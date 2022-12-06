As Georgia voters head to the polls for the Senate runoff, many are impressed with the efficiency of the voting process and are prepared to put the runoff behind them. Voters at the Hampton Park Library precinct in Forsyth County arrived in steady numbers throughout the morning and midday hours to cast their ballots for Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock or Republican candidate Herschel Walker. Poll clerk Judith Morris reports between 500 and 600 voters had already cast their ballots by 2:00 p.m. Another spike in voter turnout is expected between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. as the workday comes to a close. Officials say there was a large showing this morning, with voters lining up as early as 6:15 a.m.

FORSYTH COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO