ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broome County, NY

Former DA Cornwell covered up his criminal record

By Jim Ehmke
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WB0EB_0jZbBoIF00

BROOME, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – Former Broome County District Attorney Steve Cornwell has now added to his criminal record in an effort to cover up his previous crime.

Current DA Mike Korchak held a news conference today to address Cornwell’s guilty plea to a grand larceny charge yesterday.

While serving as DA in March of 2019, Cornwell stole the case file of his own conviction for driving drunk and fighting with cops back in 1995.

Originally charged with DWI, resisting arrest, assault of a police officer and obstructing governmental administration, Cornwell ended up pleading guilty to misdemeanor charges in a plea deal.

In addition to stealing the file, Cornwell also altered his name and changed his date of birth in the District Attorney’s database.

In 2019, he announced that rather than run for re-election as DA, he would launch what ended up being a failed bid for Congress.

Korchak says there’s only one set of rules when it comes to criminal justice.

“You can’t have rules for politicians, rules for public officials and rules for the general public. I have commented before that if someone in your family had a criminal conviction, wouldn’t they like it wiped out of the DA computer system and altered and destroyed so that no one could find it?”

Cornwell also stole the case file of his assistant Jim Worhach’s 2013 felony DWI arrest, which lead to Worhach pleading guilty to possession of stolen property.

Worhach still faces charges for allegedly defrauding the county by submitting bogus parking reimbursements, a charge that the judge dismissed against Cornwell.

Korchak says additional controls are being implemented to prevent employees from criminally altering the DA’s case database.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 5

Common Sense 1
3d ago

why ain't that "one set of rules for criminal justice" applying to Hunter Biden's LAPTOP? FBI is completely corrupt by not immediately investigating Hunter and "the big guy" Joe Biden over their illegal Whitehouse influence peddling scheme. Ya that proves there's at least 2 sets of rules. one for the poor suckers and one for the elite

Reply(1)
3
Related
The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton Murderer Will Never be Free

A Binghamton resident will never again walk the streets a free man following sentencing for the murder of one woman and the wounding of another two years ago. 47-year-old Lance Johnson was convicted in July of the murder of Alison Salisbury, and attempting to murder Shannon Brooks, who was in a relationship with Salisbury at the time of the attack by Johnson August 7, 2020 at an apartment building on Conklin Road in Conklin.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WKTV

Man arrested in Otsego County found to be 'wanted' in Florida

OTSEGO COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Otsego County Sheriff's Office arrested 47-year-old, Matthew Coley of Roseboom New York, in connection with another complaint and then found to be wanted in Florida. Coley has multiple felony probation warrants in Florida and was remanded to the Otsego County Correctional Facility to await arraignment...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

State Police announce charges for Ithaca man

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is facing charges from the New York State Police. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation arrested 23-year-old Mason Thomas on November 29th. They say Thomas broke into a residence on Dryden Hartford Road in the Town of Dryden and stole a gun safe containing guns, jewelry, and personal items on or around November 22nd. The damaged safe was found near a property on Salt Point Road in the Town of Lansing. Police say Thomas burglarized that property as well. He was turned over to State Police after his arrest by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office for stealing a Honda Accord on November 21st.
ITHACA, NY
WETM 18 News

Former Waverly recreation director pleads guilty to misusing funds

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The former Waverly recreation director has pleaded guilty to destroying and altering Village records, misusing over $15,000, and covering up the crime, according to the NYS Comptroller’s office. David Shaw, 67, of Sayre, pleaded guilty to Official Misconduct, will pay restitution of $16,525, and was sentenced to one year of conditional […]
WAVERLY, NY
WBRE

Luzerne County man charged with COVID relief fraud

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A federal jury has accused a Luzerne County man of fraudulently claiming over $100,000 in COVID relief funds. U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam said the indictment alleges Reynard Lewis, 29-year-old from Nanticoke, and his co-conspirators used stolen identities to open bank accounts and apply for lines of credit. Investigators say […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Lance Johnson Sentenced to Prison for 2020 Murder

A Binghamton man will spend the rest of his life in jail after he was found guilty in July of murder. Lance Johnson was sentenced Thursday to over 75 years in prison for the murder of Alison Salisbury and the attempted murder of Shannon Brooks in August 2020. He was...
BINGHAMTON, NY
WETM 18 News

Murder conviction overturned for man involved in 2017 Elmira stabbing

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division has overturned the murder conviction of an Elmira man involved in a fatal stabbing at Gush’s bar over five years ago. On November 23, 2022, the Third Judicial Department of the Supreme Court Appellate Division reversed the 2nd-degree murder charge against Willie Jenkins, […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Two Charged With Burglary in Chenango County

Two people have been charged after a string of burglaries in Sherburne. According to the Chenango County Sheriff's Office, several businesses were broken into in November and December. During these incidents, money was taken and property was damaged. After an investigation, Andrew E. Frank, Jr. and Rena M. Jones, both...
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Police incident near Riverside puts school into lockdown

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A police incident in Elmira Friday afternoon put a local school on a temporary lockdown while officers conducted an investigation in the area. According to Elmira Police, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Riverside Avenue for repeated 911 hang-up calls. When police arrived, they were met with a male […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Man Charged After Traffic Stop in Otsego County

A Binghamton man was charged after a traffic stop last week in Otsego County. According to the Otsego County Sheriff's Office, Andrew J. Lamen was stopped on December 5th in the Town of Laurens and was found driving with a suspended license. Lamen was arrested and charged with Aggravated Unlicensed...
OTSEGO COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Huge Heroin Bust on I81 in Susquehanna County

Pennsylvania State Police say an Ephrata. Pa. man is accused of having a huge amount of heroin in his vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 81 in Susquehanna County. Troopers pulled 32-year-old Alexander Moronta over shortly after 8:30 a.m. on December 1 on I-81 North in New Milford for window tint and registration violations on his black 2012 Nissan Infinity M37.
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy