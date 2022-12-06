Read full article on original website
Santa's Holiday Hero Express Parade - West St Paul, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Accident with injuries involving Apple Valley Police OfficerLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
The Minneapolis woman giving away millions to studentsAsh JurbergMinneapolis, MN
Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their storiesLimitless Production Group LLCBemidji, MN
Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCBurnsville, MN
gophersports.com
Jok Breaks School Record at Minnesota Icebreaker
MINNEAPOLIS -- The University of Minnesota track and field saw its indoor high jump school record go down on Friday night with Nyalaam Jok leaping over 1.86m (6-1 1/4) at the Minnesota Icebreaker. In total the Gophers won seven events during the meet. Jok, who was an All-American as a...
gophersports.com
Gophers Travel to Carver-Hawkeye for Matchup with No. 16/13 Iowa
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (5-4, 1-0 B1G) will travel to Iowa City to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-3, 1-0 B1G) on Saturday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on the Big Ten Network. The game can be heard on KFAN+ or on the iHeartRadio app with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
gophersports.com
WCGA Ranks Gophers 16 in 2023 Preseason Poll
The Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association's (WCGA) 2023 Preseason Poll was announced Friday and has the Gophers ranked No. 16 in the nation, tallying 1042 points. Defending National Champion Oklahoma took the top spot, followed by Florida, Utah, Michigan and Auburn to round out the top five. Minnesota is one of nine Big Ten teams ranked within the top 36, with Michigan State (12) joining Michigan as the only Big Ten teams ranked ahead of the Gophers.
gophersports.com
Gophers Add Krapf to 2023 Roster
MINNEAPOLIS - University of Minnesota head softball coach Piper Ritter has announced the addition of transfer catcher Taylor Krapf to Minnesota's roster for the upcoming season. Krapf joins the Gophers after playing her freshman year at Duke. "I chose the University of Minnesota because it felt like the perfect environment...
gophersports.com
Minnesota Rolls to 24-9 Victory over the Bison
FARGO, N.D. - The No. 9 University of Minnesota wrestling program continued their hot start to the season, as they defeated the No. 18 North Dakota State Bison by a score of 24-9. The Gophers' top work was on full display in the contest as they earned a riding time point in all but one of their victories on friday night. Minnesota also outscored the Bison 13-3 on takedowns to help the "U" claim seven of the ten bouts on the night.
gophersports.com
No. 9 Gophers Hit the Road for Trio of Road Contests to Close Out First Half
MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 9 University of Minnesota wrestling program is set to hit the road for the third-straight weekend as they'll close out the first half of the season with a trio of road contests, including two duals versus ranked opponents. The road trip begins on Friday, December 9,...
gophersports.com
Indoor Track Season Kicks off with Icebreaker Open
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Golden Gophers track and field team opens the 2022-23 indoor season with the Minnesota Icebreaker Open on February 9-10, at the U of MN Fieldhouse. The action will serve as an early season look for a majority of the program and help determine the travel roster for the Leonard Hilton Memorial Invitational in Houston in early January.
gophersports.com
Gopher Trio Takes Home Weekly B1G Awards
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota swimming and diving has taken home three honors this week, the conference announced Wednesday. Fifth-year senior Joy Zhu has been named the Big Ten Women's Diver of the Week for the fifth time this season, while Drew Bennett is the Men's Diver of the Week and Alberto Hernandez is the Men's Freshman of the Week. The honors for Bennett and Hernandez are the first of their careers.
Kentucky vs. Yale: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
The Kentucky Wildcats try to stay undefeated at home as they host the Yale Bulldogs, an annual powerhouse in the Ivy League. TV Schedule: Saturday, December 10, 1:00 PM ET, SECN. Location: Rupp Arena in Lexington, KY. The Kentucky Wildcats and the Yale Bulldogs are both undefeated at home entering...
SEC Basketball: Kentucky, Arkansas among biggest November recruiting winners
The month of November was an action packed one for SEC Basketball as a whole on the recruiting trail, mainly through the fact that many of the conference’s committed prospects signed. However, which of those those prospects made decisions during the month, and in turn, which SEC teams were among the biggest recruiting winners during November? (NOTE: Rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite)
QB Transfer Portal Tracker: Devin Leary, Spencer Sanders Notable New Additions
The departure of Will Levis will see the most talented quarterback of the Mark Stoops era head to the NFL, leaving Kentucky with a gaping hole at one of its most important skill positions. Three QBs are currently slated to return to Lexington next season, but none of the trio are ...
gophersports.com
Big Ten Recognizes 107 Gophers with Academic Honors
MINNEAPOLIS – The Big Ten has awarded 107 University of Minnesota student-athletes Academic All-Big Ten honors for the 2022 fall season, the conference announced Friday. To be eligible for Academic All-Big Ten merits, student-athletes must be on a varsity team, have been enrolled full time at the institution for a minimum of 12 months and carry a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or higher.
Report: Kentucky Expected to Hire Former Texas Assistant HC Jay Boulware as RBs Coach, Special Teams Coordinator
Mark Stoops may have his new running backs coach and special teams coordinator. Matt Jones of Kentucky Sports Radio is reporting that Kentucky is expected to hire former Texas associate head coach Jay Boulware: Boulware would replace John Settle, who was fired as RBs coach and special ...
fox56news.com
Changes coming to Kentucky sales tax
With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone. With a new year comes new laws going into effect in Kentucky including a new sales tax on power bills. But, it doesn't apply to everyone.
georgetowncollege.edu
SACSCOC Announces Georgetown College’s Accreditation Status
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) continued accreditation for Georgetown College to award baccalaureate and master’s degrees with a warning to continue addressing and improving our financial strength on December 6, 2022. Georgetown College was initially accredited in 1915. Amid the financial challenges that...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
fox56news.com
Man dead, woman injured in Lexington shooting
The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night. The Lexington Police Department said they were called t the 4900 block of McAtee Lane around 11:40 Thursday night. Dec. 9: Dropping used car prices, bomb dogs, and …. Here are...
Empty Bowls lead to full stomachs, full hearts in Nicholasville
Students at The Providence School made bowls for the ‘Empty Bowls’ event. The Bowls weren’t empty for long.
lanereport.com
Commerce Lexington’s promotes new VP of Leadership Development
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Commerce Lexington Inc. is pleased to announce that Amy Carrington Stout has been promoted to Vice President of Leadership Development. She has been a valuable team member at Commerce Lexington for 11 years. She is responsible for managing the Leadership Lexington and Leadership Central Kentucky programs, as well as the annual EMERGE conference and Emerging Leaders of the Bluegrass.
WKYT 27
Name of man dead after Lexington shooting released
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the man who was found dead after a shooting in Lexington has been released. The coroner has identified the man as 26-year-old Ethan Boler Hatfield. Police were called to a home on McAtee Lane around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night. Officers say they found...
