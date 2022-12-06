Read full article on original website
goldcountrymedia.com
New Assemblyman Joe Patterson announces legislation to combat fentanyl crisis
As state Assemblyman Joe Patterson, R-Rocklin took the oath of office Monday as the new representative for the 5th Assembly District in Sacramento, he vowed to prioritize issues and problems facing his constituents. The Rocklin resident pledged to fight for the quality of life that residents enjoy in Placer and...
goldcountrymedia.com
The College Park project is met with mixed feelings from Placer County Residents
Rocklin City Council hosted a special meeting to discuss the College Park Project and the Sierra College Senior Apartments Project on Tuesday. The Sierra College Senior Apartments Project is a 180-unit 55-plus community on 7.3 acres out of a 13.4-acre parcel, according to the Rocklin staff report. This project is part of the College Park Project, a 108-acre Rocklin housing project located in southeastern Rocklin near Sierra College Boulevard close to Rocklin Road.
"A plan that's going to change lives": Sacramento city, county leaders approve new efforts to get homeless off the streets
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento city and county leaders are taking new steps to help people experiencing homelessness. The two sides had been at odds in the past over who was responsible for providing shelter and counseling. Now, today's action legally requires them to work together. "This is the first time we've done this," said Ann Edwards, Sacramento County executive.In two unanimous votes, both the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors and the City Council approved new efforts to join forces and get homeless people safely off the streets."We've come together with a plan that's going to change lives," said Sue Frost, Sacramento County...
mynspr.org
Police signing bonuses | More prison closures | Affordable housing legislation
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Thursday, Dec. 8. Chico City Council approves increase to police officer signing bonuses. The Chico City Council Tuesday adopted an agreement raising a signing bonus for newly hired lateral police officers from $10,000 to $40,000. Lateral officers are those with prior experience. The move comes as the city and the Chico Police Officers Association acknowledge difficulties in recruiting and retaining qualified officers.
mynspr.org
New Chico City Council | Winter storm predicted | Budgeting for wildfire
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Dec. 7. Newly elected Chico City Council members seated; Coolidge appointed as mayor. Recently elected Chico City Council members were sworn in at Tuesday’s meeting. Incumbent council members Kasey Reynolds of District 2 and Dale Bennett of District 3 were officially seated, along with newly elected Addison Winslow of District 4 and Tom van Overbeek of District 6. The council also appointed Councilman Andrew Coolidge to serve another term as mayor.
Sierra Sun
Nevada City man guilty of driving in protected forest area
A U.S. judge found a Nevada City man guilty for operating a vehicle in a protected area of the Tahoe National Forest, officials said Monday. According to Lauren Faulkenberry of Tahoe National Forest, U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah Barnes found 36-year-old Ross McKnight guilty of driving a motorized vehicle off designated routes determined by the federal government.
LRE & Companies and American Hospitality Services Plan Mixed-Use Project in California
SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA—LRE & Companies, a full spectrum real estate development, asset manager, construction, and hotel management company, and American Hospitality Services, Inc., a development and hotel management company acting as sponsor, operating partner, and asset manager of strategic commercial real estate assets, have unveiled the plans for Roseville Junction, a new mixed-use project in Placer County, California, one of the state’s fastest-growing counties.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California moves to shut down a third state prison as inmate population shrinks
State officials on Tuesday announced they will begin the process of closing Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and are planning cutbacks at six more prisons, including a women’s facility in Sacramento County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set March 2025 as the anticipated closure...
goldrushcam.com
Sacramento Woman, and Former Postal Service Employee, Pleads Guilty to Theft of Mail by Postal Employee and Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana
December 7, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Shabina Debbie, 54, of West Sacramento, pleaded guilty on Yuesday to theft of mail by a Postal Service employee and possession with intent to distribute. marijuana, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, between October 2018 and February 2019,...
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Brothers killed in crash involving detective, Modesto HS misconduct allegations, Sen. Warnock wins GA runoff
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Downtown dinosaurs: Lawmakers plan to turn empty downtown Sacramento state buildings into housing
SACRAMENTO — They have become downtown dinosaurs. Massive state office buildings that serve a style of in-person work are from a bygone, pre-pandemic era.Now, there's a plan to convert some of that space into home sweet homes.Lawmakers are looking at a transformation for a couple of massive structures: the 24-story tall Tax and Fee Administration Building on 450 N Street, and the half-a-million square foot Employment Development Department building on 800 Capitol Mall.They are both nearly empty of workers and could become the first tests for a state effort to turn post-pandemic empty office space into housing.Sacramento Assemblymember Kevin McCarty...
krcrtv.com
Chico fire department reponds to structure fire at Carl's JR.
CHICO, Calif. — According to the Chico Fire Department, early Wednesday afternoon, crews responded to at a structure fire at Carl's Jr on the Esplanade. No further details are available at this time. Check back for updates.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Preparing for NorCal wet weather, Griner released in prisoner swap, teen arrested in deadly Sac shooting
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
Missing teenager found dead, Placer County Sheriff’s Office says
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The 16-year-old who went missing Wednesday afternoon was found dead on Thursday, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they located Dante Delatorre “in a remote wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop.” Officials said that Delatorre went to the Gold Run rest stop, […]
Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
Backyard bear surprises woman in Yuba City neighborhood
YUBA CITY — A Yuba City woman has a warning for her neighborhood after one big burly neighbor unexpectedly showed up in her backyard.Nancy Jimenez heard something substantial scurry up the tree Tuesday night, so she grabbed her flashlight and her daughter. They couldn't believe what they saw. A bear was hiding in their tree."I got my shoes on and we came out here and she shined her light up and I was like what is that?" Nancy's daughter Lexie said. "And then it started hissing at us, so I ran back inside like 'No, thank you.' ""Actually, I was...
Sacramento homeless community bracing for more bitter cold temperatures
kubaradio.com
Scam Alert from Yuba City Police Department
In a media release on Wednesday, the Yuba City Police Department is warning residents of a Publishers Clearing House Scam where victims are notified by mail that they have won a large cash prize but not to disclose the information with any third parties. Yuba City police report that they...
Weekend storm expected to bring as much as 5 feet of snow to Sierra and 1 inch of rain to Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - On the heels of two recent, wet storms that left several feet of snow in the Sierra and near-record rain in the valley, we're in for another powerful storm later this week. The next storm is expected to arrive Thursday evening and will linger through Monday. Based on the preliminary forecast, the storm is expected to bring several feet of snow and multiple inches of rainfall.TimingThe storm will move into the region around 5 p.m. Thursday. Friday morning will be clear, and then another system will move in Friday night, lingering throughout Saturday and into Sunday. There will then...
