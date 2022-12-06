ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
musictimes.com

Too Short Gets a BIG Honor in Oakland After Doing THIS

Too Short has been working in the music industry for over 40 years now and he is now considered a legend in the hip-hop music scene. After bringing honor to his hometown of Oakland, the city will be naming a street after him. According to Uproxx, the "Too Short Street"...
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

A homeless plan not to try in San Francisco

Blaming the mentally ill has become an easy way to explain away various moral and political failures in our society. After every mass shooting, the Republican Party and other gun manufacturing lobby apologists tell us the cause of these tragedies is not military grade weapon availability, but mental illness. A similar discourse occurs around the unhoused; they live on the streets not because of unaffordable housing, an insufficient social safety net or stagnant wages, but because of mental illness. The fact is blaming the mentally...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Oakland Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan Faces $19K Ethics Fine

Oakland Vice Mayor and City Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan, who has multiple times run for mayor herself and recently ran for county supervisor, is likely to be fined $19,000 next week for ethics violations surrounding a condo she owns. The city's Ethics Commission found that Kaplan had for years failed to disclose her ownership of a Jack London Square area condo, and had at least once taken a council vote on a project that would have directly benefited her property value. [KPIX / Chronicle]
OAKLAND, CA
East Bay Express

The State of Oakland

Power Poll addresses homelessness, crime, blight and business loss. Participants in the latest Oakland Power Poll hold an almost uniformly grim assessment of the state of their city, portraying homelessness, grime, crime, business flight and ineffective civic leadership as multiple facets of the same dire reality. CRIME AND POLICING. District...
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Iconic cheesecake spot opens in Oakland

“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Pursuit Starts in San Francisco, Ends on I-880 in Oakland: CHP

A police pursuit ended on Interstate 880 in Oakland Thursday prompting the temporary closure of southbound lanes. San Francisco police officers attempted to stop an alleged robbery suspect and it that quickly turned into a chase from Polk Street, across the Bay Bridge and into Oakland, SFPD said. “The freeway...
OAKLAND, CA
Yoel Davidson

California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act

The Habit Burger Grill November 12, 2022 8:25 PM EST CCTVPhoto byKNTV NBC News. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8Nv-ovsWXA NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera. “I think I’m still processing it.” says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca’s sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca’s heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca’s family is outraged because the family is “not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police”.
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SF guaranteed income for pregnant Black women expands across California

SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco-based guaranteed income program that gives monthly checks to pregnant Black women received $5 million to expand its care to soon-to-be-mothers across California, the San Francisco Department of Public Health announced Tuesday. Since 2021, the Abundant Birth Project has provided an additional $1,000 a month...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

