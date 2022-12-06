Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Weekend in Lancaster, PA: The Festivities ContinueMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Agapē Cafe & Grille: Faith-Based Coffee Shop Dishing Up a Little Bit of EverythingMelissa FrostStrasburg, PA
Craving Tacos? 4 Places in Lancaster, PA Dishing Up Authentic Mexican FoodMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Norbu Lancaster: Best New Restaurant in the CityMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Speakeasy Vibes and Upscale Cocktails in the Heart of the City [Lancaster, PA]Melissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
iheart.com
Several PA Privately-Owned Companies Make Forbes' List
> Several PA Privately-Owned Companies Make Forbes' List. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Several Pennsylvania companies are on this year's Forbes List for the most successful privately-held businesses in the U.S. Harrisburg-based tech and electronics distributor D and H Distributing landed at No. 94 with revenue of nearly five-and-a-half-billion dollars. Convenience-store company Wawa came in at number 24 and competitor Sheetz stores was number 37. Supermarket chain Giant Eagle was number 39 and hardware company 84 Lumber was listed at number 74.
abc27.com
Local gift box shop opens first store front in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster Gift Box, a local Pennsylvanian artisanal food product and gift box store, officially opened its first brick and mortar shop in Lancaster City on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Lancaster Gift Box, co-owned by husband, Gabriel Luber, and wife, Diana Smedley, is a one-stop shop...
Growing central Pa. wine producer opens bottle shop at landmark farm market
Allegro Winery opened a bottle shop Wednesday at what was previously the home of Logan’s View Winery, located in the front of the building that houses Brown’s Orchards and Farm Market in Loganville, southern York County. Logan’s View Winery closed recently after nearly 14 years in business. It...
WGAL
Developer wants to demolish part of Shops at Rockvale in Lancaster County, build apartments
LANCASTER, Pa. — Changes may be coming to the Shops at Rockvale in Lancaster County. New Jersey-based developer Fernmoor Homes wants to demolish about one-third of the outlet – about 200,000 square feet – and construct 13 four-story apartment buildings. There would be 416 total units, and...
Developer unveils $100 million-plus redevelopment plan for the Shops @ Rockvale: Report
A developer has big plans for the Shops at Rockvale in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, according to a news report. New Jersey-based Fernmoor Homes has agreed to purchase the shopping center and has unveiled a $100 million-plus plan that would add 416 market-rate apartments in 13 four-story buildings by tearing down 267,000 square feet of commercial space in the middle of the property, LancasterOnline reported.
Haines Shoe House, Gov. Dick Thornburgh, honored with Pennsylvania Historical Markers
The famous Haines Shoe House in Hellam Twp., York County, has been approved to receive a Pennsylvania Historical Marker. The house, now a Vrbo rental, is included in 36 new markers that were selected from 91 applications, said the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. There are more than 2,500 of the blue signs with gold lettering in Pennsylvania.
PennLive.com
Airline Hydraulics Corporation opens new 50,000-square-foot central Pa. facility
A Bucks County company has opened a new 50,000-square-foot facility in York County. Airline Hydraulics Corporation provides new hydraulic manufacturing, maintenance, and inventory services to businesses across the Northeast at the facility at 3425 Woodbridge Court in Manchester Township. The facility opened on Nov. 1 relocating from Interchange Place in Manchester Township.
iheart.com
Thieves Leave Home Depot with 6K in LED Dimmer Switches
(York, PA) -- Authorities in York County say two men who robbed a Home Depot store picked unusual items to steal. They say the suspects entered the store on East Market in November and filled two trash bags with LED dimmer switches valued at more than six-thousand-dollars. The two fled without paying and drove off in an SUV with Florida plates. Photos on the state's Crime Stoppers website show their faces, so police hope they can be identified.
WGAL
Water Street Mission in Lancaster adds new feature to facility
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Water Street Mission in Lancaster has added a new feature to its facility, a recreation center, one that hopes to stir up conversation this holiday season and beyond. It's been years in the making but even before construction began, the idea had already existed in...
vista.today
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entity 1 West Gay Partners that is affiliated with Pearl Properties of Philadelphia was the...
progressivegrocer.com
Hershey Touts 1st Bilingual Manufacturing Facility
The Hershey Co. is shoring up both its workforce and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts with its first bilingual manufacturing plant in Hazelton, Pa. The transformation is part of Hershey’s people-first strategy and its novel Say Hola initiative, a broad program that advances the company’s corporate responsibility commitments.
abc27.com
Local diner moving locations to accommodate highway off-ramp
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The East Shore Diner is officially moving locations. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is building a new off-ramp for the I-83 bridge, which forced the owners to sell or move the diner. The building was put on a trailer that will move it to...
Beltway Towne Center in Cumberland County to bring new retailers, restaurants
A highly-anticipated shopping center under development along the Carlisle Pike in Cumberland County is moving closer to a reality. Construction at the Beltway Towne Center at the former Park Inn by Radisson Harrisburg West is expected to start in 2023, said Akhil Israni, director of development for Pacifica Companies, the project’s developer.
iheart.com
Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania
> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
Midstate dairy farms to participate in Calving Corner at Pa. Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Four dairy farms from Lebanon, Lancaster, Juniata, and Franklin/Adams counties will be a part of the Calving Corner at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. The Calving Corner is an exhibit at the PA Farm Show where visitors can witness the dairy birthing process and meet newborn calves. The exhibit will take […]
abc27.com
Governor Wolf announces $1 million in funding to support Pennsylvania businesses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced earlier today on Dec. 7, 2022, an additional $1 million in funding to support small businesses in three different counties. The additional $1 million in funding for small businesses in Central Pennsylvania was provided as three low-interest loans, through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA), according to the Governor’s Office. The new investment is expected to help create and retain a total of 79 jobs.
Iconic East Shore Diner in Harrisburg prepares for move to Cumberland County
At long last the East Shore Diner, which closed this fall, is preparing for a big trek. The 1950s roadside diner will be placed onto a trailer and driven about 12 miles across the Susquehanna River to a new home in Silver Spring Township. The move, which could happen as early as Dec. 12, will relocate the diner to the Carlisle Pike at Waterford Drive near the Cumberland Valley High School.
Multiple businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors in Pa.
Multiple businesses across counties in Pa. have been accused of selling alcohol to minors, according to reports. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) recently released information on compliance checks. THE LCE enforces liquor laws and other related provisions in Pa., PAHomepage.com reported. Sullivan, Northumberland, Northumberland, Columbia,...
abc27.com
Over 450 vehicles for sale at December commonwealth auction
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Over 450 vehicles that are no longer used by commonwealth agencies are set to be auctioned off on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The vehicles will be put up for auction at 10 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road, the Pennsylvania Department of General Services said.
nddist.com
Schaedler Yesco Executive Announces Retirement
HARRISBURG, Pa. — After 22 years with the company, Matt Brnik will retire from Schaedler Yesco Distribution at the end of 2022. After serving 8.5 years with General Electric and 14 years with Rockwell Automation, Brnik joined Schaedler Yesco in October of 2000, just a few months after Schaedler Bros. merged with York Electrical Supply Company. In addition to overseeing the sales team, he was instrumental in the successful integration of the companies, which became Schaedler Yesco Distribution, Inc.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
84K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0