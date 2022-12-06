ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

mynbc5.com

This is Our Home: Killington

KILLINGTON, Vt. — In the green mountains of central Vermont sits the largest ski resort on the East Coast — Killington. "I moved up here 25 years ago for one ski season, and I haven't left," said Jamie Belchak of Mendon, Vermont. Belchak said he stayed for the...
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

VSP investigating fatal crash in Montpelier

EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the town of East Montpelier Thursday. Police say 33-year-old, Kyle Hartman, of Cabot was driving northbound on Route 14 near Hammett Hill Road around 3:22 p.m. when he crossed over the center line. Police say Hartman went off the road and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

$25M Essex psychiatric facility aims to end capacity crisis

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A surge of Vermonters in psychiatric crisis are waiting for help in emergency rooms. Mental health officials say a new Essex facility set to open in a few months will improve the backlog and relieve the strain on state resources. Reporter Christina Guessferd got an exclusive tour of the $25-million project and examines the unique role it will play in the state’s evolving mental health care continuum.
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Driver crashes into Burlington chocolatier’s shop

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Burlington chocolatier is working to pick up the pieces after a driver crashed into their building. NU Chocolat says on Saturday night, a car headed down Battery Street lost control, hit the curb in the intersection, caught air and drove right through their window. A...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

New residence for women in recovery opens in Barre

BARRE, VT
WCAX

Burlington considers 2 new proposals for Memorial Auditorium

BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington renews trooper contract to protect downtown

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Burlington Police continue to search for leads in a fatal stabbing downtown -- the fifth murder this year -- the Queen City says it will continue to rely on Vermont State troopers to bolster local police coverage over the holidays. The contract between the city...
BURLINGTON, VT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont

New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Survey asks South Burlington students about emotional health

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Social and emotional well-being is a priority for Vermont’s teachers as students recover from the pandemic, and students in South Burlington are answering questions about it in a survey. The connection survey was introduced by new Tuttle Middle School Principal Scott Sivo after he...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington business community on edge after deadly downtown stabbing

BURLINGTON, VT
mountaintimes.info

Third annual Light Up Rutland County contest is on through Dec. 31

Dec. 3 – 31— RUTLAND — The third annual Light Up Rutland County holiday lights competition is calling all light-peepers in the area to come out and enjoy the competition’s registered decorator displays throughout the month of December. Grab a friend or family member and a tumble of cocoa and head out to have your winter nights lit up by people all over the county. Vote on your favorite decorations through midnight Dec. 31 to thank the decorators for spreading joy. You’ll be entered to win some great prizes.
RUTLAND COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Avian influenza hits Lamoille county backyard flock

LAMOILLE COUNTY, Vt. (WCAX) - A small outbreak of bird flu confirmed in Lamoille County Thursday. State officials say a test confirmed a backyard flock of more than 50 birds was infected with avian influenza. Many died -- over the weekend of December 3rd and 4th. Federal and state officials...
LAMOILLE COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Local seniors looking for a few good Santas

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Want to make a local senior’s holiday a little brighter? The “Be a Santa to a Senior” program is back this year. The program has provided 2.2 million gifts for more than 750,000 seniors nationwide since 2003. The goal locally this year is to collect gifts for about 700 seniors. Those are anything from clothing items -- to makeup and accessories. And the program got off to a helpful early start on that effort, putting the trees out in late October.
BURLINGTON, VT

