For two seasons, the Oregon women’s basketball team was searching for a voice, a leader, an alpha personality who could take command on and off the court. Endyia Rogers was the closest the Ducks had to that personality last season. But the guard’s late start due to injury, combined with Nyara Sabally’s team-leading production, made it challenging for the USC transfer to assert herself.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 6 HOURS AGO