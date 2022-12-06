ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, SC

naughty girl
5d ago

Basically everywhere ya go now ya need a gun for protection, but she should've had it in a case with the safety on it and in her glove box instead of her purse. I hope she learned a lesson bcuz that information shouldn't have been shared with her students at all. Some things are best left unsaid.

9
Paul Sinnott
5d ago

I commend her for having a cwp Someone at school doesn’t like her! It’s a shame to feel a need to carry. It’s just the society we live in today. If I had children they would be in a private Christian school. Public schools across America are a mess!

4
Guest
5d ago

And we need teachers so bad!! This could have been handled better!

13
 

