(tssaa.org) The TSSAA Legislative Council met in Murfreesboro on Thursday, December 8. The Council voted on eight proposed changes in the TSSAA Bylaws that were discussed with administrators of member schools in East, Middle, and West Tennessee at the Regional Meetings that were held in early November. Only one of the eight proposals was passed by the Council.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO