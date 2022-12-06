Read full article on original website
wcbi.com
RB Woody Marks will return to Mississippi State for 2023 season
Mississippi State running back Woody Marks announced that he will be returning to MSU for the 2023 season. MORE:
wcbi.com
Clouds and Rain
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Keep the umbrella handy, more rain is on the way along with severe weather potential next week!. SATURDAY: Skies will be mostly cloudy with temperatures peaking in the upper 60s, rain showers will begin this afternoon and will likely continue through the overnight. SUNDAY: Expect...
WTOK-TV
The Ellis Theater is back open
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -The city of Philadelphia was buzzing as a massive step was taken towards the completion of Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music. “Special for the Ellis because this is 100 year old venue that’s now been restored and is serving the community again. But it’s even a bigger, I think, mark for the Congress of Country Music because this is the beginning of phase one. And once this project opens fully, it’s going to be a regional draw. People will come from all over to see the collection and to see performances here,” said the executive director of the Congress of Country Music, Dan Barnard.
wcbi.com
Elementary students in Tupelo get to shop with a cop
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a shopping trip 16 kids won’t forget and it was just in time for Christmas. Students arrived in style at the West Main Walmart for this shopping spree. Four students from each of the four elementary schools in the Tupelo School District...
wtva.com
Christmas movie scheduled for Tupelo High canceled
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Public School District canceled Friday's planned showing of a Christmas movie on the big screen at the high school football field. Weather is to blame for the cancellation. The forecast calls for rain that night. There was concern the blue turf at Renasant...
wcbi.com
Deliberations continue in Lowndes County murder trial
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County jury is still deliberating the fate of a murder suspect. Terry Macon’s trial started earlier this week. The jury got the case this morning and has been debating ever since. Macon is charged with First Degree Murder in the October...
Jo'Quavious Marks announces return to Mississippi State for 2023
Rather quickly, Mississippi State went from an experienced and deep backfield to possibly rather thin. After junior running back Dillon Johnson announced his exit from the Bulldog program in a rather shocking way on Wednesday night, his classmate and leading rusher Jo’Quavious Marks was rumored to be following suit. Instead, an effort from MSU coaches led by running backs coach Jason Washington has gotten Marks on board in 2023.
wcbi.com
CEO of Golden Triangle Development LINK speaks at CLCC luncheon
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Golden Triangle Development LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins is ready to move forward and onto the next challenge. The long-time CEO laid out his vision for the future, after recently landing a $2 billion aluminum plant in Lowndes County. Higgins spoke at the annual Columbus...
wtva.com
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
wcbi.com
Rain gear required for a few more days
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Rain chances are going to continue through the weekend and further into the next week. Temperatures are looking to cool off some after a few days of record breaking temperatures. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast cloud coverage will continue throughout the night and into the weekend....
wcbi.com
Mayhew man dies after Thursday night crash on Highway 45 Alternate
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mayhew man died after a Thursday night crash. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant told WCBI that 21-year-old Keyonios Taylor was traveling north on Highway 45 Alternate when the car he was driving hit a bridge. For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on...
Mississippi state trooper arrested in Alabama on domestic violence charge
A Mississippi state trooper was arrested in Alabama on domestic violence charges reportedly stemming from an incident concerning an infant child. Steven Jones, 33, of Columbus, was out on bond Thursday night after turning himself in to the Tuscaloosa Police Department Thursday morning. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Jones was...
wcbi.com
Deputies continue search for Memorial Garden Cemetery vandal
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Over two months later and the search continues for the person who vandalized a grave in Oktibbeha County. The incident happened at Memorial Garden Cemetery on Oktoc Road back on October 1. Deputies said someone stole an urn and scattered ashes on the property.
wcbi.com
Tupelo based insurance agency to feed 1,000 families ahead of Christmas
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A local insurance agency wants to make Christmas brighter for a thousand families. When Justin Brock heard about the company-wide layoffs at United Furniture Industries, he wanted to do something to make a difference. “Seeing how some partners of ours in another state had done...
wcbi.com
East Mississippi Community College hosts 2022 fall commencement
MAYHEW, Miss. (WCBI) – The “pride” of East Mississippi Community College grew today. Graduates from three different programs walked across the Mayhew campus stage to get their official paperwork. These proud EMCC Lions graduated from the Adult Education program. There were also ceremonies for the Surgical Technology...
wcbi.com
Columbus police officers say Macon woman ran over their feet, drove away
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon woman is accused of running over a Columbus police officer’s foot. 25-year-old Naesha Sloan is charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, two counts of child endangerment, and one count of felony fleeing. Investigators told WCBI that officers...
wcbi.com
Investigators search for person who shot farmer’s pregnant cow
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Oktibbeha County farmer wakes up to a gruesome scene after his cow was shot and killed. The picture may be disturbing to some viewers. The pregnant cow was shot in the head on the morning of December 7. Cobie Rutherford said the cow...
wcbi.com
Lowndes County jury reaches verdict in Terry Macon murder trial
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County jury has reached a verdict in a murder trial. Terry Macon’s trial started earlier this week. The jury got the case this morning and reached a verdict late Friday evening. Macon has been found guilty of Manslaughter and sentenced to...
tippahnews.com
Eating out with Jeff Jones review: Hwy 41 Fish and Steak House Review
Hwy 41 Fish and Steak House. @ 4390 hwy 41, Pontotoc, MS. Opens at 4:30pm, Thursday through Sunday for supper. Accepts cash and local checks only. What do you call a restaurant that doesn’t advertise, has no signs telling who they are? Operate in an old, white, concrete block building, in the middle of the country? And a gravel parking lot in front, and room to tie up your horses in back?
wcbi.com
Thomas Loden Jr. scheduled for execution on December 14
JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Here’s an update on a story we have been following for more than 20 years. The man who confessed to killing a 16-year-old Itawamba County girl in 2000 is still scheduled for execution next week. 58-year-old Thomas Edwin Loden, Jr. asked a federal court...
