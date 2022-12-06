Read full article on original website
Related
accesswdun.com
Hall County delegation speaks at annual Eggs & Issues breakfast
Hall County legislators gathered Thursday morning at Lanier Technical College in Gainesville and discussed the most pressing issues moving into the next legislative session. Eggs & Issues has been hosted by the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce for nearly three decades. Their goal is to bring newly elected officials before the public to introduce themselves and answer questions on the most pressing matters before the upcoming legislative session. The event accommodated more than 500 county officials, businesses and citizens at the Ramsey Conference Center on the Lanier Tech campus.
accesswdun.com
Former Gainesville mayor to lead Demorest after city manager steps down
Demorest City Manager Kim Simonds stepped down Thursday. The city council Thursday night voted to contract with former Gainesville Mayor Mark Musselwhite to serve as interim city manager for the foreseeable future. The city will pay Musselwhite $2,000 per week with the contract being on a week-to-week basis. Musselwhite served...
Two Georgia Bonuses Up To $1,500 For Locals Meeting The Requirements
Several states are issuing payments to residents, one of which is Georgia. The one-time bonus is between $500 to $1,500. But recipients will have to meet the criteria to get the cash. Are you someone who will see the extra funds in December?
accesswdun.com
Board of Commissioners approves application for $2 million improvement grant
The Hall County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday night in approval of an application for a community improvement grant in Gainesville. If awarded, the Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionally Impacted Communities grant aims to improve sidewalks, walking trails, dog parks and other Butler Park amenities. Funds will also be used to improve recreational facilities and nature parks.
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County Commission approves $50k pay raise for sheriff
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday voted unanimously in approval of a $50,000 pay raise for Sheriff Keybo Taylor. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the pay increase raises Taylor's annual salary to $193,000. That salary is the highest among the four most populous counties in the state. Gwinnett County...
wuga.org
ACC commissioners turn down collective bargaining for firefighters
On Tuesday, as the 3.5 million-plus votes in Georgia's U.S. Senate race were being counted, a crowd packed city hall to focus on nine other important voters – the members of the Athens-Clarke County Commission, who slogged through a nearly six-hour meeting. Much of the meeting was taken up...
Special Election coming in March for District 2 Commissioner
A Special Election will be held by the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 for the purpose of filling the vacancy in the office of the Commissioner for District 2. Qualifying will open on Monday, December 19th at 9 a.m. and will continue daily from 8:00...
allongeorgia.com
Kemp Announces Superior Court Appointment to Mountain Judicial Circuit
Governor Kemp today announced he has appointed William “Bill” Ray Oliver to the Mountain Judicial Circuit Superior Court, effective January 1, 2023. This vacancy was created by the passage of Senate Bill 395 during the 2022 legislative session. The Mountain Judicial Circuit is compromised of Habersham, Rabun, and Stephens counties.
cedarblueprints.com
Eviction emergency: rent increases leave tenants distraught
When a letter arrived in the mail informing Lexington Gardens resident Barbara Daniel that she had to vacate her property within the next 30 days, she was initially shocked and confused. What she didn’t know was that her house, along with hundreds more in Athens that generally housed low income residents, had been purchased by Florida based investment group Prosperity Capital Partners. After the acquisitions Prosperity Capital, who did not respond to a request for an interview, raised rent almost 93%, from $825 to $1,595 per month.
Red and Black
Athens polling official describes Georgia Senate runoff election turnout
Ross Watson has worked on every election in Athens since 2018. He said he wanted to be involved and has grown closer with citizens in the community. This year, the polling official is working at the Athens-Clarke County Tennis Center during the runoff election for the U.S. Senate seat between incumbent Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock and Republican candidate Herschel Walker.
accesswdun.com
Polls open in U.S. Senate runoff election
Polls are open in Georgia for the U.S. Senate runoff election. Voters will decide between Democrat incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, Herschel Walker. Warnock received more votes than Walker in November's general election, but neither candidate reached the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a runoff. Both...
Pastors who counseled Johnny Hunt say he should return to ministry
Four pastors who spent months counseling Johnny Hunt are drawing criticism from victim advocates and some Southern Bapti...
fox5atlanta.com
Group to deploy armed guards near Georgia polling places during Senate runoff
ATLANTA - Voters heading to the polls for the Georgia Senate runoff could see armed guards near their voting precincts. The organization The New Black Panther Party and other Black armed groups say they will position armed patrols at several polling places in the Atlanta and Savannah areas. Along with...
accesswdun.com
Voters head to the polls in Walker vs. Warnock Senate runoff
As Georgia voters head to the polls for the Senate runoff, many are impressed with the efficiency of the voting process and are prepared to put the runoff behind them. Voters at the Hampton Park Library precinct in Forsyth County arrived in steady numbers throughout the morning and midday hours to cast their ballots for Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock or Republican candidate Herschel Walker. Poll clerk Judith Morris reports between 500 and 600 voters had already cast their ballots by 2:00 p.m. Another spike in voter turnout is expected between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. as the workday comes to a close. Officials say there was a large showing this morning, with voters lining up as early as 6:15 a.m.
accesswdun.com
Willard Russell Stowe
Willard Russell Stowe, age 86 of Commerce, GA passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Born on Sept. 22, 1936 in Commerce, GA, Mr. Stowe was the son of the late George and Annie Sue Miller Stowe. He was the widower of Virginia Bridges Stowe and was preceded in death by a daughter, Deb Stowe.
Too much trash: North Georgia landfill getting too full, too fast
MT AIRY, Ga. — How much garbage is too much? A northeast Georgia county is reckoning with that question as its landfill runs out of room much faster than projected. A decade ago, engineers estimated that the Habersham County landfill would fill the waste disposal needs of the populace until 2072 – 50 more years. But then, the county’s garbage hauls got bigger and bigger.
Snellville gives go-ahead for three construction projects
Three new construction projects were approved by the Snellville City Council Nov. 28....
accesswdun.com
Cornelia names new Main Street Manager
The City of Cornelia has named a new Main Street Manager. According to a press release from the city, Noah Hamil will fill the role. He will be responsible for organizing all city events including Christmas in Cornelia, the Big Red Apple Festival and Downtown trick-or-treat, among others. He will also help market the city and its tourist attractions and manage social media.
BREAKING: Jadon Perlotte Commits to Georgia
It may seem early for a 2025 football player to commit to their future college program. After all, the class of '25 still has two full seasons of football left to be played on the prep level before they can even sign their national letter of intent. That may be the case for the majority of ...
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee Chophouse sizzles with new name, renovated look
The Cherokee Cattle Company, an icon of the Marietta dining scene since the early 1980s, is back with a new name and a new look. Paul Milliken got the chance to take a tour - and check out the food - at the new Cherokee Chophouse.
