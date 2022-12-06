Read full article on original website
San Diego enjoys cheaper gas, trend likely to continue
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During the first month of December, San Diego saw gas prices decline significantly. Meanwhile, Californian legislators argue what the best means to ensure gas affordability will be moving forward. Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick DeHaan of Gasbuddy joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to discuss recent trends....
Author writes Balboa Park needs to change to stay great
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Balboa Park has come under some level of scrutiny due to its outdate facilities. The park is almost a century and a half old, and some believe the historical attributes are less important than the park’s utility to the public. President & CEO Tad...
Logan Heights Library due for renovations, as city looks for new location
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Changes are coming to the Logan Heights neighborhood. The old library building is set to receive a face-lift, and a new purpose as well. The current library is located on the corner of 28th Street and Logan Ave, and has been closed since 2009. Over the last 13 years, the 1920s era building has been neglected and fallen into disrepair.
Kensington residents outraged as City of San Diego attempts to replace street lamps
KENSINGTON (KUSI) – Controversy in the Kensington neighborhood. Many residents say the community is known for their antique street lamps, and are shocked to learn the City of San Diego wants to replace them with look-a-like fixtures. The City of San Diego tells residents the look-a-like’s are “safer.”...
Clairemont Christmas Park has been a holiday tradition since 1977
CLAIREMONT (KUSI) – Christmas is quickly approaching!. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina spent the night showcasing the Clairemont Christmas Park, which has been a neighborhood Christmas tradition since 1977. Don & Donna Park were the original creators of the tradition, but Don lost his life to cancer in 2017. His...
Lucky Duck Foundation calls out failed homelessness initiatives
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The Lucky Duck Foundation supports the homeless in San Diego by working with individual legislators toward change. Their initiative “Shamrocks and Shipwrecks” is a means through which the organization shows the public what their leaders are truly accomplishing, or failing to accomplish. Strong,...
San Diego celebrates Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Two-thousand four-hundred people were killed in the bombing of Pearl Harbor 81 years ago. San Diego celebrated Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Wednesday, Dec. 7. The U.S.S. Midway Museum held a free ceremony commemorating those who sacrificed during WWII and those who died in the...
San Diego makes top five most coveted places to live
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego is among the top five cities in the nation where people are looking to move. According to a recent report from Redfin, the City of San Diego ranks number four on the list which includes Sacramento, Las Vegas and Miami ranking ahead and Tampa coming in fifth place.
Father Joe’s Villages comments on record number of homeless in Downtown
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Father Joe’s Villages is on the front lines, fighting the impacts of homelessness by providing shelter and rehabilitative services to the unsheltered. Encampments, increased crime, and street overdoses are just some of the negative impacts of widespread transiency. Father Joe’s villages has methods of combatting each of these issues.
Criminal homeless vandalize and destroy local restaurant patio
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The night of Monday, Dec. 5, Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ off Morena Blvd. was vandalized and the table patios flipped, with bottles destroyed etc. Numbers continue to reach new records each month on the streets of San Diego. Many are concerned about growing crime.
San Diego Police now enforcing vending laws in Gaslamp Quarter
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the first time in three years, San Diego Police have started enforcing the no vending law in Downtown’s Gaslamp Quarter. This includes all street vending, it doesn’t matter if you are selling merchandise or food, neither is allowed. KUSI’s Dan Plante was...
Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ employees attacked by homeless men
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Following up on KUSI’s story from Tuesday regarding the Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ restaurant being vandalized by homeless people. Tuesday morning, the owner, Mari Iaquinta, of Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ arrived to explicit graffiti spraypainted on the walls of her patio, an act of retaliation by the homeless because she turned off her power so they couldn’t use her electricity to charge their phones.
John McCann celebrates victory in Chula Vista mayoral race
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – John McCann won the 2022 Chula Vista mayoral race by roughly 5% of the votes. The Chula Vista mayoral race was closely watched by San Diegans during the 2022 Midterms due to controversy and drama between McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar, his opponent. John McCann joined...
Navy and Marines halfway through Steel Knight conjunctive exercises
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Local Marines and Sailors are about halfway through exercise Steel Knight 2023. The United States Marine Corps and the United States Navy have conducting the joint exercise since Nov. 28, and will continue through Dec. 16. Exercises will include Naval Vessels, Marine and Naval Aircraft,...
Average San Diego County gas price drops to lowest amount since Feb. 23
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Tuesday for the 25th consecutive day, decreasing 5.1 cents to $4.768, its lowest amount since Feb. 23. The average price has decreased 58 times in 62 days since rising to...
Mail-In Ballots comprise 90% of San Diego County’s certified election results
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Following a month of ballot counting, the San Diego County Registrar of Voters Thursday certified the results of the Nov. 8, 2022 election with a voter participation rate of 54.2%. Of 1.9 million registered voters in the county, 1,043,490 ballots were cast. Of those, 939,102...
Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ restaurant vandalized by homeless people
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As San Diego’s homeless population continues to soar to new highs, Mayor Todd Gloria has yet to publicly address the issue and take any responsibility. Since Mayor Gloria took office, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled. Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ...
Mayor Gloria, Council President Elo-Rivera believe protecting tenants will solve homelessness
SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Mayor Todd Gloria and City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera released a proposed framework Tuesday aimed at providing greater local protections for tenants. The framework incorporates input from residents, tenant advocates and rental housing providers gathered over the last month, following the City Council’s Oct. 31...
Girls Water Polo: West Hills 9, Mar Vista 7
A girls water polo match between West Hills and Mar Vista at Coronado High School. West Hills came out on top. The final 9-7.
Results of 2022 Midterm Elections are finalized
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A month after Election Day, the 2022 midterm ballots were finally counted and finalized. The results were released to the public on Dec. 8.
