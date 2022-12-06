Read full article on original website
Related
WDEF
Tennessee reports drop in teen wrecks and fatalities
NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Highway Safety Office reported some good news on Wednesday. The state agency says that teen-involved crashes and fatalities have dropped from last year (based on Fiscal calendar). They report:. • A 2.0% reduction in overall teen crashes statewide compared to FFY 2020 –...
WDEF
TSSAA Will Allow Tennessee High School Athletes to Make Money Off Their Name
(tssaa.org) The TSSAA Legislative Council met in Murfreesboro on Thursday, December 8. The Council voted on eight proposed changes in the TSSAA Bylaws that were discussed with administrators of member schools in East, Middle, and West Tennessee at the Regional Meetings that were held in early November. Only one of the eight proposals was passed by the Council.
WDEF
Catoosa County officials, voters discuss Georgia runoff
CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — Polls have just closed state-wide for the Georgia Senate runoff election between Incumbent Raphael Warnock and Challenger Herschel Walker. Voters in Georgia will not be the only ones anxious to see the results of tonight’s election, as the race has garnered national attention after neither candidate received at least 50 percent of votes needed to win in November.
WDEF
Man charged with coming to rural Alabama to buy vehicles with fake money
POWELL, Alabama (WDEF) – Police have arrested a man in Kentucky on charges that he bought vehicles in Alabama with fake money. Christopher Gregory was taken into custody in Kentucky and charged with drug and forgery counts. Police in Powell, Alabama say Gregory scammed residents in DeKalb County buy...
WDEF
Concession and Victory speeches in Georgia Senate Runoff
ATLANTA, Georgia (WDEF) – In the end, the runoff vote was similar to the general election vote for the Georgia Senate race. Sen. Raphael Warnock narrowly defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker. At points during the counting, both men swapped the lead, sometime with less than 2,000 votes difference. But...
WDEF
LaFayette Native to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Country music artist and LaFayette, Georgia native Channing Wilson is getting ready to make his Grand Ole Opry debut next year. He recently announced he’ll be playing at the historic venue on Saturday, February 25. Wilson lives in LaFayette, but travels to Nashville and...
WDEF
From The Archives: 1982 December flooding
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – While we’ve seen a lot of rain this week in our area, it has actually been a fairly dry fall heading into winter. 40 years ago, we suffered through a very soggy year. In 1982, we saw major flooding in August, of all months. Mountain...
Comments / 0