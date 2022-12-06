ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Oregonian

Jestin Jacobs transferring to Oregon Ducks from Iowa

The Oregon Ducks have their first addition via the transfer portal this offseason. Jestin Jacobs, a former Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker, committed to transfer to UO on Sunday. Jacobs played in just two games this season due to injury, recording six tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup. In 2021, he had 53 tackles, two pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State Beavers reward football coach Jonathan Smith with 6-year, $30.6 million contract

Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith became one of the Pac-12′s highest paid football coaches Sunday afternoon when the school announced a significant pay increase. Smith’s contract was fattened to $30.6 million over six years, an increase of $6.5 million from the previous deal. The reworked contract comes two weeks after the No. 14 Beavers finished a 9-3 regular season, their best in a decade.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Endyia Rogers takes command of Oregon women’s basketball in comeback win over Oregon State

For two seasons, the Oregon women’s basketball team was searching for a voice, a leader, an alpha personality who could take command on and off the court. Endyia Rogers was the closest the Ducks had to that personality last season. But the guard’s late start due to injury, combined with Nyara Sabally’s team-leading production, made it challenging for the USC transfer to assert herself.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks’ volleyball season ends with loss to Louisville in national quarterfinals

The Oregon Ducks’ volleyball season ended Saturday with a hard-fought, five-set loss to host Louisville in the national quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. The top-seeded Cardinals beat the No. 3 seed Ducks 25-23, 23-25, 13-25, 27-25, 15-6 in front of 8,749 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. By the end, the teams were separated by just one total point: 104 for the Ducks, 103 for the Cardinals.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
88K+
Followers
52K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy