbes List for the most successful privately-held businesses in the U.S. Harrisburg-based tech and electronics distributor D and H Distributing landed at No. 94 with revenue of nearly five-and-a-half-billion dollars. Convenience-store company Wawa came in at number 24 and competitor Sheetz stores was number 37. Supermarket chain Giant Eagle was number 39 and hardware company 84 Lumber was listed at number 74.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Developer unveils $100 million-plus redevelopment plan for the Shops @ Rockvale: Report

A developer has big plans for the Shops at Rockvale in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, according to a news report. New Jersey-based Fernmoor Homes has agreed to purchase the shopping center and has unveiled a $100 million-plus plan that would add 416 market-rate apartments in 13 four-story buildings by tearing down 267,000 square feet of commercial space in the middle of the property, LancasterOnline reported.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Airline Hydraulics Corporation opens new 50,000-square-foot central Pa. facility

A Bucks County company has opened a new 50,000-square-foot facility in York County. Airline Hydraulics Corporation provides new hydraulic manufacturing, maintenance, and inventory services to businesses across the Northeast at the facility at 3425 Woodbridge Court in Manchester Township. The facility opened on Nov. 1 relocating from Interchange Place in Manchester Township.
YORK COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Thieves Leave Home Depot with 6K in LED Dimmer Switches

(York, PA) -- Authorities in York County say two men who robbed a Home Depot store picked unusual items to steal. They say the suspects entered the store on East Market in November and filled two trash bags with LED dimmer switches valued at more than six-thousand-dollars. The two fled without paying and drove off in an SUV with Florida plates. Photos on the state's Crime Stoppers website show their faces, so police hope they can be identified.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Water Street Mission in Lancaster adds new feature to facility

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Water Street Mission in Lancaster has added a new feature to its facility, a recreation center, one that hopes to stir up conversation this holiday season and beyond. It's been years in the making but even before construction began, the idea had already existed in...
LANCASTER, PA
progressivegrocer.com

Hershey Touts 1st Bilingual Manufacturing Facility

The Hershey Co. is shoring up both its workforce and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts with its first bilingual manufacturing plant in Hazelton, Pa. The transformation is part of Hershey’s people-first strategy and its novel Say Hola initiative, a broad program that advances the company’s corporate responsibility commitments.
HERSHEY, PA
abc27.com

Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
iheart.com

Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania

> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County

At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Multiple businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors in Pa.

Multiple businesses across counties in Pa. have been accused of selling alcohol to minors, according to reports. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) recently released information on compliance checks. THE LCE enforces liquor laws and other related provisions in Pa., PAHomepage.com reported. Sullivan, Northumberland, Northumberland, Columbia,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Over 450 vehicles for sale at December commonwealth auction

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Over 450 vehicles that are no longer used by commonwealth agencies are set to be auctioned off on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The vehicles will be put up for auction at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road, the Pennsylvania Department of General Services said.
HARRISBURG, PA
nddist.com

Schaedler Yesco Executive Announces Retirement

HARRISBURG, Pa. — After 22 years with the company, Matt Brnik will retire from Schaedler Yesco Distribution at the end of 2022. After serving 8.5 years with General Electric and 14 years with Rockwell Automation, Brnik joined Schaedler Yesco in October of 2000, just a few months after Schaedler Bros. merged with York Electrical Supply Company. In addition to overseeing the sales team, he was instrumental in the successful integration of the companies, which became Schaedler Yesco Distribution, Inc.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy