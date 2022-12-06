I say ban alcohol all together! Like UT Vols or Knoxville needs the money. And... alcohol brings out ALL the fools!! Nothing worse than paying good money to go to a game and have to sit and listen to these IDIOTS after having a few drinks, not to mention those mean drunks that only have a backbone after a few drinks!! There is no reason to sell alcohol at any sporting events and I vote to permanently ban drinking. I know some of you can handle drinking and not create problems and these few fools ruin it for the others but fact is thats life and not likely to change.
Hell the fans that come to the games are already drinking so by having alcohol in the stadium just keeps them fired up wait until something bad happens at one of those games
I'm a Uber driver and I pick up Way More drunks than sober people before and after those games.its become very irritating to work the football games 🤔
