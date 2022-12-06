ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owatonna, MN

Community invited to bowl with Santa at 2nd annual event

By By EMILY KAHNKE
 4 days ago

Santa is teaming up with the Exchange Club Center for Family Unity once again for a bowling extravaganza event this weekend at SpareTime Entertainment in Owatonna.

Kathey Huisman, supervised visitation coordinator at the Center for Family Unity, said she was pleased with the turnout last year for the first Santa Bowl fundraising event. She said the idea was for the event to become an annual affair after they were brainstorming ideas to have a big winter fundraiser.

The Santa Bowl was inspired by a similar event that was done by the National Exchange Club. The bowling alley worked out because a club member was also an employee at SpareTime, and they were happy to work together to donate lanes.

“Last year went very well, it was well attended and the kids had a lot of fun taking pictures with Santa, bowling and spending time with family,” she said. “We hope the event will continue to grow and more and more people attend.”

Other than bowling, Huisman said there will be a silent auction, raffle and bag bingo. SpareTime Entertainment will also be offering an omelet bar and arcade specials throughout the event on Sunday.

Those interested are encouraged to reserve a lane prior to bowling. Huisman said there are still time slots available, and they are working with the bowling alley to be able to accommodate whoever wants to come and bowl, and $20 will cover shoes and a lane for up to six people.

Children will also be able to have their photos taken with Santa and Timeout Teddy with a polaroid so they’re able to take their pictures home that same day.

Huisman said that Timeout Teddy has become an icon for the Exchange Club who has undertaken a very important job — to remind kids and parents to take a timeout when they need it.

“Kids and parents can get overwhelmed and Timeout Teddy came about to remind parents that they can take a break and walk away for a minute if they need to,” Huisman said. “He also encourages a more positive outlook on the term time out by encouraging parents to get involved in what’s going on and talk and redirect the negative feelings.”

Huisman said the funds raised through the event will go toward furnishing the building they purchased as part of their capital campaign that kicked off last year.

“We purchased a building that’s about four or five times bigger than where we are right now,” she said. “We’ll have much more space for parent circles, supervised visitations, parenting classes, cooking classes and different things like that and those spaces need to be furnished and there’s a lot of different materials we’ll need.”

The Center for Family Unity is a non-profit organization that serves Steele, Rice, Waseca, Freeborn and Dodge counties. The center, whose mission is to provide support and education to families in order to prevent child abuse is under the larger umbrella of the Exchange Club. Some of the services provided by the center include parent mentoring, parent circles or groups, supervised visitations and safe exchange.

Anyone who is interested in registering to bowl or sponsoring a lane for bowling can do so by calling 507-455-1190 or email info@centerforfamilyunitymn.org

Owatonna, MN
Owatonna People's Press, your #1 news source for Steele County, has been serving Steele County since 1874 and publishes Tuesday - Thursday and Saturday and online at www.Owatonna.com

