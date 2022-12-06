Read full article on original website
Motorcycle Of Pennsylvania Woman Missing Since September Found Near Human Remains
Police may have found the remains of Darlene Harbison, who has been missing since September. Her boyfriend, a suspect in her disappearance, died of an apparent suicide days after she went missing. The remains of a Pennsylvania woman missing for nearly three months may have been found, Allegheny County Police...
Community outrage over albino deer killed in Fayette County
PERRYOPOLIS, PA (KDKA) — A community in Fayette County is mourning a beloved animal after it was shot and killed. According to Perryopolis native Jonathan Keffer, an albino deer that was roaming the community for eight years was shot. He claims people traveled from outside of the area to come to see the buck. (WARNING: Graphic Image Below ⬇️)Now a Perryopolis man is facing state game violations after he allegedly killed the deer out of season. "We called him whitey or the albino," Keffer said. "Some people called him midnight 'cause he always showed up in the middle of the night to their...
On-duty Pennsylvania State Police trooper charged with DUI
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper is accused of driving intoxicated while on duty.State police said Austin J. Burney, who is assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, was found to be under the influence of alcohol during his shift on Nov. 27. Officials said he was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, roadways laned for traffic, and driving on the right side of the roadway. He has been suspended without pay pending the outcome of his case, police said in a release. Burney has been assigned to Troop C, Lewis Run, since graduating from the academy in August 2021.
Could Ames department stores be making a comeback?
Amesstores.com has a message on it that says, “Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!”
96-year-old makes 700 wooden toys for children in Fayette County
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - Santa's elves are hard at work getting ready for the holidays, and so is 96-year-old Ed Higinbotham. Called "Santa's #1 Helper" by Pennsylvania State Police, Higinbotham handcrafted and donated 700 wooden toys for children in Fayette County. Pennsylvania State Police shared a photo of troopers and Higinbotham with some of his creations on Monday.He's been spreading holiday cheer this way since the 80s, police said. He spoke with KDKA's Ross Guidotti in 2019. When asked what he thinks knowing that his work could make a child's Christmas, he said, "I could almost cry, to be honest with you."
With Griner’s release, Sen. Casey calls on Biden to work to free Pa. man jailed in Russia
After WNBA star Brittney Griner was freed from a Russian prison, Sen. Bob Casey on Thursday called on the Biden administration to prioritize the release of a Pennsylvania man also held in Russia. Marc Fogel, a 61-year-old Allegheny County resident, was detained at a Russian airport in August 2021 with...
Husband of missing Pa. woman Elizabeth Capaldi in custody
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. (CBS) -- Investigators recovered human remains from a wooded area near Philadelphia International Airport Friday, sources told CBS Philadelphia. Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching the area near Hog Island Road with a man in an orange prison jumpsuit and a medical examiner had arrived on the scene.The discovery comes as the husband of the missing Elizabeth "Beth" Capaldi, who was last seen in October in Bucks County, is now in custody, sources say.Records showed Capaldi's husband was taken into the Bucks County Correctional Facility on Friday. Right now, investigators have not filed charges.A spokesperson for the Bucks...
Take a look inside the new $192.7M, 243,000-square-foot U.S. federal courthouse in Harrisburg
It’s been a long time coming. It’s been 19 years since the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee approved $26 million for buying land and drawing up plans for a new federal courthouse in Harrisburg. After seven years of selecting a site, followed by six years of waiting for funding...
Flu explodes in Pa., likely fueled by low vaccination, COVID-19 precautions
Pennsylvania flu cases made another giant leap last week, with the weekly case count by far the highest in at least eight years. The state health department recorded nearly 25,000 positive flu test results for the week ending Saturday, a sharp increase from the previous week, and nearly 10,000 more than during the peak of the 2017-2018 flu season, which was the worst in nearly a decade.
Dog manages to get stuck in tree in Pennsylvania
He took the phrase “barking up the wrong tree” quite literally. A dog somehow managed to get stuck up a tree in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: Dog ‘drives,’ crashes truck in Walmart parking lot: report. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reports how Dormont resident, Anthony Mwape, became quite...
DOJ subpoenas election officials in Pa., other states Trump disputed
MADISON, Wis. — Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign aides and a list of allies involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the election.
iheart.com
Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania
> Recall Issued for Frozen Strawberries Sold in Pennsylvania. (Dauphin County, PA) -- A brand of frozen raspberries is being recalled in Pennsylvania and several states because of the presence of hepatitis A. Nearly 13-hundred cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. They were sold at Restaurant Depot/Jetro locations, possibly including the one on Chambers Hill Road in Harrisburg and the store in Bethlehem. The recall affects products with a "best if used by" date of June 14th, 2024.
Pennsylvania, other states see rise in car thefts: report
SIMILAR STORIES: Gov.-Elect Shapiro chooses top AG crime staffer as legal adviser. Security company, Vivint, conducted and published a study that broke down vehicle theft statistics using sources such as the FBI and the National Insurance Crime Bureau. “Let’s start with the bad news: Motor vehicle theft is, unfortunately, on...
