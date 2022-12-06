Read full article on original website
NECN
Residents ‘Horrified' Over Proposed Solar Farm Near Waltham/Lexington Line
Jim Troy moved out to a stretch of Waltham, Massachusetts, for peace and quiet; his backyard opens up to a large swath of wilderness. "I like the nature, I like the people," Troy said. Lauren Luallen loved the feel of the neighborhood, too; it's a big reason why she picked...
fallriverreporter.com
BBQ spot spending last day in Dartmouth as eatery moving from trailer to train in Somerset
A new barbeque spot is moving from a trailer in Dartmouth to a train in Somerset. Missing Link BBQ opened in Dartmouth earlier this year and will spend its last day at 335 Old Fall River Road on December 11th as they prepare to move to 938 Lees River Avenue.
newportthisweek.com
Intelligent Educational Vision Needs Champions
It’s been a month since Newport’s Question 5 failed by less than 400 votes. The question remains, why? The even bigger question is, now what?. Would voters have acted differently if school officials had not deftly concealed a $20 million budget overrun a few days before the election? If special interest monies hadn’t fueled the small but determined opposition – drenched in juvenile outcries of “Middletown has been mean to us!” and “… we’re so offended!” – would the regionalization question have passed?
whatsupnewp.com
12 Metre World Championship returning to Newport in 2023
Next summer in Newport, an exciting schedule of competitive sailing will be punctuated by the 2023 12mR World Championship, an International Twelve Metre Association (ITMA) event organized by the 12 Metre Yacht Club Newport Station (official home of ITMA’s Americas 12mR fleet) in partnership with Organizing Authority Ida Lewis Yacht Club.
This Massachusetts City Is Dubbed ‘The Christmas City’
Tis the season to be merry and bright, right? Folks across the commonwealth are always looking for a festive place to take the family during the Christmas holiday. As a child, I remember my parents taking me to a house in Peabody, MA that was just magical. Lights galore!. Sort...
Valley Breeze
Knock on Wood set to rebuild, will continue to fill orders
LINCOLN – Knock on Wood Furniture’s Mike Gordon says he and his family have been overwhelmed by the support of the community in the days since they were shocked by a four-alarm fire that destroyed their Lonsdale Avenue business. He thanked customers for their support, saying Knock on...
wasteadvantagemag.com
End of an Era: Rhode Island’s Last Municipal Dump Buried
After a two-year delay, an era ended last month as town officials closed the last municipally owned landfill in Rhode Island. The Tiverton Landfill, a leftover from a time when towns owned and operated their own dumps, was originally supposed to be closed and capped starting in November 2020, but the town received an extension from the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM). Town officials cited the then-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the recent opening of Bally’s Tiverton Casino as prime reasons behind the extensions.
newsnationnow.com
Providence, Rhode Island, reparations plan allows whites to apply
(NewsNation) — Reparations: It’s a subject that draws strong opinions, both for and against. Despite that, more cities are looking to level the playing field for African Americans, and in the process allow other people to benefit as well. No amount of money will rewrite history, but many...
Providence bookstore to close after 40 years
Cellar Stories on Mathewson Street in Providence said the landlord is selling the building where the store is located on the second floor.
Dartmouth Craft Store Joins the Self-Checkout Train
Although self-checkout shopping is far from revolutionary, it seems more stores are making room for the technology. At Michaels, the arts-and-crafts store in Dartmouth, clerk-less checkout stands are a prominent fixture by the exit. For avid Michaels shoppers, this is a game-changer. Back in October, Michaels stores across Massachusetts and...
newportthisweek.com
Newport Considers Deferment to Address $20M Shortfall
Many options were pitched at the Newport School Building Committee meeting on Dec. 5 to close a recently revealed $20 million shortfall for the new Rogers High School building project. Possibilities being mulled include deferring the construction of some facilities, dipping into the School Department’s unrestricted fund balance, pursuing alternate...
newportthisweek.com
Arnold Civic Participation Award
The Newport County League of Women Voters posthumously honored George W. Emerson III, along with the Newport Hi-Lo Neighborhood Association, at its annual Joan C. Arnold Civic Participation Awards ceremony last month at Donovan Manor. The Arnold Award seeks to honor an individual or organization that goes above and beyond...
Valley Breeze
Town discussing idea of a hotel at old safety complex
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Shane Piche, the Planning Board member and local developer who was the lone no vote on the board against a plan to build a self-storage facility at the former public safety complex on Mineral Spring Avenue, says he’s come up with a much better plan for the property.
newportthisweek.com
The Christmas Truce of World War I – December 1914
The members of VFW Post 406, Newport, invite the public to a special presentation, Wednesday, December 14th. During the first winter of WW I, Soldiers from opposing sides halted combat actions for a brief period and came together to sing Christmas Carols, exchange goods, and celebrate the holida. y. At...
newportthisweek.com
Duke’s Dazzling Decor
Experience the winter caretaking practices and holiday traditions past and present at Doris Duke’s art-filled Rough Point. Her camels, Princess and Daisy that called the Bellevue Avenue mansion home are immortalized as topiaries on Rough Point’s 11 acres of grounds and gardens with sweeping panoramic ocean views. Inside is an extensive collection of 18th century Newport furniture and decorative arts. To visit, go to newportrestoration.org.
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford Fire Department trains at Acushnet’s liquified natural gas plant
“New Bedford Fire Department Firefighters trained this week at the LNG plant in Acushnet. LNG plant supervisor Mario Tavolieri was able to provide all members of Ladder 4, Engine 5, Engine 8 & Engine 9 with a walkthrough of every component of the facility, showing them safety systems that are monitored 24/7 throughout the plant.
Doctor: RI could see worst flu season in over a decade
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While the number of COVID-19 and RSV cases are declining, the Rhode Island Department of Health is worried the state will see its worst flu season in more than a decade. The Health Department reports that, over the last four weeks, COVID-19 has been the primary cause of roughly 30% of […]
Acushnet Scalloper Shocked to Pull ‘Foxy’ New Bedford Nostalgia From the Atlantic
The life of a fisherman never ceases to amaze me. The ocean is a goldmine. You never know what you're going to catch until you pull up the lines and nets. Just ask Acushnet resident Joe Santos, whose catch of the day wasn't exactly edible. It was, however, nostalgic:. A...
newportthisweek.com
Closing Arguments Heard for Salve Dorms
Closing arguments for Salve Regina’s petitions to construct two dormitories on its campus were heard by the Newport Zoning Board of Review on Dec. 6, though no decision was made. For four hours, the university and opponents of the plan appealed to the board, calling upon previous testimony and...
Fairhaven Man Invents a Snow Brush for Short People
With winter just around the corner and Christmas in just a couple of weeks, I found the perfect gift for that short person in your life. Shawn Davis of Fairhaven, creator of the Stack-O-Lantern, is back at it again with another genius invention. It's billed as the "ultimate four-in-one car...
