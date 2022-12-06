Read full article on original website
Hendricks County resident faces charges for shooting deer from roadway
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers in Parke County issued a criminal summons after a deer was shot from the roadway. According to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, a witness called conservation officers after spotting someone shoot a deer from the road. When conservation officers arrived, they found a deer carcass, tire tracks, […]
Suspects In Church Vandalism Incident Identified As Juveniles
CLARKSVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to the Clark County Illinois Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the suspects in connection to an incident of vandalism at the Green Moss Church near Clarksville, Illinois have been identified as juveniles. This came after an investigation during which the persons of interest were identified. The church located at Green Moss […]
Crime Stoppers: The southside Menards thieves
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers comes from the Vigo County sheriff's office files. Detectives need your help solving a theft case that happened on November 30 at Menards in southern Vigo County. An older White man wearing a black and grey jacket and a White woman...
Stolen safe could hold key to unsolved homicide in southern Indiana
A stolen safe and television could hold the key to solving the killing of a retired southern Indiana farmer 10 years ago.
Two people taken to hospital after wreck in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) – Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash earlier Friday in Sullivan. According to Deputy Justin Copeland with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the wreck happened at 5:41 P.M. at N U.S. 41 and State Road 154. Copeland says one car was headed north on […]
Old Maple Ave rollover crash causes minor injuries
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A possible vehicle malfunction led to a rollover crash in Terre Haute Friday morning. According to Vigo County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Hartleroad, The single-vehicle crash occurred just before 8 a.m. in the 5000 block of E Old Maple Avenue. The two occupants of the vehicle received only minor injuries and […]
"I can't even fathom it" Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary families react to student that left school, pointed rifle at police
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We're learning more details about an incident that happened at a Vigo County elementary school yesterday. We know a student left school at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary stole a gun from a nearby house and was arrested by police. Today we learned some key...
One in custody after Vigo County chase in stolen car
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a chase in a stolen vehicle led to one man's arrest. Fifty-five-year-old Scott Maxwell faces auto theft and resisting arrest charges. Sheriff John Plasse says the Seelyville town marshal spotted Maxwell in the stolen vehicle. When police caught up to him, the chase...
11-Year-Old Student Detained, Was Possibly Armed with Gun
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. — An 11-year-old student at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School was detained Tuesday after being spotted with a gun, according to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office. In a report filed Tuesday by WTWO in Terre Haute, a student left school around 12:45 before being spotted...
Missing child investigation in West Terre Haute school ends with 11-year-old in custody after gunshots were heard near school
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following developing news in West Terre Haute. That's where police arrested a child after finding him with a gun near the school. It started around 12:45 on Tuesday afternoon. Police were called to the area of Consolidated Elementary School. The Vigo County...
Local father discusses the call no parent wants to receive
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Josh Hann got the call that no parent ever wants to receive. Hann said that he received calls that suggested there could be an armed shooter at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School on Tuesday. His first thought was the safety of his daughter, Carlee, who attends the school. “That […]
Student detained after threat to North Clay Middle School
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A middle school student is in police custody after reportedly making threats to a Clay County school. According to a statement from Clay Community Schools Superintendent Jeff Fritz, the organization was made aware of a threat of violence against North Clay Middle School Wednesday. Fritz said law enforcement was contacted immediately […]
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/9)
Jessica Bauerle, 41, of Crane, was arrested on two counts of Petition to Revoke. No bond was set. William Grow II, 43, of Washington, was arrested on a count of Domestic Battery on a Person less than 14 years old. Bond was set at $2,500 and bond was posted. Michael...
2 Men Arrested and Charged With Residential Entry in Washington
On December 7th, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Kaden Harris and Luis Daniel Perez-Heben were arrested and charged with residential entry. A neighbor heard a crowbar drop behind the house, and flashlights were seen through the basement windows. The property owner made it clear no one should be there, and they...
One airlifted to Indianapolis hospital after Sullivan County crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan woman was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after a Wednesday morning crash. Indiana State police department says it happened just before 8:00 Wednesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 41 and Section Street. That's just north of Sullivan. State police...
Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck
SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
Bloomington man arrested after reckless, high-speed chase ends in crash
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A Bloomington man faces a slew of charges after he sped away from a traffic stop, nearly collided with innocent civilians as he raced through oncoming traffic at speeds that reached over 80 miles per hour, and ultimately flipped his SUV. Anthony Helms, 37, was arrested on Wednesday and faces felony charges […]
Police stop truck hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine worth $13M on I-70; driver arrested
INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD officers make a historic drug bust after arresting a truck driver accused of hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine through central Indiana. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, IMPD detectives received reliable information that a large amount of narcotics would pass through Marion County on Nov. 30. According to court records, […]
UPDATE: I-74 reopened after crash near Tilton
Editor’s note: This article previously listed 6:30 p.m. as the approximate time this crash occurred, reflecting information provided by the Illinois State Police. State Police have since revised the crash time to 4:41 p.m. Update 12:20 p.m. on Dec. 7 Illinois State Police added that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was towing […]
One Vehicle Accident in Washington – Car Stuck on Wall
A one-vehicle accident took place yesterday at approximately 6:45 p.m. on SW 5th St. and Lemon St. According to the police report, the driver went over the train tracks and forgot the road curved. The driver went straight, through a grassy area, when the tire fell off and the vehicle became stuck on the wall of a concrete embankment. The vehicle was successfully towed, and no injuries were reported.
