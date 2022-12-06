ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move

Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
CHICAGO, IL
NESN

MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs

There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Cody Bellinger Signs One-Year Deal With Cubs

MLB Winter Meetings are in full swing, bringing about a slew of baseball activity. The Chicago Cubs got in on the action Tuesday by signing Cody Bellinger to a one-year deal, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. After being non-tendered by the Dodgers earlier this offseason, Bellinger immediately became a...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Red Sox Xander Bogaerts pursuit slapped with harsh reality by Scott Boras

Xander Bogaerts is still on the market, as other free agent starts have already found new homes in the big leagues. The Boston Red Sox would love to have Bogaerts back, given what the shortstop had done for the team, but if they want to bring back Bogaerts, they surely would have to satisfy the seemingly huge price tag on him. Take it from super agent Scott Boras himself, via Ian Browne of MLB.com.
BOSTON, MA
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Rob Manfred says the Cubs want to host the All-Star Game in 2025

While most fans were focused on various signings made during baseball’s Winter Meetings, including the two made by the Cubs, Commissioner Rob Manfred held a news conference during which he discussed various topics related to the sport, reported on by Evan Drellich at The Athletic. Among those topics was...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Rob Manfred: Arte Moreno Hopes To Sell Angels Before Opening Day

Fans of the Los Angeles Angels enjoyed a bit of an emotional boost after owner Arte Moreno announced he was exploring a sale of the franchise last season. At the MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. this week, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred expressed his optimism that the league believes this will be resolved soon.

