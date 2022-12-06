Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
texasbreaking.com
Missing Massachusetts Man Found Dead in Basement Freezer
On Dec. 2, police discovered the body of a missing person, 37-year-old John Wayne Potter, who the family identified. Two roommates have been charged with kidnapping concerning Potter’s murder and are accused of holding him against his will inside their Coburn Street home. Unidentified Third Person. Since Thanksgiving, John...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man found dead in basement under suspicious circumstances identified by family
A Massachusetts man that was found dead in a basement last week has been identified by family and friends of the deceased. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Barry Golner, Michael Burke, 38, and Samantha Perry, 38, both of Lowell have been charged with kidnapping in connection with allegedly restraining and holding a 37-year-old Lowell man against his will inside their Coburn Street residence in Lowell.
whdh.com
Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
whdh.com
NH police: Wrong-way DUI driver attacked officer during arrest
DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Farmington, New Hampshire woman is facing criminal charges after police say she attacked a trooper after refusing to pull over while driving the wrong way down the highway in Dover, New Hampshire overnight. Troopers responding to a report of a wrong-way driver on the Spaulding...
nbcboston.com
Driver in Apple Store Crash Released on $100K Bail
The driver charged in last month's deadly crash at the Apple store in Hingham, Massachusetts, has been released on bail. Fifty-three-year-old Bradley Rein has been charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle after driving through the front of the store, leaving 65-year-old Kevin Bradley dead and 19 other people injured. A judge ordered him to be held on $100,000 bail.
nbcboston.com
Two Teens Arrested in Connection to Double Shooting in Dorchester
Two minors were arrested in Boston for a double shooting on Monday, December 5 in Dorchester, according to Boston Police. Authorities say they arrested a 17-year-old male from Jamaica Plain and a 15-year-old male from Mattapan. At least three people were left hurt Monday in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood, after a...
WCVB
JP assault suspect held on $250,000 bail after month on the run
BOSTON — After a month on the run, Washington Pearson was back in Boston on Thursday, facing a judge on charges he committed a terrifying home invasion in October. Pearson, 55, of Lynn, was captured by U.S. marshals in Virginia last month. He's now facing charges of attempted murder and assault with attempt to rape a woman inside her home in Boston. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf during his arraignment in West Roxbury District Court.
Pedestrian Airlifted After Struck By Car On Main Street In Tewksbury: Police
One person is hospitalized after they were hit by a car in Tewksbury, authorities said.Police responded to the crash near 270 Main Street just after 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus reports. ⚠️ Accident investigation in the area of RT 38 by the Cumberland Farms…
Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by car in Tewksbury
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a person was hit by a car near a Cumberland Farms in Tewksbury Friday night. Tewksbury Police say they responded to the area of 270 Main Street just after 5:00 p.m. for a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle while crossing the street.
Worker, 58, Dies After 150-Foot Fall At Boston Construction Site: Police
A 58-year-old construction worker from Methuen has died after they fell 150 feet from a crane at a South Boston construction site, authorities said.The man was said to have collapsed or fallen from a platform at Conley Container Terminal, located at 700 Summer Street in Boston, just before 9:45 a.m…
nbcboston.com
Woman Killed in Bellingham Crash
A woman has died after a crash Thursday evening on Interstate 495 in Bellingham, according to Massachusetts State Police. Troopers responded around 6 p.m. to 911 calls that a pickup truck had rolled over at mile marker 47 on the southbound side of the highway. The driver, a 53-year-old Holliston...
whdh.com
Boston firefighter on administrative leave after allegedly attacking 68-year-old in Faneuil Hall
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter is on administrative leave after allegedly attacking and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man outside a Faneuil Hall restaurant early Sunday morning. Robert Buckley, 43, of Plymouth is charged with assault and battery on a person over 60 causing serious bodily injury. Judge James Coffey...
nbcboston.com
Man Sentenced for String of Bank Robberies in NH, Mass.
A New Hampshire man was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison Thursday for robbing six banks across New Hampshire and Massachusetts over the course of three months. Eric Mohan, a 48-year-old from Manchester, started the spree on Feb. 11, 2022, court documents state, robbing the Triangle Credit Union in Manchester, New Hampshire. He handed a teller a demand note and made off with just over $2,000. H would later rob a Salem Five Bank in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, twice, an Align Credit Union in Danvers, Massachusetts, a Northeast Credit Union in Lee, New Hampshire, and a Service Federal Credit Union in Hampton, New Hampshire.
nbcboston.com
Police Looking for Person Who Attacked a Woman in Cambridge, Stole Her Dog
Police are seeking help from the public to find a person suspected of attacking a woman and trying to steal her dog earlier this week in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The Cambridge resident in her 20s was assaulted near Market Street while walking her dog Monday, according to police. The attacker grabbed...
manchesterinklink.com
MPD Under the Radar: Stevens Street woman believes harassment came from lost dog flyers
Beyond the headlines, the men and women of the Manchester Police Department respond to requests from local residents around the clock, with incidents the public may often find valuable or interesting going unnoticed. In an attempt to help shed a light on those incidents and spur a greater discussion on...
Four Cambridge construction workers hospitalized after overdosing on job site
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Four Cambridge construction workers were transported to a local hospital after overdosing on the job site Friday. According to a Cambridge Police spokesperson, first responders from the Cambridge Fire Department, Police Department and EMS responded to the Charles Park construction site around 11: 55 a.m. after reports of multiple overdoses.
WCVB
Man who spent nearly 50 years in Massachusetts prison wants name cleared
BOSTON — In the last few years, at least a dozen men in Suffolk County have had their murder convictions thrown out, the latest one coming just last week. Raymond Gaines returned to Suffolk Superior Court Thursday, the same place where he was convicted back in 1976. He was sentenced to life in prison for the 1974 armed robbery and murder of Peter Sulfaro, the owner of a shoe repair shop in Roxbury.
Driver Found Guilty In 2019 East Boston Crash That Killed 20-Year-Old Woman
A 26-year-old man was found of guilty of crashing his car while drunk and taking the life of a young woman in Boston over three years ago, authorities said. Dylan Etheridge was found guilty of manslaughter while OUI in the death of 20-year-old Amber Pelletier in East Boston on Thursday, Dec. 8…
bpdnews.com
16-Year-Old Male Arrested After Loaded Firearm Recovered During Domestic Disturbance in Roslindale
Calls involving domestic violence are some of the most dangerous any officer will ever encounter. Last night, at about 5:00 PM on Thursday December 8, 2022, officers assigned to District E-5 (West Roxbury) arrested a 16-year-old male from Dorchester on firearm related charges after responding to a domestic disturbance at a residence in Roslindale. During the incident, officers were able to safely recover a partially loaded .40 caliber Hi-Point handgun.
hyannisnews.com
ASSISTANT D.A. TASERED AFTER ALLEGEDLY ASSAULTING BARNSTABLE POLICE OFFICERS WHILE MAKING BRADY LIST THREATS, COPS REPORT
HN Photo: New Bedford District Court, 12/8/2022. On December 1st, Kathleen Flannery’s case (including all files) was ordered transferred from Barnstable District Court to New Bedford District Court by a Regional Administrative Justice. CENTERVILLE, Massachusetts – A veteran attorney with the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office was reportedly tasered by...
