Here Are The 5 Most Dangerous Intersections in Duluth In The Winter for 2022
Winter in Duluth leads to some particularly challenging travel situations. The steep hills mixed with snow and ice make for difficult and dangerous situations. I reached out to the Duluth Police Department to find out the most dangerous intersections in Duluth for this year. This information I got includes reported...
northernnewsnow.com
City by City: Duluth, Trego, Hayward
Duluth, MN- The Regional Stormwater Protection Team is hosting a raffle, and creativity is the ticket to enter. There are two ways to enter. the first is by making a suggestion about how the group can better protect our waterways from pollution. The second is by reviewing a partner community’s program and providing feedback to them. Prizes include new hiking boots and local gift certificates. The more ideas you share, the more chances there are to win.
FOX 21 Online
Train Slams Into Vehicle In Superior
SUPERIOR, Wis. – A train slammed into a vehicle Friday in Superior. The crash happened around 1 p.m. The vehicle was stopped on the tracks as the train was approaching, according to police. The impact was not severe, but it was enough to push the vehicle from Tower Avenue...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Transit Authority Receiving Half Of Levy Request
DULUTH, Minn. — The Levy increase is important to the Duluth Transit Authority or DTA, because they have plans to change how its buses operate beginning next June. Known as the Better Bus Blueprint. It was to be to be rolled out earlier this year, but a number of events has delayed its implementation until June 2023.
northernnewsnow.com
Multiple crashes slow morning commute over Bong Bridge
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - Multiple crashes caused morning backups on the Richard I. Bong Memorial Bridge on Friday morning. According to Wisconsin’s DOT, just before 8 a.m., traffic on the Wisconsin-bound lane backed up onto I-35. Cars were moving but at a slow pace. Our crews on...
FOX 21 Online
Duluth’s Essentia Health Urgent Care Closed Sunday
DULUTH, Minn. — Those in Duluth may want a heads up on an important urgent care closure happening Sunday. The Essentia Health Urgent Care-Duluth will be closed all day Sunday due to a planned power outage. The urgent care is located at 400 East 3rd Street and will reopen...
northernnewsnow.com
Gas for $2.69 or $3.26! Why prices vary between Northland stations
CARLTON, MN. (Northern News Now) - Gas prices are falling across the country. According to AAA, the national average Wednesday is $3.35 per gallon. In Duluth, the average is $3.26, but some stations in other parts of the Northland are selling for much lower than that. Gas prices in Carlton,...
boreal.org
Winter storm likely next week Tuesday through Thursday
December 9. 2022 from the National Weather Service - Duluth. A winter storm is likely to impact the Northland from Tuesday evening through Thursday, with accumulating snow being the primary concern. Make sure to keep an eye on the forecast for updates, since things can and will change before mid next week.
MNDOT + WISDOT Offer Blatnik Bridge Replacement Updates At Upcoming Meeting In Superior
Even though the impending replacement for the Blatnik Bridge is still a good five years or so off, that time will go by quickly. And, with a project that that's estimated to be one of the bigger ones in that both the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation have undertook, the engineers involved are taking this time to draft and finalize their plans.
WDIO-TV
Fugitive arrested on Decker Road in Duluth
Police said a wanted Department of Corrections fugitive with a lengthy, violent criminal history is now behind bars. He’s been identified as 29-year-old James Wilkinson. Duluth Police, along with the Tactical Response Team and deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, responded to the 4700 block of Decker Road.
NWS Duluth Says Storm Could Drop 12+ Inches Of Snow Across Northland Next Week
We live in the Northland, so having snow in a December forecast is far from from shocking. In fact, it's more surprising the years when we've had lack of snow. That being said, when the forecast shows the potential for a significant snow event, it does peak interest. That is...
Twin Ports Man Suing The City Of Duluth Over Five-Cent Bag Ordinance
The City of Duluth put an ordinance into place back in the fall of 2021 that allows retailers to charge five cents for each plastic bag a customer might need. The point of this ordinance was to hopefully have people use their own reusable bags to cut down on plastic bag waste.
WDIO-TV
Sabrina Ullman: Light snow Saturday, more to come
Today will be partly sunny with afternoon highs in the low thirties. An east wind of 5-10 mph will have gusts up to 15 mph. Patchy fog is likely in the morning, clearing by noon. Light snow with freezing drizzle is possible late tonight. Snow will continue into Saturday. The...
northernnewsnow.com
Police: No railing present where shipyard worker fell to death
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior police department released the name of the employee killed when he fell off a ship at a drydock Monday at Fraser Shipyards in Superior. According to the department, despite lifesaving efforts, 64 year-old Randall Mulvaney of Watertown, Wisconsin died when he fell...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Sophie Mullen
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Weather Sketch for December 8th, 2022: Sophie Mullen. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a...
mprnews.org
Duluth looks to 'tiny homes' to help ease housing crunch
On a busy street in Duluth's Central Hillside neighborhood back in October, developer Sean Dixon stood in front of the pilot “tiny home” he’s building and described its interior. It didn’t take long. "So, we have 175 square feet, with a sleeping loft, single bathroom and...
FOX 21 Online
Wanted DOC Fugitive Arrested In Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Police say a wanted fugitive with a long violent criminal history was arrested Thursday just after 3 p.m. Duluth Police Officers, members of the Tactical Response Team, and Deputies from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office all went to the 4700 block of Decker Road to arrest the 29-year-old Department of Corrections Fugitive.
WDIO-TV
Lake View nurses withdraw strike notice, contract negotiations continue
The 18 nurses with the Minnesota Nurses Association at St. Luke’s Lake View Hospital in Two Harbors have withdrawn their unfair labor practice strike notice, as negotiations continue over a new contract. Lake View nurses’ contract expired on September 30, 2022. The MNA Lake View Nurse Negotiation Team...
FOX 21 Online
How Duluth’s Sister Cities Celebrate Christmas
DULUTH, Minn. — The city of Duluth has five sister cities throughout the world. During December you can check out five Christmas trees at the DECC that show each Sister City’s country decorates and celebrates Christmas. The five trees are located inside the “D” doors at the DECC....
boreal.org
17 charged in major drug trafficking case dismantled by the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force
Duluth police announced Tuesday that the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force has been dismantling a major drug trafficking organization. 17 alleged members have been arrested and charged in the past couple of months. Police believe the ringleader was Nicholas VanHolbeck. Lt. Chad Nagorski, commander of the task force, shared...
