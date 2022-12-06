Read full article on original website
Sacramento County experiencing ‘medium’ COVID transmission levels, masking required at some facilities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye announced on Wednesday that the county’s COVID-19 levels have risen to ‘medium’ triggering universal masking at certain facilities. Video Above: Yolo County recommends masking up in indoor places Kasirye said that the county is seeing “a convergence of increases in cases” of Respiratory […]
"A plan that's going to change lives": Sacramento city, county leaders approve new efforts to get homeless off the streets
SACRAMENTO — Sacramento city and county leaders are taking new steps to help people experiencing homelessness. The two sides had been at odds in the past over who was responsible for providing shelter and counseling. Now, today's action legally requires them to work together. "This is the first time we've done this," said Ann Edwards, Sacramento County executive.In two unanimous votes, both the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors and the City Council approved new efforts to join forces and get homeless people safely off the streets."We've come together with a plan that's going to change lives," said Sue Frost, Sacramento County...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California moves to shut down a third state prison as inmate population shrinks
State officials on Tuesday announced they will begin the process of closing Chuckwalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County and are planning cutbacks at six more prisons, including a women’s facility in Sacramento County. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has set March 2025 as the anticipated closure...
californiaglobe.com
Judge Halts California Capitol Annex Remodel Over CA Environmental Law Violations
In September 2020, while the state was still suffering under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s oppressive COVID restrictions of lockdowns, and business and school closures, the Legislature’s Joint Legislative Committee on Rules held a hearing on the plans for the $1.2 billion renovation of the State Capitol while ignoring actual state business urgencies.
Lawsuit brings California State Capitol Annex project to a halt
SACRAMENTO — The California State Capitol's project aimed at rebuilding the outdated building has come to a halt after grassroots organizations filed a lawsuit claiming the environmental impact report was inaccurate and the public never had a say.For months now, the entire state Legislature has worked out of a nearby swing space while the Capitol building prepared for construction. But now, a fence line, barricades and bulldozers are for nothing after a lawsuit stopped this project in its tracks.Koda Monty and their dad walk the State Capitol grounds daily taking advantage of the treelined sidewalks and parks. Both are frustrated...
Backyard bear surprises woman in Yuba City neighborhood
YUBA CITY — A Yuba City woman has a warning for her neighborhood after one big burly neighbor unexpectedly showed up in her backyard.Nancy Jimenez heard something substantial scurry up the tree Tuesday night, so she grabbed her flashlight and her daughter. They couldn't believe what they saw. A bear was hiding in their tree."I got my shoes on and we came out here and she shined her light up and I was like what is that?" Nancy's daughter Lexie said. "And then it started hissing at us, so I ran back inside like 'No, thank you.' ""Actually, I was...
DMV discovers stolen Rolls-Royce in Yuba City
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A stolen 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost was found in Yuba City by Department of Motor Vehicles officials after the new owner attempted to register it, according to the California Highway Patrol, Yuba Sutter Office. CHP officers found that the public VIN was determined to be fake and the vehicle had been […]
abc10.com
California reservoirs starting to fill from recent storms
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A series of cold, wet storms reversed California's annual decline in water levels that begins with the onset of hot and dry weather in the late spring and early summer. California's reservoirs rely on storms in the winter to fill up from rain runoff and melting...
krcrtv.com
Chico fire department reponds to structure fire at Carl's JR.
CHICO, Calif. — According to the Chico Fire Department, early Wednesday afternoon, crews responded to at a structure fire at Carl's Jr on the Esplanade. No further details are available at this time. Check back for updates.
KCRA.com
Sacramento County jails, homeless shelters required to mask up as COVID cases rise
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Jails and homeless shelters will be required to start universal masking once again as Sacramento County transitions into a medium level of COVID-19 transmission, county public health officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said in a briefing Wednesday morning. “We are sending out a reminder to those...
KCRA.com
Rain has returned to NorCal, but don't expect reservoirs to fill up anytime soon
FOLSOM, Calif. — So far, things are going well for Northern California heading into what is, on average, the busiest part of the rain and snow season. As of Monday morning, many locations around the region are reporting above-average rainfall totals since the water year began on Oct. 1. Downtown Sacramento has had close to 4 inches as of the most recent observation on Sunday.
Roseville Electric customers may soon see a new 8% surcharge on bills
ROSEVILLE — Roseville Electric said it's tried to keep rising costs from filtering down to customers, but the price hike it's being forced to pay for energy is just too much. That's why some will soon be seeing a double-digit rate increase on their electric bills. Inflation is already hitting families hard, and now you can add some people's power bills to the growing list of growing costs."Right now, while it's cold, bundling up in the house, [I] keep my energy costs down as much as I can," said Janet Hayes, a Roseville Electric customer.But customers in Roseville will soon...
'It’s a time to help everybody' | Woodland gas station selling $2.99 gas
WOODLAND, Calif. — After a summer of record-breaking gas prices in the state of California, a hometown gas station in Woodland is spreading holiday cheer with regular unleaded gasoline priced at $2.99. "Right now is not a time to make money. It’s a time to help everybody," said Woodland...
California teen missing after visiting I-80 rest stop for school project
He was reported missing after not returning from a visit to the Gold Run rest stop on I-80.
Former Sears in Sunrise Mall purchased for $7 million
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A large, Sacramento-based retail investment company recently purchased roughly one and a half acres of land at the Sunrise Mall in Citrus Heights. Ethan Conrad Properties, owner of many name brand stores throughout the Sacramento region, spent approximately $7 million on the former three-story Sears and Auto Center and Parts & Service buildings on Sunrise Boulevard.
Fentanyl and meth seized in Yuba City after vehicle search
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were arrested for the possession and transportation of drugs in Yuba City Wednesday morning, the Yuba City Police Department said. According to police, officers responded to a call about a suspicious vehicle parked on Jones Road. Police said that upon arrival officers made contact with the vehicle’s occupants and […]
Candidate who died in crash wins election to Yuba college board
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — A man who died while running for the Yuba Community College District Board of Trustees was ultimately the winner of his contest. Eric Pomeroy was a Sutter County assistant superintendent who died driving his daughter to a Roseville swim meet in October. Before dying, he launched a campaign to become a trustee for the Yuba college district, but he wouldn't live to see the final vote declare him the victor.
KCRA.com
Northern California forecast: Dry conditions through Thursday, but wet weekend possible
After a few days of rain and snow across the area, Northern California is expected to stay dry, at least until Thursday, according to meteorologist Tamara Berg. However, more wet weather could be on the way just in time for the weekend. (Video above: Dec. 6 forecast at noon.) By...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Run into a coyote in your California neighborhood? Here’s what to do (and not do)
Hundreds of thousands of coyotes roam California — and these “extremely intelligent” predators don’t mind hanging around humans. Coyote sightings in urban areas are common. Sacramento’s close proximity to habitats like the American River Parkway, for example, means sometimes these animals can make their way all the way to midtown.
38-Year-Old Killed In A Fatal Crash In Sacramento County (Sacramento County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Sacramento County. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred at the intersection with South Watt Avenue.
