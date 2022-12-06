Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward finds a new team for 2023
Former Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward, who played for the team the last seven seasons, will have the chance to continue his 14-year MLB career after he signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.
A Cubs trade to acquire Willson Contreras upgrade after Cardinals move
Sure, the Chicago Cubs lost their catcher, Willson Contreras, to the St. Louis Cardinals. But they have an easy way to one-up them and trade for Sean Murphy. Initially, the Cubs weren’t in the mix for Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics, if only because they felt set at the catcher position with Willson Contreras and Yan Gomes behind him.
MLB Rumors: Starting Pitcher Leaves Yankees To Sign With Cubs
There’s another void in the New York Yankees’ starting pitching rotation after Wednesday. Jameson Taillon is on his way out of the Bronx to sign a four-year, $68 million deal with the Chicago Cubs, as first reported by ESPN’s Jesse Rogers and Jeff Passan. The Yankees acquired Taillon from the Pirates ahead of the 2021 Major League Baseball trade deadline in exchange for four prospects.
Agent Scott Boras discusses Xander Bogaerts' free agency after meeting with Red Sox
“No progress towards a deal was made” when the Red Sox and Xander Bogaerts’ agent Scott Boras met on Monday, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe writes. Earlier reports suggested that other teams had pulled ahead of the Sox in the race to sign the All-Star, but chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom said Bogaerts was still a major priority for the club.
Former Cubs catcher Willson Contreras agrees to deal with Cardinals, reports say
CHICAGO – One of the core players for the Cubs over the better part of the last decade is now going to join the team’s biggest rival. Per multiple reports, Willson Contreras has agreed to a deal to join the Cardinals, with Jon Morosi of the MLB Network reporting that it’s a five-year contract worth […]
The Steadying Presence of Kevin Long Propelled the Phillies to an NL Pennant
Kevin Long's first season with the Philadelphia Phillies couldn't be considered anything other than a massive success.
Nelson Cruz on White Sox: ‘I Would Love to Play for Them'
SAN DIEGO — If the White Sox are looking for a veteran presence to replace José Abreu in their clubhouse, I spotted a seven-time All-Star walking through the lobby at the MLB Winter Meetings on Wednesday interested in coming to the South Side. “I would love to play...
Yardbarker
Cody Bellinger Signs One-Year Deal With Cubs
MLB Winter Meetings are in full swing, bringing about a slew of baseball activity. The Chicago Cubs got in on the action Tuesday by signing Cody Bellinger to a one-year deal, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. After being non-tendered by the Dodgers earlier this offseason, Bellinger immediately became a...
Red Sox Xander Bogaerts pursuit slapped with harsh reality by Scott Boras
Xander Bogaerts is still on the market, as other free agent starts have already found new homes in the big leagues. The Boston Red Sox would love to have Bogaerts back, given what the shortstop had done for the team, but if they want to bring back Bogaerts, they surely would have to satisfy the seemingly huge price tag on him. Take it from super agent Scott Boras himself, via Ian Browne of MLB.com.
Podcast: Padres' Pursuit of Judge & Turner, Interview with Torey Luvullo
t’s another episode of “Inside San Diego Baseball” from the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego! On this episode, Sam Levitt brings you audio from AJ Preller, Torey Luvullo, and Mike Ferrin.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Rob Manfred says the Cubs want to host the All-Star Game in 2025
While most fans were focused on various signings made during baseball’s Winter Meetings, including the two made by the Cubs, Commissioner Rob Manfred held a news conference during which he discussed various topics related to the sport, reported on by Evan Drellich at The Athletic. Among those topics was...
Yardbarker
Rob Manfred: Arte Moreno Hopes To Sell Angels Before Opening Day
Fans of the Los Angeles Angels enjoyed a bit of an emotional boost after owner Arte Moreno announced he was exploring a sale of the franchise last season. At the MLB Winter Meetings in San Diego, Calif. this week, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred expressed his optimism that the league believes this will be resolved soon.
