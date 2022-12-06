ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans Release Their Lone Fullback

By David Boclair
AllTitans
AllTitans
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H8wIj_0jZbC5t800

Tory Carter had been on the active roster all season. Defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu is also released. Kicker Caleb Shudak returns as a member of the practice squad.

View the original article to see embedded media.

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans feel as if they don’t need a fullback anymore. Not on the active roster, anyway.

The Titans released fullback Tory Carter on Tuesday. Carter had appeared in nine games this season and 17 overall since he joined the Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2021.

Maybe it was a move that had been in the works for some time. It is notable, though, that it happened the day that general manager Jon Robinson was fired , and vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden was named interim GM .

In 199 career snaps on offense, Carter did not run the ball or catch a pass. He did make two tackles on special teams this season. Recently, tight end Kevin Rader has lined up in the backfield on occasion.

As a rookie, Carter shared duties with Khari Blasingame, who was not re-signed during the offseason.

“We all really like his play demeanor and his physicality,” coach Mike Vrabel said in training camp. “It is straight ahead, no fair dodging. He brings a presence to our offense, to our run game, as well as to our special teams. He's a physical player by nature.”

There is the possibility that Carter, who played college football at LSU, could be re-signed to the practice squad, provided he clears waivers.

Defensive lineman Sam Okuayinonu also was released, and offensive lineman Eric Smith and outside linebacker Wyatt Ray were let go from the practice squad.

Kicker Caleb Shudak, who was released Saturday to make room for Ola Adeniyi’s return, was re-signed to the practice squad.

Okuayinonu, an undrafted rookie this season, started the season on the practice squad but was signed to the active roster on Oct. 4 and made his NFL debut days later against the Washington Commanders. In five games, he was credited with 10 tackles, half a sack and one quarterback pressure. In Week 10 against Denver, he was called for three penalties – offsides twice and roughing the passer once.

He was a healthy scratch Sunday against Philadelphia.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Wild theory explains shocking Titans firing

The Tennessee Titans made an absolutely shocking move in their front office on Tuesday afternoon when the organization suddenly decided to part ways with general manager Jon Robison even though he’s never had a losing season and has the team on the brink of yet another division title and playoff appearance. The Titans did not offer a specific explanation for why the decision was made, but that didn’t stop fans from offering their own wild theory.
TexansDaily

Tennessee Titans Fire GM Jon Robinson: What Happened?

The firing of Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson sent shockwaves around the NFL. "I'm very surprised," a league source said. "J-Rob is good people. He was doing a good job. They're winning." Indeed, the Titans are 7-5 and in first place in the AFC South division. The decision runs...
NASHVILLE, TN
Athlon Sports

Look: Odell Beckham Jr. Posts Cryptic Tweet After Visiting Cowboys

Odell Beckham Jr. is making moves. And, according to his most recent Twitter post, he's playing chess, not checkers. OBJ's tweet is likely in regard to his Dallas Cowboys visit. Beckham met with owner Jerry Jones, underwent a physical and spent the night with Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs at ...
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To Deion Sanders Leaving Jackson State

Jemele Hill joined "The Le Batard Show" on Wednesday to discuss Deion Sanders' hiring at the University of Colorado. Sanders' decision to leave Jackson State after three seasons to take over in Boulder has been a somewhat polarizing one. While many are happy Sanders was able to translate his success...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update

It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report

A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Colorado Quarterback Makes Decision After Deion Sanders' Speech

A Colorado quarterback is not going to be with the program going forward. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Colorado quarterback Owen McCown has entered the transfer portal. This comes directly after Deion Sanders, who's the new Buffaloes head coach, said that Shedeur Sanders will be their quarterback next season.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Tim Tebow Reacts To Controversial SEC Head Coaching Hire

During this past Saturday's edition of "SEC Nation," former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow shared his thoughts on Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze as its head coach. Tebow believes Freeze makes a lot of sense for Auburn because he won't back down against Alabama. “What’s the most important game for Auburn? Alabama,”...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Report: Prominent 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring

West Virginia is going to have a new starting quarterback in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels is going to enter the transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility left and it could be two if he gets a medical redshirt from 2019.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Yardbarker

Steelers’ Legend James Harrison Tells Ben Roethlisberger That Coaches Ignored His Advice About Rookie T.J. Watt To The Detriment Of The 2017 Team

James Harrison the legendary Steelers linebacker joined Episode 15 of the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast and the former All-Pro didn’t disappoint or hold back with the stories of his playing career. Co-host Spencer T’eo and Ben Roethlisberger are now three for three when they hold a watch party with Steelers legends during a Pittsburgh Steelers game. Previously Charlie Batch and Maurkice Pouncey were present for Steeler victories and Harrison completed the trio during the 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons.
The Spun

Look: Football World Is Stunned By Stetson Bennett's Age

College football fans are suddenly learning that Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is 25 years old. Bennett started his college career as a walk-on for Georgia in 2017. After his freshman season ended, he transferred to Jones County Junior College. Once a scholarship opened up at Georgia, Bennett returned to the...
ATHENS, GA
AllTitans

AllTitans

Nashville, TN
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllTitans is a FanNation channel covering the Tennessee Titans

 https://www.si.com/nfl/titans

Comments / 0

Community Policy