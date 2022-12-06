ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Burlington, VT

New residence for women in recovery opens in Barre

Vermont’s harsh winters can be tough on everyone, including animals in the wild. South Burlington approves zoning change that could pave the way for Tesla showroom. A zoning change in South Burlington could pave the way for electric car company Tesla to come into the city. Utility worker dies...
Burlington considers 2 new proposals for Memorial Auditorium

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington is investing $1 million to stabilize Memorial Auditorium which has been closed since 2016. It comes as officials continue their years-long efforts to find partners to redevelop the building. Memorial Auditorium has been sitting empty for the last six years and now...
Turning Point Center to get new building, offer more services

BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Turning Point Center of Central Vermont treats thousands of people every year but in a tight space. Now, thanks to grant money, the recovery group is moving into a new building. “Recovery centers in Vermont started during a period of real social stigma about...
Emergency work on Rt. 117 in Jericho expected to end Thursday

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - VTrans expects to finish up emergency construction on a flood-prone road in Jericho on Thursday. People have been concerned that Mill Brook at the intersection of Barber Farm Road and Route 117 was going to overflow and take out the road. Officials say the problem came...
South Burlington considers changes to land use development regulations

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Shelburne Road is home to many car dealerships in South Burlington, and the area could soon see another one nearby at the site of the old Hannaford. The South Burlington City Council is holding a public hearing Monday to discuss a possible amendment to the city's land development regulations which would allow the city to modify zoning rules to open up additional areas where cars can be sold.
$25M Essex psychiatric facility aims to end capacity crisis

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A surge of Vermonters in psychiatric crisis are waiting for help in emergency rooms. Mental health officials say a new Essex facility set to open in a few months will improve the backlog and relieve the strain on state resources. Reporter Christina Guessferd got an exclusive tour of the $25-million project and examines the unique role it will play in the state’s evolving mental health care continuum.
Megabus joins Trailways for north country bus service

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Megabus is teaming up with Trailways of New York in providing bus service to the north country. The partnership is expected to allow people to use Megabus’ website to book rides. Right now Trailways runs through Watertown and north on Route 11 to Potsdam...
Burlington renews trooper contract to protect downtown

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Burlington Police continue to search for leads in a fatal stabbing downtown -- the fifth murder this year -- the Queen City says it will continue to rely on Vermont State troopers to bolster local police coverage over the holidays. The contract between the city...
Truck crashes through Essex Junction store window

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - A truck crashed through the window of a store in Essex Junction on Wednesday. Essex police say it happened at about 12:15 p.m. at the Burlington Telecom store at Post Office Square. When officers arrived, they say two men were still stuck inside the truck.
Survey asks South Burlington students about emotional health

Work on Mill Brook expected to end today on Rt. 117. VTrans is expecting to finish up construction on a long-standing worrisome area in Jericho. North Country veterans honor and remember U.S. service members. Updated: 14 hours ago. North Country veterans honor and remember U.S. service members.
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
Ryegate Power Station Shuts Down Due to Wood Supply Crunch

One of Vermont’s two wood-fired power plants has temporarily shut down as loggers who fear they won't be paid have stopped delivering wood chips to Ryegate Power Station. The 20-megawatt plant shut down on November 23 and will stay closed for at least three weeks as it tries to rebuild the supply of wood chips it needs to generate electricity for the state’s power grid.
Vt. climatologist named to key national climate panel

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont researcher will be represented for the first time on a key climate panel of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. State climatologist and University of Vermont professor Lesley-Ann Dupigny-Giroux has been invited to join the NASEM’s Board of Atmospheric Science and Climate. The panel is responsible for making recommendations around approaches and responses to climate, weather, and climate change.
