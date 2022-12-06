FARGO, N.D. - The No. 9 University of Minnesota wrestling program continued their hot start to the season, as they defeated the No. 18 North Dakota State Bison by a score of 24-9. The Gophers' top work was on full display in the contest as they earned a riding time point in all but one of their victories on friday night. Minnesota also outscored the Bison 13-3 on takedowns to help the "U" claim seven of the ten bouts on the night.

