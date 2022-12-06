ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Alabama deputy recognized for ultimate sacrifice 60 years after his death

By Carly Laing
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fdriv_0jZbAwDS00

ANNISTON, Ala. ( WIAT ) — After 60 years, a local sheriff’s deputy is being honored for his sacrifice in the line of duty.

Calhoun County Deputy Walter Raymond Hall died in the line of duty on November 20, 1962. Until recently, that record of history was lost.

Recently, one of Hall’s relatives contacted the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office looking for information about him. Deputies said Hall, who had been with the department for nine years, had died in a car crash while transporting an inmate to Tuscaloosa. He was 50 years old.

Man accused of buying an RV with counterfeit money in Alabama caught in Kentucky

When Lt. Falon Hurst learned how Hall died, he wanted to make sure his sacrifice was not forgotten. After some research, Hurst was able to get Hall’s name added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Fund Wall in Washington D.C. during Police Week next year and has been added to the Officer Down Memorial page .

“It’s just [a way of] recognizing their sacrifice so that the family has that bit of notoriety and way to understand their own history and the history of the sheriff’s office,” Hurst said.

This is the fourth line of duty death Hurst has been able to get recognized in the county. In addition to the memorial recognition, Hall’s name will also be read aloud from the U.S. Capitol to those attending at the National Mall.

To view Hall’s online memorial, click here . His memorial can also be viewed in person at the Alabama State Memorial Wall in Anniston.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 2

Related
CBS 42

Center Point man killed in Birmingham shooting identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating the scene of a double homicide at a gas station on 1st Avenue North Thursday night. According to BPD Public Information Officer Monica Law, officers responded to the scene of a homicide in the 8300 block of 1st Avenue North at around 8:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Alleged child abductor in Attalla identified

ATTALLA, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The driver has been identified and has been interviewed by investigators.  Attalla Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a local woman’s child Thursday afternoon. According to the APD, a report was filed stating that an older man had grabbed a woman’s child out of […]
ATTALLA, AL
WDEF

Man charged with murdering mother in northeast Alabama

COLLINSVILLE, Alabama (WDEF) – Investigators in Northeast Alabama have charged a man with killing his mother. Emergency officials responded a home in Collinsville (below Fort Payne) on Tuesday night and found the body of 62 year old Sandra Jelks in her living room. She was the mother of a...
COLLINSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Man injured at Carraway Hospital demolition site lost lower leg

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The worker injured at the former Carraway Hospital demolition site lost his lower leg in the accident. Family members say Billy Standridge was operating one of the excavators on the job. They understand the brick wall he was working near collapsed on the machine, injuring him.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Local police departments work to fill gaps due to nationwide staff shortages

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police departments across the country are experiencing staff shortages, and that same challenge hits home for several law enforcement organizations right here in our backyard. The Birmingham and Tuscaloosa police departments say it’s challenging times recruiting for all jobs right now, especially law enforcement. They say they’re making multiple efforts to […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Showcases Reserve Deputy for Participating in the 2023 Police Unity Tour

Calhoun Journal, AL – The Calhoun Sheriff’s Office shared through their facebook page that reserve Deputy Ken Hickman (far left in the large pic) is participating in the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund’s 2023 Police Unity Tour.   Over the last several days, Deputy Hickman has bicycled to all nine Alabama law enforcement agencies that […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Remembering Jerry Tracey's 'signature look'

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jerry Tracey received quite a send-off on Friday, Dec. 9, as he anchored his final weather segment before retirement. His fellow meteorologist, Stephanie Walker, worked alongside Jerry for 22 of his 35 years with WVTM13. Stephanie has a lot of memories with Jerry as they’ve worked through many serious weather events. And when she's out in the public, she says she gets plenty of questions about him from viewers. Stephanie says, “Still the number one question I get asked about Jerry Tracey is, 'Where is his mustache?' Now when I got here, and it’s been over 20 years, that was in the post-mustache era of Jerry, so it's been gone awhile. The mustache has been gone but people apparently don't like change.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

WVTM13 says farewell to a beloved member of our team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jerry Tracey has been with WVTM13 for 35 years. That's longer than some employees there have been alive. Most of us have lots of wonderful memories with Jerry over the years. One of his co-workers, Stephanie Walker, has worked alongside him longer than anyone else and she has a ton of Jerry Tracey stories.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Teenager injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a teenager injured Wednesday afternoon. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 300 block of Martin Luther King Dr. around 1:55 p.m. after receiving multiple calls about shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a woman who said a teenage […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham non-profit builds beds for local kids in need

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A couple of dozen kids are sleeping a bit tighter tonight thanks to the help of some generous volunteers. The non-profit Sleep in Heavenly Peace teamed up with a local construction company to build beds for local kids in need. Roughly 50 volunteers spent their Friday morning building beds for about […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee Health and Rehab Executive Administrator Issues Statement About Accident

CENTRE, AL – On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, a semi-truck left the roadway of Alabama Highway 9 and struck four parked vehicles in Cherokee County Health & Rehab Center’s (CCHRC) front parking lot. One parked vehicle involved in the accident made contact with an exterior wall of our facility. The occupants inside that vehicle were transported to a hospital for treatment.
CENTRE, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

72K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy