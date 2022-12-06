Oregon Class 6A girls basketball 2022-23 season preview: Can anyone step up to West Salem in the Central Valley Conference?

Read full article on original website
Pending some depth, Beaverton girls basketball has the pieces for another title run
Any other year, the choice might be obvious. Beaverton girl’s basketball, last year’s No. 1 team and eventual state champion, returns four starters, including Class 6A Player of the Year Lainey Spear, second team all-state honoree Zoe Borter and an all-state honorable mention in Madison Naro.
Oregon Class 6A boys basketball 2022-23 season preview: Sherwood Bowmen attempt to extend their reign in the Pacific Conference
The 2022-23 boys basketball season is underway and the race for the Pacific Conference title should be competitive the Sherwood Bowmen look to capture their fifth consecutive conference championship. Look for Century and Liberty to push the Bowmen during the season. Here’s a preview of the Pacific Conference with teams...
Oregon Class 6A boys basketball 2022-23 season preview: Barlow, Central Catholic, Gresham expected to contend for the title in the Mt. Hood Conference
The 2022-23 basketball season is underway, and the race for the title in the Mt. Hood Conference is likely to involve the Barlow Bruins, Central Catholic Rams and Gresham Gophers. The Rams won the league title last season, but they lost key players. The Gophers have a strong unit of...
Oregon Class 6A boys basketball 2022-23 season preview: Lincoln Cardinals are favored, but face stiff competition in the PIL
The boys basketball season is just getting underway, and the Portland Interscholastic League (PIL) will once again be one of the most hotly contested races in the state. The race for the title went down to the final week of the season before the Cleveland Warriors closed out a historic season to win the title last season. The Lincoln Cardinals were close last season, and they are the favorite to win this season, but the Warriors and Roosevelt Roughriders are expected to be strong contenders.
Sam Leavitt, top Oregon quarterback and Washington State pledge, receives Michigan State offer, schedules official visit
West Linn senior Sam Leavitt has had a stellar year. The No. 1 quarterback prospect in Oregon was arguably the state's top player regardless of position this fall, and led the Lions to a 6A state championship. Along the way, the Washington State Cougars pledge threw for 3,183 and 36 touchdowns with ...
After a stunning postseason run in 2021-22, Barlow is looking to return to the title game
The Barlow Bruins girl’s basketball team felt slighted entering the 2021-22 postseason. After a 23-3 finish in the regular season, which included a streak of 12-straight wins and victories over Beaverton, Benson and Clackamas, the No. 7 seed in Class 6A felt low to coach Nick Hudson and his squad.
With former conference player of the year Rhyan Mogel healthy, Clackamas girl’s basketball may be even scarier in 2022-23
The outlook of Clackamas girls basketball — the charm of last year’s youth-driven postseason run and the reality of the firm expectations which accompany this season — may best be viewed through the eyes of Rhyan Mogel. Mogel, a senior combo-guard, was the Mt. Hood Conference Player...
South Salem’s baseball field vandalized by pickup truck
Gilmore Field, where South Salem High School plays its baseball games, was torn up on Monday evening, leaving deep tire marks along the infield and out into the grass. According to South Salem coach Max Price, the damage was done by local teenagers who were driving in a pickup truck.
Oregon State Beavers land 2 players in 2022 MLS College Showcase
A pair of men’s soccer players from the Oregon State Beavers will participate in the 2022 MLS College Showcase this weekend, the league announced Wednesday. Freshman winger Clarence Awoudor and sophomore defensive midfielder Joran Gerbet — both from France — are among 44 collegiate players invited to the showcase, sponsored by adidas. It will take place Dec. 9-12 in Raleigh, N.C., on the same weekend as the NCAA College Cup.
Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith Pac-12 named co-coach of the year, record 19 Beavers make all-conference team
Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith was honored Tuesday as the Pac-12 co-coach of the year, joining Washington’s Kalen DeBoer on the all-conference teams selected by a vote of conference coaches. In addition, Beavers running back Damien Martinez was named the Pac-12′s offensive freshman of the year. Nineteen Beavers...
Portland Trail Blazers hold ‘intense’ practice to clean up ‘slippage’
The Portland Trail Blazers returned to the practice court Wednesday looking to fine tune areas that led to eight losses in 10 games before they won a back-to-back over the weekend. Given how little practice time the Blazers typically get, coach Chauncey Billups held an intense session designed to restore...
Ravndahl’s 1st, stingy 3rd give Winterhawks win
The Portland Winterhawks ride a strong 3rd period to a 4-2 victory over the Prince George Cougars Wednesday at the Coliseum. Tied 2-2 after 2 periods, Portland got the game winner on Rhett Ravndahl’s first WHL goal, and made it stand up by holding the Cougars shotless, or close to it, for the entire 3rd period. Aidan Litke scored an empty-net goal with 21 seconds left, finishing off a stretch of 7:16 without a whistle, which included a PG 5-on-3 power play.
Sale pending on Bishop’s Close Garden at Elk Rock; can you still visit?
Fans of the Bishop’s Close Garden at Elk Rock have two questions: Who will buy the famous estate overlooking the Willamette River in Portland’s pricey Dunthorpe suburb, and will the new owner of one of the oldest, private landscapes in the Pacific Northwest open it to the public as it has been for more than six decades?
How to hike to the smallest lighthouse in Oregon: Peak Northwest podcast
Looking for good views, nice trails, quiet beaches and a quaint lighthouse? No need to head to the coast – just drive out to Sauvie Island. The Warrior Rock Lighthouse, officially the smallest lighthouse in Oregon, is found at the northern tip of Sauvie Island near Portland, serving as a beacon for ships on the Columbia River and a landmark for anyone who hikes out to see it.
Oregon State University player Jack Colletto wins 2022 Hornung Award
Louisville Sports Commission president and CEO Karl F. Schmitt Jr. named OSU’s Colletto as the latest winner on Wednesday morning. He is the fourth player from the Pac-12 conference to win the esteemed award.
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups ‘thankful’ to see Brittney Griner freed from Russia: ‘We’re all with her’
Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups opened his pregame media session Thursday night by saying how thrilled he was that WNBA star Brittney Griner had been freed from Russia in a prisoner exchange. “I just want to say that today is obviously a really good day in the NBA,” Billups...
Jamal Murray’s last-second 3 lifts Denver Nuggets over Trail Blazers 121-120: At the buzzer
Denver guard Jamal Murray hit a three-pointer over Jerami Grant with 0.9 seconds remaining to give the Nuggets a 121-120 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers Thursday night at the Moda Center. The shot came a few seconds after Blazers guard Damian Lillard hit a deep three that gave Portland...
Oregon dry Wednesday; Winter advisories for Thursday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday morning may have patchy fog and be another chilly start with low temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. By the afternoon mostly cloudy skies may thin out just enough to allow a little bit of sun through. Daytime highs reach the mid 40s for Portland.
Weekday Wrap: New elementary health curriculum in Salem-Keizer schools; Portland bomb threat investigated
Salem-Keizer Public Schools’ new elementary health curriculum. Salem-Keizer Public Schools is in the process of adopting a new health curriculum for grades K-5, called The Great Body Shop, which was selected by a committee of educators, parents, a community member and a school board member. The new curriculum is being taught in seven pilot schools this school year and will be implemented in all Salem-Keizer elementary schools next year. (Sydney Wyatt/Statesman Journal)
Group of retired Marines near the end of cross-country hike to Oregon
LeHew, Kinzer and Shinohara go by Team Long Road, a name fitting for the group who is hiking along U.S. Highway 20 — which is the longest road throughout the country.
