With Star Wars Celebration Europe only four months away, excitement is ramping up both for the convention and the many social gatherings that will take place around the event. One such event is Virtual Cantina’s Boonta Eve 4 party on 6th April, which will again feature the ‘Alderaan Idol’ karaoke competition as part of the evening’s fun. This will be held at the Breakfast Club bar in London’s Canary Wharf, which means you can also take in some Rogue One and Andor filming locations on the way!

2 DAYS AGO