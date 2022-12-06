Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Deion Sanders Mural At Jackson State Gets Defaced
Deion Sanders’ decision to leave JSU has left many conflicted. Deion Sanders had a lot of work to do when he showed up at Jackson State just three years ago. HBCUs have oftentimes been left behind when it comes to college athletics, and Sanders was looking to change that. In just a few short years, he rejuvenated the program and turned it into an undefeated roster.
Video: Jemele Hill Has Honest Admission On Deion Sanders Departing Jackson State
Everyone who's ever heard of Deion Sanders seems to have an opinion on his move to Colorado. People were left both hopeful and hurt by his decision to leave Jackson State University, a Historically Black University, for a Power 5 school. On one hand, a Black coach got an opportunity to coach ...
Look: Dan Mullen Reacts To The Drama At Mississippi State
The transfer portal window has opened with a bang. Numerous players from all over the country are looking for a new home, including Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson. Johnson announced he was entering the portal on Wednesday and took a shot at his former head coach in his announcement.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Tim Tebow Reacts To Controversial SEC Head Coaching Hire
During this past Saturday's edition of "SEC Nation," former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow shared his thoughts on Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze as its head coach. Tebow believes Freeze makes a lot of sense for Auburn because he won't back down against Alabama. “What’s the most important game for Auburn? Alabama,”...
iheart.com
Jason Whitlock Rips the Deion Sanders Hire: 'He's About to Get Eaten Alive'
Jason Whitlock: “I predicted wrongly that Deion would not leave Jackson State for Colorado, I didn’t think it was a good enough job and it kind of shocked me and surprised me. It speaks to Deion’s desperation to get away from Jackson State. He didn’t want to struggle anymore, so he’s run off to Colorado where he can get better facilities, a bigger paycheck, and access to better athletes. My number one takeaway— as Black people, we would rather beg than build our own. That’s what this whole Deion Sanders situation truly illustrates. Rather than build our own great program, dynasty, legacy, and platform, we would rather go beg White people to give us access to their platform. You won’t hear one Black celebrity going ‘I’m mad Deion left Jackson State because I was going to donate $50 million to Jackson State’s football program in order to keep that thing rolling.’ You won’t hear P. Diddy say that, you won’t hear LeBron James say that, you won’t hear Dr. Dre, who gave $70 million to USC, say that, you won’t hear Oprah Winfrey, you won’t hear any of the alleged ‘pro-Blacks’ talking today about donating money to Jackson State. You know why? Because we think the White man’s ice is colder, and we don’t believe in building anything of our own. Anything that is ‘all-Black’, we don’t think is any good, so we don’t build it, we don’t invest in it, and we certainly don’t support it over the long haul… I don’t think Deion Sanders is going to be successful at Colorado. I HATED his speech to his players at Colorado yesterday. This guy thinks he’s Jesus Christ. Coaches need to talk about ‘WE’ not ‘I’. I don’t see this working over the long haul. I think it’s great what he did at Jackson State, he recruited more talent than everyone at Jackson State and that’s why he won. In the Pac-12 he will not recruit more talent than everyone else. He’s actually going to have to coach, motivate, and lead. Promising your son and other players jobs before a practice has even been played?? Doesn’t work for me… He doesn’t want to do the hard work of turning Jackson State into a premiere football institution and I think he had a chance to do that if the Black celebrities who love to talk about how ‘pro-Black’ they are had dumped their money in Jackson State. What Deion is leaving for is what Black people do all the time. ‘I want to go work at that White institution where their White alumni actually support that institution.’ Black people, we don’t support our own institutions. He said Jackson State was crime-ridden, Deion wanted out of there as fast as possible, and that’s what is irritating people… [Discussing Deion’s introductory meeting with Colorado players] I would have walked out. This guy is making it all about him, this is idolatry at the highest level. It’s self-idolatry. This will not work. No head coach who has had any kind of success gave that kind of speech. Coaches don’t talk that way, it’s about the kids. It’s all inappropriate, Deion doesn’t play by any set of rules, you can do that at the SWAC [conference]. He’s about to get eaten alive by Pac-12 coaches that are irate that he’s going to be trying to entice their kids to get into the transfer portal. This is not going to work. I would have walked out of that meeting, DUECES, Deion.” (Full Segment Above)
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss
Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
Look: Top Jackson State Recruit Announces His Decision
Over the weekend, the football world learned that Deion Sanders was leaving Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Sanders' decision to leaving Jackson State for Colorado also made an immediate impact on the transfer portal. Some Buffaloes...
Freeze, Auburn Courting Multiple Ole Miss Football Commitments
New Auburn head coach has already hired away an Ole Miss assistant as recruiting battles intensify
Trent Dilfer Reportedly Makes Defensive Coordinator Hire
Trent Dilfer has his work cut out for him as the first-time coach of any college, let alone as head coach of UAB. But he's starting to assemble his staff, starting with a longtime ally. According to Steve Irvine of 1819news.com and FOX's Bruce Feldman, Dilfer is expected to bring...
Veteran Nebraska Player Announces He Is Transferring
After four seasons in Lincoln, Huskers defensive lineman Mosai Newsom has announced that he's ready for a change. Taking to Twitter Tuesday, the upperclassman and Iowa native said he's hitting the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. Writing:. I will forever be grateful for the opportunities that the...
Look: Football World Reacts To Mike Leach Controversy
A controversy appears to be brewing between Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and one of his outgoing players. Most college football transfer announcements are the same. Dillon Johnson's was very different tonight. The outgoing Mississippi State running back took a clear shot at his former head coach. “With that...
Charles Barkley to donate $1 million each to ALS research in Alabama, Bethune-Cookman and Jackson State
Charles Barkley called with some news. Barkley wanted to share his intention to donate $1 million each to ALS research in Alabama in the name of former Auburn teammate Gary Godfrey, who was diagnosed with the disease in January 2019; and two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs): Bethune-Cookman and Jackson State.
Colorado’s Deion Sanders Hires Alabama’s Charles Kelly As DC
The Buffaloes gave up 44.5 points per game in 2022, most in the country.
Report: Alabama Assistant Charles Kelly to be Colorado Defensive Coordinator
New Colorado head football coach Deion Sanders appears to have found his defensive coordinator.
Ole Miss offers longtime MSU safety commit Kelley Jones
Ole Miss shut the gate and picked a fight with instate rival Mississippi State on the recruiting trail Wednesday when the Rebels offered 2023 safety Kelley Jones. Jones, out of Clarksdale (Miss.) High School, has been committed to Mississippi State since last June. The 6-4, 178-pounder is a three-star prospect...
That Time Deion Sanders Was Accused of "Kidnapping" a 5-Star Recruit
As a Pro and College Football Hall of Famer who won two Super Bowls and also played Major League Baseball -- once suiting up for a World Series game after playing an NFL game that day -- Deion Sanders is unquestionably the most famous athlete from Fort Myers, Florida. But...
