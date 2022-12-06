SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Changes are coming to the Logan Heights neighborhood. The old library building is set to receive a face-lift, and a new purpose as well. The current library is located on the corner of 28th Street and Logan Ave, and has been closed since 2009. Over the last 13 years, the 1920s era building has been neglected and fallen into disrepair.

