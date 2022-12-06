Read full article on original website
ucr.edu
Salton Sea dust triggers lung inflammation
UC Riverside study has health implications for people living around California’s largest lake. The Salton Sea, the body of water in Southern California’s Coachella Valley and Imperial Valley, is shrinking over time as the planet warms and exposing more lakebed and new sources of dust in the process. High levels of dust already plague the region, a situation likely to worsen as the sea continues to shrink due to climate change.
Despite economic uncertainty, several California cities ranked among America’s top ‘boomtowns’
Economic uncertainty, spearheaded mainly by high inflation rates, has been a top concern for Americans throughout 2022, experts said. However, despite the financial toll, a new study from Smart Asset uncovered that some cities managed to grow in population and household income, among other factors. Several cities from the Golden State were named in the […]
kion546.com
Why this predominantly White county in Southern California is declaring racism a public health crisis
Andrew Do was afraid to play sports his last two years of high school. “I didn’t want to walk home alone after practices and be harassed, and beat up, and strangled,” he said in an interview with CNN. After law school, while out running for exercise, he said...
spectrumnews1.com
Huntington Beach prepares for retail cannabis sales
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — Cannabis businesses are officially coming to surf city. It's not a matter of if anymore, but when. With the election officially over, residents voted in favor of Measure O, which will place a special tax on cannabis retail and other types of cannabis-related businesses in the city.
khn.org
Watch: Big Medicaid Changes in California Leave Millions of Patients Behind
KHN senior correspondent Angela Hart appeared on Spectrum News 1’s “Los Angeles Times Today” on Nov. 29 to discuss her reporting on California’s pricey and ambitious experiment to transform its Medicaid program, called Medi-Cal. The initiative, known as CalAIM, will provide some of Medi-Cal’s sickest and...
theregistrysocal.com
City Approves Plan to Add Up to 3,000 Residential Units at Westminster Mall
A 1.3 million square foot mall in Orange County could soon be getting a new look. The City of Westminster recently voted to approve a specific plan that revitalizes retail space and adds residential space to the 100-acre mall site at 1025 Westminster Mall. A public hearing for the project...
British Sandwich and Coffee Chain to Come to SoCal
Pret A Manger will soon land in Los Angeles
foxla.com
Perris Dam's seismic retrofit project is "killing us" say local businesses
PERRIS, Calif. - "I don’t want a dam failure to wipe us out," said one businessperson near the Lake Perris Fairgrounds who quickly added that "the construction is killing us." The dam, which sits near the fairgrounds, has been undergoing much needed seismic retrofitting that was supposed to end in 2018. The agency overseeing the project, California’s Department of Water Resources, said the delays have been caused by the complexity of the project, which involves the City of Perris, the County of Riverside, several landowners and seven utility providers. But it’s the businesses and residents in and around the Perris Fairgrounds that have formed the #saveperris coalition, accusing the agency of not being responsive, and offering less than adequate compensation, especially now that the project may go for another eight to nine years, with hundreds of trucks coming in and out of the one road that goes in the area, Lake Perris Drive.
Laguna Beach gets control of its South Laguna beaches
The City of Laguna Beach just gained jurisdiction of about 1.2 miles of its beach property, as approved Tuesday by the Orange County Board of Supervisors. The transfer agreement is between the city and Orange County, giving the city ownership and a $22 million payment from the county. Ownership comes with maintenance and operational duties over the following beaches: Aliso Beach, Camel Point Beach, Laguna Royale Beach, Table Rock Beach, Thousand Steps Beach and West Street Beach. The county reported it's a win-win situation for both parties, the county doesn't have to front the maintenance expenses and the city gets to enforce city rules along the entire coastline, including rules like no smoking.The city's Marine Safety Department is prepping for the land transfer, adding more lifeguard towers, communication equipment and rescue gear.
Weekend Precipitation Risk Analysis for Southern California as Rain and Mountain Snow Move In
As projected last week, the system for this coming weekend, weekend of December 10th, will be a more potent one than we have seen this month with a full cold front, intact, moving through Southern California, from San Luis Obispo and Vandenberg all the way through Los Angeles and down into San Diego as well, where most of the rain this month has missed so read on for details ...
Mountain lion delivers 4 female kittens in mountains near LA
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A mountain lion tracked by biologists in mountains near Los Angeles gave birth over the summer to four healthy kittens, officials said this week. The National Park Service said Tuesday that the cougar dubbed P-99 delivered the litter last July in the western Santa Monica Mountains.
An LA couple bought a bungalow by the beach for $555,000. After 4 years of work, they sold it for $1 million. Here's how they fixed it up — and built a lifestyle brand in the process.
In true LA style, Laura Genevieve didn't just rebuild a house. She built a lifestyle brand, and a 44,000-strong Instagram following along the way.
Holiday arches continue to rise in popularity
Meet the man who may who may have started the increasingly popular holiday tradition of putting up sidewalk-spanning illuminated arches which, if enough consecutive houses install them, give the effect of a tunnel of holiday cheer. The post Holiday arches continue to rise in popularity appeared first on Long Beach Post.
newsantaana.com
Learn how to become an O.C. Trauma Intervention volunteer
The Trauma Intervention Program of Orange County (TIP) is recruiting new volunteers for their 2023 Training Academy, which runs in the evenings from Jan. 26 to Feb. 4. TIP is a group of specially trained volunteers who provide emotional first aid and practical support in the first few hours following a tragedy or traumatic event. TIP Volunteers are available 24 hours a day 365 days a year.
foxla.com
Knotts Berry Farm updates chaperone policy
BUENA PARK, Calif. - Knotts Berry Farm has once again updated its popular chaperone policy. On Wednesday, the park announced that the policy will only be in effect on Saturdays, therefore removing Fridays and Sundays. Park officials say they've seen positive results with their chaperone policy. "For decades, Knott’s Berry...
NBC Los Angeles
LA Pet Shelters in Dire Need of Food Donations
The Los Angeles Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals issued a plea to the public today for donations of food for the dogs and cats in its care, saying its reserve levels are “dangerously low.”. “If you are out shopping for your family, please think of shelter...
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center seeks public's help identifying patient
Officials at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center sought the public’s help today to identify a homeless patient at the facility. The woman is between 70 and 80 years old and was brought there by the Los Angeles County Homeless Outreach Team.
viewpointsonline.org
FEATURE: Small business brings Mexico to Riverside
It’s difficult living in the United States when your culture is rooted somewhere else. Sure there are reminders here and there with how diverse America is but authenticity sometimes lacks. Mi Cultura is a Mexican art and gift shop located in Downtown Riverside that stemmed from the need to...
viatravelers.com
12 Best Restaurants in Dana Point, California
Dana Point is a sleepy little beach town in Southern California that’s easy to miss if you drive too fast on the highway. However, it’s worth a visit if only for the cozy beach vibe and the unpretentious and friendly population. The city’s official motto is “Harboring the Good Life,” and that sentiment is evident along all seven of the community’s beautiful coastal miles and the beautiful Dana Point Harbor.
Two California Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
