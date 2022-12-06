Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix's record-breaking new series smashes past 411 million hours viewed
Netflix‘s new series Wednesday has now beaten its own impressive record with a massive 411 million hours watched for this morbid comedy show following the adolescent Addams at Nevermore Academy. Starring Jenna Ortega as the titular character, she is sent to the school after she defends her brother from...
Funko Pop 2022 Advent Calendar: 7th December
It’s December and time for the seventh day of opening the Funko Pop 2022 Advent Calendar, and behind door number seven it’s everyone’s favourite walking carpet, Chewbacca. ‘Tis the season to be Jedi or Sith, should you choose! Whether you’re feeling ughty or nice, the Star Wars...
Star Wars: The Old Republic: Showdown on Ruhnuk Teaser Clip
In Game Update 7.2, explore Ruhnuk, an unknown and inhospitable planet that resides in the center of an electrical nebula. Shae Vizla continues her pursuit of Heta Kol to stop the Mandalorian clans from heading down the path to civil war in Showdown on Ruhnuk. English (Publication Language) 160 Pages...
Comic Review: Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures (Dark Horse) #1
Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures (Dark Horse) #1. For young Padawan Sav Malagan, joining the ranks of the noble Jedi Order has been all she’s ever wanted. But a chance encounter with a crew of eccentric misfits makes her question everything she’s taken for granted in her life.
Iron Studios: Pre-Order: Obi-Wan and Young Leia Art Scale 1/10
$199.99 will get you this stunning Obi-Wan and Young Leia Art Scale 1/10 from Iron Studios, with a non-deductible $40.00 deposit securing the deal when it lands during the third quarter of 2023 and allowing you the chanced to remember the beginnings of a very important relationship for the future of the galaxy.
Alderaan Idol – Hitting the right notes ahead of Celebration London 2023
With Star Wars Celebration Europe only four months away, excitement is ramping up both for the convention and the many social gatherings that will take place around the event. One such event is Virtual Cantina’s Boonta Eve 4 party on 6th April, which will again feature the ‘Alderaan Idol’ karaoke competition as part of the evening’s fun. This will be held at the Breakfast Club bar in London’s Canary Wharf, which means you can also take in some Rogue One and Andor filming locations on the way!
