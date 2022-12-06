Read full article on original website
naughty girl
5d ago
Basically everywhere ya go now ya need a gun for protection, but she should've had it in a case with the safety on it and in her glove box instead of her purse. I hope she learned a lesson bcuz that information shouldn't have been shared with her students at all. Some things are best left unsaid.
Reply
9
Paul Sinnott
5d ago
I commend her for having a cwp Someone at school doesn’t like her! It’s a shame to feel a need to carry. It’s just the society we live in today. If I had children they would be in a private Christian school. Public schools across America are a mess!
Reply
4
Guest
5d ago
And we need teachers so bad!! This could have been handled better!
Reply
13
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Related
coladaily.com
Former student arrested for disturbing school
Lexington police officers arrested a former River Bluff High School student for disturbing school after he was found on the school's campus Thursday. According to Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green, multiple students told school resource officers that Dylan Silber, 23, of Columbia, approached them asking about a student who attended the school and talked to some students about drugs.
Ex-River Bluff HS student arrested, accused of returning to school, discussing drugs with students
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Police say a 23-year-old former River Bluff High School student was arrested and charged on Thursday after returning to the campus years later. According to a statement from Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green, Dylan Silber of Columbia was charged with disturbing schools after he was found on the River Bluff campus.
WRDW-TV
Aiken drive-by shooting kills 43-year-old man
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation is underway after a drive-by shooting killed one person Friday night in Aiken. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Aiken Department of Public Safety and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the deadly incident in the 1400 block of Redd Street Northwest. Aiken...
Domestic incident call leads to search, discovery of man with multiple lacerations in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County deputies are still early in their investigation following a late Friday incident that ended with a man being found with multiple wounds. According to a preliminary statement from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the area of Wildhog Drive near Sumter late Friday evening in response to an unspecified "domestic-related" incident.
WIS-TV
Irmo’s first gun buyback overwhelms officers
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) — The town of Irmo hosted its first ever gun buyback program in the parking lot of Universal Outreach Church on North Royal Tower Drive this Saturday. The anonymous roundup was spearheaded by 12 officers of the Irmo Police Department (IPD) to remove excess firearms from entering the wrong hands.
wach.com
Coroner identifies pedestrian killed in Lexington County crash
LEXINGTON, SC — The Lexington County Coroner, Margaret Fisher, identified the man who died after being hit by a vehicle in the 200 block of Jamil Road in Lexington County on Saturday December, 10. According to officials, 68- year-old Daniel Nelson Gibbons III of Columbia was walking on Jamil...
coladaily.com
Pedestrian killed in Jamil Rd. collision
A Columbia man died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening. Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher says Daniel Nelson Gibbons III, 68, was walking on Jamil Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound. Gibbons was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead due...
Coroner identifies inmate found dead at Richland County jail
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Coroner's Office has released the name of a man who was found dead in the Richland County jail. According to a statement from the office, 38-year-old James W. Mitchell of Columbia was found dead at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The latest update, however, has no additional details regarding a cause or manner of death.
WIS-TV
Columbia Police Department Chief resigns from major city Chief of Police process
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Police Deputy Chief Melron Kelly has withdrawn his name from the St. Louis, Missouri Chief of Police process. Officials in contact with Kelly that after consultation with his family and trusted advisors, Kelly realized that there is much work still to be done in Columbia.
WRDW-TV
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor allegedly murdered
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School shooting survivor was found dead near his home in November, and investigators say he was murdered. Court records show Ricke Irick was one of the three victims in the August 2021 school shooting. Court records show he was shot in the foot.
WIS-TV
Early morning Sumter County structure fire is under investigation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County structure fire is being investigated by the Sumter Police and Fire Departments. Officials with both Department report Broad Street in Sumter County is now reopened after fire crews battled with the blaze. The Sumter Fire Department said a call of a reference to...
WSLS
Danville police arrest man in connection with South Carolina homicide, rescue missing 5-year-old
DANVILLE, Va. – A South Carolina man wanted on homicide and grand larceny charges was found and arrested in Danville on Friday, according to the Danville Police Department. We’re told police also found and recovered a missing 5-year-old that was with him. Police say around 12:40 p.m. on...
wach.com
Second Inmate found dead at Alvin S. Glenn identified
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials have identified the inmate found dead in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Wednesday. The Richland County Coroner says the victim is 38-year-old James Mitchell of Columbia. No further details have been given at this time as to how the inmate...
coladaily.com
Gilbert woman charged in church burglaries
A Gilbert woman is accused of stealing items last month from four Lexington County churches. According to arrest warrants, Leslie Reese, 42, is charged with four counts of third-degree burglary and a single count of unlawful conduct toward a child. “After reviewing security cam footage at Gilbert United Methodist Church,...
abccolumbia.com
Cayce Police searching for man wanted for domestic violence
CAYCE, S.C. (WOLO)—Cayce Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding 31 year-old Oliver Ray Johnson who was involved in a physical altercation with his wife. Johnson is charged with domestic violence, 2nd degree after he allegedly slammed his wife and choked her. Authorities say the couple’s children were present and witnessed the incident.
counton2.com
Missing 5-year-old Orangeburg girl found safe
A 5-year-old girl who went missing from her Orangeburg home on Thanksgiving has been found safe, authorities announced Friday. Her father has been taken into custody. A 5-year-old girl who went missing from her Orangeburg home on Thanksgiving has been found safe, authorities announced Friday. Her father has been taken into custody.
WIS-TV
Lexington Police searching for man accused of burglary on Augusta Road
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of stealing. According to the police, the man stole over $3,000 worth of items from a property on Augusta Road. The incident occurred on November 11, 2022. Police are asking...
WIS-TV
One killed after head-on collision in Newberry County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports a driver of a pickup truck died after their vehicle collided head-on with a tractor-trailer in Newberry County. Trooper Mitchel Ridgeway said the collision happened on Friday, December 9, around 8:40 p.m. According to officials, a 2018 freight liner tractor-trailer...
WRDW-TV
1 injured in shooting at North Augusta apartment complex
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is injured after a shooting at Plaza Place Apartments early Friday. North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers were called to the complex behind the Publix grocery store on Martintown Road to investigate gunshots. Dispatchers said multiple callers stated they heard shots in the area, along with someone yelling for help.
coladaily.com
Former employee at Midlands Regional Center charged with assault & battery
Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Michael Robert Short, 56, on Tuesday with assault & battery 3rd degree. The charges resulted from a request to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs. According to the arrest warrant, Short was working as a...
Comments / 29