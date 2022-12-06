It’s been a month since Newport’s Question 5 failed by less than 400 votes. The question remains, why? The even bigger question is, now what?. Would voters have acted differently if school officials had not deftly concealed a $20 million budget overrun a few days before the election? If special interest monies hadn’t fueled the small but determined opposition – drenched in juvenile outcries of “Middletown has been mean to us!” and “… we’re so offended!” – would the regionalization question have passed?

NEWPORT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO