This May Be Illinois’ Most Bizarre News Story Of The Year
(I was going through some files that I've kept on some of the weirder things that have taken place in 2022 here in the state of Illinois when I stumbled upon this little gem from over the summer):. In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's...
Group Of Illinois Criminals Hold Up 13 Victims In Just 5 Hours
Not sure if they were going for a record but a group of criminals in Illinois stole from thirteen people in just five hours. I was just thinking, what kind of schedule does a criminal in Illinois have? How often do they go out and break the law? My personal thought is probably not as much as you would think. First of all, they are stealing so they can avoid getting a real job. Then robberies become their career. Of course, who really wants to work hard? Even when committing crimes.
Satanic Temple Display Returns To Illinois Statehouse
Another holiday tradition, of sorts, is back on display at the Illinois State Capitol. The Satanic Temple has once again put up a display in the rotunda, alongside a Nativity scene and a Jewish menorah. Also next to the display is a sign put up by state officials reminding the public that because the Statehouse is a public place, the state cannot legally exclude one group while allowing other religious displays.
New laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although much attention has been given to implementation of the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail in Illinois on January 1st, 2023, there are a number of other laws residents will have to obey going into effect. SAFE-T Act The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, which was introduced by the […]
Calling in the big guns
Good Thursday morning, Illinois. Fifty years ago today in 1972, a United Airlines Boeing 737 crashed while trying to land at Midway, killing 43 people aboard and two on the ground. Among the dead were Democratic Congressman George W. Collins, CBS News correspondent Michele Clark, who was a Chicago native, and Dorothy Hunt, the wife of Watergate conspirator E. Howard Hunt. WBEZ reports.
New area code coming to southern Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Commerce Commission announced on Wednesday a new area code is coming to southern Illinois. The new area code is 730. It will “overlay” the existing 618 area code to address the depletion of prefixes available for assignment within the region. The...
Pritzker opens door for cannabis delivery in Illinois while touring 1st 'social equity' dispensary
Want your weed delivered like pizza? Pritzker says he's open to the idea.
Illinois Democrats are working on a plan to ban assault-style weapons
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — State Democrats are moving ahead with a plan to ban assault-style weapons in Illinois. They've already filed legislation in the House. But gun rights groups are already presenting challenges. The bill was filed earlier this month. State Rep. Maura Hirschauer said they've been working on...
What is in the proposed bill to ban assault weapons in Illinois?
(WSIL) -- Democrats are moving ahead with their plan to ban assault weapons in Illinois. They have now filed legislation in the House and are looking to move quickly on the bill. The proposed legislation, HB 5855 or the "Protect Illinois Communities Act," would not only ban the future sale...
Statement from Senator Plummer on Proposed “Assault Weapon” Ban
Springfield, IL- State Senator Jason Plummer (R-Edwardsville) released the following statement regarding HB5855:. “The 2nd Amendment is a cornerstone of our freedoms. If the majority party of Illinois made half the effort going after violent criminals and supporting our law enforcement that they do badgering and threatening law-abiding gun owners, all Illinois communities would be much safer and more livable. Of course, this is Springfield and, rather than pursuing effective policies to benefit all Illinoisans, there are some people here who have made a career out of virtue-signaling and advocating for the passage of clearly unconstitutional laws. Here we go again.”
Democrats Hope to Pass Assault Weapons Ban in Illinois, but Conservative Opposition Could Loom
A proposed law could ban assault weapons and raise the legal age of gun ownership in the state of Illinois, and while many Democratic leaders hope the bill could gain bipartisan support, opponents are gearing up for a legal fight. HB 5855 was introduced earlier this month by Highwood State...
Illinois representative files bill to ban semi-automatic rifles
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — After a mass shooting earlier this year, one state legislator is trying to ban the sale of some guns in the state. Rep. Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield) filed a bill that would ban sales of semi-automatic rifles and magazines that hold over 10 rounds. It additionally would raise the age of most gun ownership in the state to 21, with exceptions for members of the National Guard.
Free underwear for ‘all committed persons who menstruate’ passes Illinois statehouse
The Illinois Legislature has approved a measure that would provide prison inmates with free menstrual products and underwear. House Bill 4218 aims to address the lack of hygiene products in Illinois Department of Corrections facilities. The measure would make feminine hygiene products and underwear available for “all committed persons who menstruate” at no cost to the inmate.
New Illinois smoke alarm law set to take place in 2023
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Starting in 2023 Illinois homes and apartments will need a certain kind of smoke detector. The 10-year sealed battery detector is now the preferred choice under a new state law. However, you will be given some time to make replacements. “If they have smoke alarms currently...
$5 million to expand emergency shelter capacity
CHICAGO (WICS) — As the colder months approach, the demand for shelter is growing and many shelter providers are already approaching maximum capacity. The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) announced on Thursday that an additional $5 million is being invested to support the expansion of access to emergency shelters during the winter months.
Illinois quick hits: SAFE-T Act delayed; Illinois retirement debt holds it back, Fitch says
SAFE-T Act court case delayed The case dozens of state’s attorneys and sheriffs across Illinois have against the SAFE-T Act’s no cash bail law set to take effect Jan. 1 has been delayed. A hearing scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed to Dec. 20. It’s expected the circuit court judge would rule the following week, leaving just days before the law is to be implemented. It’s also expected the case...
You’re Not Going To Believe Why IL Man Crashed Into Hair Salon
How does this driver in Illinois crash his car through the middle of a hair salon?. How Does Somebody Crash Their Vehicle Into A Building?. You hear about it on the news all the time. People are crashing their vehicles into buildings. Honestly, I can't figure that one out. The building is standing still. It's not going to move and is definitely in plain sight. The driver has the ability to change the direction of the car with the steering wheel. How about hitting the brakes? I just don't get it.
Illinois Housing Assistance Is Available To People In Need
Individuals and families who are at risk of eviction or homelessness are encouraged to apply for emergency rental assistance through SAL Community Services. Until December 31, 2022, applications for back rent and advance rent are open to qualified residents of Henry, Mercer, or Rock Island Counties. “Our focus is on...
Illinois receiving more than $350 million to support small businesses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced on Wednesday that Illinois will receive up to $354.6 million to administer four programs as part of the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). The expanded program offering through SSBCI will enable Illinois to support small businesses across...
One Illinois City Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
