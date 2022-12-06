Today’s question is from Ryan who is a young viewer in our area. Ryan wants to know, what’s the difference between a cyclone and a tornado?. This is a great question from Ryan. Sometimes tornadoes and cyclones are used interchangeably, like if you think of Iowa State’s logo...
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The preliminary state report card has been released and St. Joseph School District is not pleased with their results. While there was an overall decline in grades, St. Joseph School District did see an improvement in mathematics specifically. Districtwide ACT scores declined for the first time in...
(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) Missouri state senator Tony Luetkemeyer has pre-filed legislation to change the penalty for causing injury or death to a police K-9 to a felony offense. Luetkemeyer pre-filed Max's law for the 2023 legislative session. At this time, assaulting a law enforcement animal is a Class C Misdemeanor.
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Back in October Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft proposed a new rule for libraries. The rule is titled "Library Certification Requirement for the Protection of Minors" and aims to keep books and materials that parents may object to "prurient sexual appeal" from being purchased with library funds.
Comments / 0