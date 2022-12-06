Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampVTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Tyler area chamber of commerce held a ribbon cutting at Mathnasium of Tyler during their 10-year anniversary celebrationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation, keeps Rosa Parks Day in Tyler, Texas an ongoing traditionTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
KTRE
Yantis family’s annual 3-acre Christmas lights display goes on despite high energy costs
YANTIS, Texas (KLTV) - A well-known Yantis home is gearing up for their annual three-acre Christmas lights display. It all started in 2003 with homeowner, Debra Kendall and her love for the holiday season. Her husband, Wayne, began with simple decorations. That soon turned into something big, catching the attention of locals each year.
Let’s Help ‘Stuff the Stockings’ for Adoptable Pets in Tyler, TX
Pets make life better, it’s true, they want to show you unconditional love every single day. They want to be your best friend and be there when life gets tough. They offer so much to us and all they want is got get love in return. Which is why we all need to step up and help the pets that are currently up for adoption at the Smith County Animal Control and Shelter in Tyler, Texas.
lsonews.com
Another power plant lake going cold
Bass anglers love power plant lakes in winter, mainly, because they catch more fish in the warmer waters. A favorite East Texas power plant lake, Brandy Branch Reservoir, likely won’t be hosting as many local bass club tournaments next winter. Southwestern Electric Power Company announced the Pirkey Power Plant, a large coal-powered plant that warms the waters of the small lake, would be closed in March 2023.
Winnsboro, Texas has a Cute Cabin Available for a Weekend Staycation
There is a lot to be stressed about nowadays, work, bad drivers, meeting goals or just life in general. How we handle that stress makes all the difference in being able to accomplish our goals or having patience with others around us. Being able to take a vacation is one way for many to help destress their life. The thing about taking a vacation is you don't always have to travel to an exotic locale to enjoy some time away. A vacation spot could be in your metaphorical backyard like this cute a-frame cabin in Winnsboro, Texas.
The 20 Best Places to Host Holiday Parties Near Tyler, TX? Locals Chime in
The question was posed: "What are some of the best places in Tyler for hosting holiday parties--particularly for larger groups of people?" This is the season for merriment--and especially after last year many Tyler, Texas people are looking forward to a season of Christmas and holiday get-togethers. Whether you're planning...
Beat The Texas Heat That’s Coming In Summer 2023 With Window Tint
Living in East Texas, even for a short while, you know how hot it can get in the summer (even the winter sometimes!). The sun beats down on your car and heats it up like an oven and over time it will fade and damage your vehicle's interior. You can protect one of your most costly investments with window tinting.
AHA! So THIS is Why We Love Slicing Through Gift Wrapping Paper
After shopping for all of those lovely gifts around Tyler and Longview, Texas, ever wonder what it is about slicing through wrapping paper that we love so much?. Although many of us DREAD the process of wrapping presents, there are always those magic moments when your scissors slice and glide through the first long cut of wrapping paper. As strange as it sounds, there's something about it that makes us feel good.
KLTV
East Texas churches part ways from the United Methodist Church
The jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a Smith County Constable accused of stealing from a home during an eviction. Longview Fire Department awaits city council approval of proposed live training area. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. “The training field site is where we’ll do all our...
Ride Amtrak’s Wonderland Train to see Marshall’s Christmas lights
Once at the historic Marshall Depot, passengers will be greeted with a warm welcome to the city and given Christmas goodie bags filled with treats from Ginocchio Restaurant, Bear Creek Smokehouse, the City of Marshall Tourism and Economic Development division, and the Marshall Depot Board.
ketk.com
Here’s what you can do if Asian Lady Beetles are invading your home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Everyone’s seen an Asian Lady Beetle, they’re often called Ladybugs, but few know that their actually an invasive species. According to A&M Agrilife Extension, the Asian Lady Beetle was deliberatly brought to the United States from Asia by the USDA in the 1960’s and the 1990’s in an attempt to fight other pests across several states.
Longview, TX Celebs Pop and Nan Selling Merch for a Good Cause
What started out as some fun videos online years ago has grown into a gigantic audience for our celebrities, Joe Mack Roy and Maria Roy, also known as Pop and Nan from Pop Watch. These two people along with their grandson Jason serve up the wholesome content we all need on the internet. Occasionally we see other family members such as Pop and Nan’s son Billy, but most videos are focused on Pop and Nan and now they are selling some merchandise before the holidays to give back to organizations in East Texas.
Several Longview Emergency Warning Sirens are out of service
LONGVIEW, Texas — Two emergency warning sirens in Longview are experiencing multiple sounding issues. During today's monthly test of the Emergency Warning Siren system, Siren 2 at the Longview ISD Aquatic Center was not sounding or rotating. According to the city of Longview, Siren 13 at Fire Station 5...
WSW Loop 323 In Tyler, Texas Is Going To Look Different In 2023
If anything is constant in this world, it is change. Change is coming to a small stretch of WSW Loop 323 in Tyler, Texas in 2023. Over the last year, Loop 323 between S. Broadway and Brookside Dr. has seen three marquee restaurants either close or move to a new location in Tyler and now those once thriving buildings are sitting empty. However, it appears as if they will not be sitting idle once the calendar flips to 2023.
WOW, People are Going CRAZY Over a New Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, TX
Now, it's no secret how much people in Longview and Tyler, Texas ADORE Mexican food. Whether Tex-Mex or authentic Mexican, we really, really, REALLY love it. Thankfully, we have a plethora of delicious options to choose from all over East Texas. Even so, when we hear a significant buzz about a new place that's opened in one of our East Texas cities, our pretty little ears perk up like hummingbirds hovering around a gallon of sugar water.
KLTV
Busy Emory restaurant goes up in flames Friday night
EMORY, Texas (KLTV) - A popular restaurant has burned down in Emory Friday. Sidekicks Restaurant in Emory, on Hwy 19, caught fire during the dinner rush, witnesses report. They tell us everyone got out safely. Emory Fire Department says assisting them were Alba, East Tawakoni, and Point fire departments. They...
Give Remi The Ultimate Christmas Present – A Loving Home To Call Her Own
Receiving the gift of a fur-ever home is the dream for any dog living in a shelter and receiving that gift at Christmas time would be extra special to the many dogs in East Texas shelters. It is a life-long commitment that takes dedication on your part when you become a 'pet parent'!
KLTV
Vehicle strikes bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview
The University of Texas regents have voted to allow Chancellor James Milliken to work with SFA leadership on affiliation into the UT system. Smith County Commissioners purchase more property to make space for new courthouse. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said they are using ARPA...
Relieve The Holiday Stress With A Massage From Hand And Stone Massage And Facial Spa
It is the most wonderful and joyous time of the year, but it can also be the most stressful time of the year too. Stress from shopping, cooking and family visiting can weigh upon and stress out just about anyone. Don't let the stress build-up, relax some and relieve that stress through a massage or facial from Hand And Stone Massage And Facial Spa in Tyler.
easttexasradio.com
Big Plans In Sulphur Springs For 2024 Solar Eclipse
It’s still 16 months away, but the total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024, will be here before we know it, and there is still a lot of planning to do. They expect tens of thousands to make Hopkins County their destination for the eclipse because Sulphur Springs sits directly on the centerline. Those who want to participate in the process should attend a planning meeting at noon on Friday, December 16, at Clarion Pointe Hotel in Sulphur Springs. Contact Butch at 903-885-6515 for more information.
The Mac Stack food truck brings gourmet-style mac and cheese to East Texas
TYLER, Texas — Mac and cheese is a staple in many homes and restaurants around the country. The mac and cheese lovers of the world have probably dreamed of a mac and cheese restaurant that brings the cheesy goodness to them. Now, new food truck The Mac Stack has made that dream come true for East Texans.
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0