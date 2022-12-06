YUBA CITY — A Yuba City woman has a warning for her neighborhood after one big burly neighbor unexpectedly showed up in her backyard.Nancy Jimenez heard something substantial scurry up the tree Tuesday night, so she grabbed her flashlight and her daughter. They couldn't believe what they saw. A bear was hiding in their tree."I got my shoes on and we came out here and she shined her light up and I was like what is that?" Nancy's daughter Lexie said. "And then it started hissing at us, so I ran back inside like 'No, thank you.' ""Actually, I was...

