Burlington winters are warming faster than almost anywhere else
The Queen City has warmed roughly seven degrees since the 1970s.
Dogsled Through Vermont's Winter Wilderness With October Siberians
Mojo is a strong leader. He's confident and knows how to motivate others. The team respects him. He's assertive but doesn't dominate. He doesn't have to throw his weight around to make his teammates submit. After all, he's only about 50 pounds. Mojo is a 10-year-old Siberian husky with a...
mynbc5.com
This is Our Home: Killington
KILLINGTON, Vt. — In the green mountains of central Vermont sits the largest ski resort on the East Coast — Killington. "I moved up here 25 years ago for one ski season, and I haven't left," said Jamie Belchak of Mendon, Vermont. Belchak said he stayed for the...
WCAX
VSP investigating fatal crash in Montpelier
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of East Montpelier Thursday. Police say 33-year-old, Kyle Hartman, of Cabot was driving northbound on Route 14 near Hammett Hill Road around 3:22 p.m. when he crossed over the center line. Police say Hartman went off the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Slope-Side Spots to Eat and Drink in Vermont This Winter
The first snow of the year has fallen, and Vermonters have ski season on the brain. As you dig out your goggles and make sure your snow pants still fit, why not find a new pre- or post-mountain stop for your winter routine?. Sure, resort restaurants and cafeterias will fill...
Winter Must-Dos in Vermont: Holiday Markets, Forest Bathing and Snowshoe Tours
Through December 23: Fridays, 2-6 p.m.; Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.; Sundays, noon-4 p.m.; and Thursday, December 22, 2-6 p.m., at Burlington City Hall Park. Free. Info, burlingtoncityarts.org. There's something magical about an outdoor winter market — especially in the lead-up to the holidays. Burlington's version is the BTV Winter Market, where...
WCAX
$25M Essex psychiatric facility aims to end capacity crisis
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A surge of Vermonters in psychiatric crisis are waiting for help in emergency rooms. Mental health officials say a new Essex facility set to open in a few months will improve the backlog and relieve the strain on state resources. Reporter Christina Guessferd got an exclusive tour of the $25-million project and examines the unique role it will play in the state’s evolving mental health care continuum.
WCAX
Driver crashes into Burlington chocolatier’s shop
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington chocolatier is working to pick up the pieces after a driver crashed into their building. NU Chocolat says on Saturday night, a car headed down Battery Street lost control, hit the curb in the intersection, caught air and drove right through their window. A...
WCAX
New residence for women in recovery opens in Barre
Vermont's harsh winters can be tough on everyone, including animals in the wild.
WCAX
Burlington considers 2 new proposals for Memorial Auditorium
Advocates for universal paid family and sick leave in Vermont say they plan to push Vermont lawmakers to pass a plan when they return to the Statehouse next month. In the village of Jacksonville, there are sounds of the South. Every day, George Haggerty plays one of his handmade Appalachian dulcimers.
Green Mountain Power employee dies during windstorm
Luke Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, was working in the field to serve customers during last week’s windstorm when a tree fell and hit him. Read the story on VTDigger here: Green Mountain Power employee dies during windstorm.
WCAX
Burlington renews trooper contract to protect downtown
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Burlington Police continue to search for leads in a fatal stabbing downtown -- the fifth murder this year -- the Queen City says it will continue to rely on Vermont State troopers to bolster local police coverage over the holidays. The contract between the city...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont
New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
WCAX
Survey asks South Burlington students about emotional health
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Social and emotional well-being is a priority for Vermont’s teachers as students recover from the pandemic, and students in South Burlington are answering questions about it in a survey. The connection survey was introduced by new Tuttle Middle School Principal Scott Sivo after he...
colchestersun.com
Home tour of the week: This 7,024 square foot $1,650,000 home has views of Lake Champlain
This Colchester home sits on a lot overlooking lake Champlain and has its own mooring for a sailboat or motor boat. It has a 1200 square foot primary suite that includes a oversized shower and a jetted tub. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 4 (3 full, 1 three-quarter) Price: $1,650,000. Square Feet:...
WCAX
Burlington business community on edge after deadly downtown stabbing
South Burlington's Benjamin Williams sure knows how to make a knife. It's all thanks to a historical reenactment event he attended two decades ago. Montpelier celebrates the holiday season with Statehouse tree lighting.
mountaintimes.info
Third annual Light Up Rutland County contest is on through Dec. 31
Dec. 3 – 31— RUTLAND — The third annual Light Up Rutland County holiday lights competition is calling all light-peepers in the area to come out and enjoy the competition’s registered decorator displays throughout the month of December. Grab a friend or family member and a tumble of cocoa and head out to have your winter nights lit up by people all over the county. Vote on your favorite decorations through midnight Dec. 31 to thank the decorators for spreading joy. You’ll be entered to win some great prizes.
WCAX
Avian influenza hits Lamoille county backyard flock
LAMOILLE COUNTY, Vt. (WCAX) - A small outbreak of bird flu confirmed in Lamoille County Thursday. State officials say a test confirmed a backyard flock of more than 50 birds was infected with avian influenza. Many died -- over the weekend of December 3rd and 4th. Federal and state officials...
Expensive Housing Is Limiting Who Gets to Live Where in Vermont — and Clouds the State's Future
Jericho, population 5,100, doesn't look like an exclusive place. Along the undulating country roads that connect its triangle of small villages, visitors are more likely to encounter chicken coops, windblown barns or hand-painted Black Lives Matter signs than outward displays of privilege. Selectboard chair Catherine McMains, who has lived there...
WCAX
Local seniors looking for a few good Santas
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Want to make a local senior’s holiday a little brighter? The “Be a Santa to a Senior” program is back this year. The program has provided 2.2 million gifts for more than 750,000 seniors nationwide since 2003. The goal locally this year is to collect gifts for about 700 seniors. Those are anything from clothing items -- to makeup and accessories. And the program got off to a helpful early start on that effort, putting the trees out in late October.
