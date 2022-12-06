Read full article on original website
Former Alabama receiver Traeshon Holden transferring to Oregon Ducks
The Oregon Ducks have another addition via the transfer portal and it’s at a position of need. Traeshon Holden, a former Alabama Crimson Tide receiver, committed to transfer to UO on Sunday. The 6-foot3, 214-pound Holden had 25 catches for 331 yards and six touchdowns this season. In 2021,...
Jestin Jacobs transferring to Oregon Ducks from Iowa
The Oregon Ducks have their first addition via the transfer portal this offseason. Jestin Jacobs, a former Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker, committed to transfer to UO on Sunday. Jacobs played in just two games this season due to injury, recording six tackles, one tackle for loss and a pass breakup. In 2021, he had 53 tackles, two pass breakups, an interception and a forced fumble.
Oregon State Beavers reward football coach Jonathan Smith with 6-year, $30.6 million contract
Oregon State’s Jonathan Smith became one of the Pac-12′s highest paid football coaches Sunday afternoon when the school announced a significant pay increase. Smith’s contract was fattened to $30.6 million over six years, an increase of $6.5 million from the previous deal. The reworked contract comes two weeks after the No. 14 Beavers finished a 9-3 regular season, their best in a decade.
Bill Oram: With new contract in hand, what magic might Jonathan Smith perform next at Oregon State?
If you’re a wise guy, you’d say: “The ATM.”. But now that Oregon State has invested roughly another million dollars a year in their football coach through 2028, it’s time to ask just how far the campus legend can take this thing. He has already pulled...
Endyia Rogers takes command of Oregon women’s basketball in comeback win over Oregon State
For two seasons, the Oregon women’s basketball team was searching for a voice, a leader, an alpha personality who could take command on and off the court. Endyia Rogers was the closest the Ducks had to that personality last season. But the guard’s late start due to injury, combined with Nyara Sabally’s team-leading production, made it challenging for the USC transfer to assert herself.
Former Oregon Ducks running back Sean Dollars commits to transfer to Nevada
Another former Oregon Ducks player is headed to Nevada. Running back Sean Dollars, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month, committed to the Wolf Pack on Sunday. Dollars rushed 34 times for 188 yards and a touchdown, while recording 16 receptions for 143 yards this season as the Ducks’ No. 3 running back.
Oregon State Beavers at Texas A&M Aggies score updates, live stream, odds, TV channel, (12/11/22)
For the fourth time in five years, Oregon State and Texas A&M play a non-conference men’s basketball game, as the Beavers and Aggies square off in College Station, Tex. at 3 p.m. Sunday. Texas A&M has won the past three games over OSU. The Beavers are coming off a...
Endyia Rogers scores 34, No. 17 Oregon Ducks beat Oregon State in women’s basketball
Endyia Rogers single-handedly carried the Oregon Ducks past the Oregon State Beavers. The fourth-year junior scored a career-high 34 points, tied a career-high with nine rebounds and added six assists to lead the No. 17 Ducks to a 75-67 win over the Beavers Sunday afternoon at Matthew Knight Arena. Rogers,...
Oregon women’s basketball preparing for clash of size, speed in earliest ever meeting with Oregon State
In the earliest meeting in the history of the women’s basketball series, No. 17 Oregon and Oregon State will meet this afternoon (4 p.m., Pac-12 Network) at Matthew Knight Arena. The usual clash of styles between the Ducks and Beavers is underscored this season, as Oregon (6-1) is averaging...
Letter from the Editor: Sharp-eyed reader spots rivalry recap error
Readers rarely cease to amaze me. Each fall, before the Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers’ rivalry matchup, The Oregonian/OregonLive publishes a game-by-game recap of the rivalry game, first played in 1894. As you might imagine, the article is dense with facts and stats. After we published the 2022...
Texas A&M beats Oregon State Beavers 72-54, extends non-conference home win streak to 20
Dexter Dennis scored 16 points, Tyrece Radford added 12 — all in the second half — and Texas A&M pulled away for a 72-54 victory over the Oregon State Beavers on Sunday night. Dennis made 5 of 9 shots, including four three-pointers, as the Aggies (6-3) pushed their...
Oregon Ducks’ volleyball season ends with loss to Louisville in national quarterfinals
The Oregon Ducks’ volleyball season ended Saturday with a hard-fought, five-set loss to host Louisville in the national quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament. The top-seeded Cardinals beat the No. 3 seed Ducks 25-23, 23-25, 13-25, 27-25, 15-6 in front of 8,749 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. By the end, the teams were separated by just one total point: 104 for the Ducks, 103 for the Cardinals.
Will Richardson records first triple-double for Oregon men’s basketball since 2002 in rout of Nevada
Will Richardson has accomplished a lot during his five-year Oregon career, and now the point guard has added recording the program’s fourth triple-double, the first in nearly 20 years, to his list of feats. Richardson had 19 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high 11 assists to lead the Ducks...
Rewinding Oregon men’s basketball’s 78-65 win over Nevada
We were live from Matthew Knight Arena for today’s game between Oregon and Nevada. The Ducks won 78-65. Will Richardson had 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the program’s first triple-double since 2002. Oregon (5-5) was favored by 8-point, according to VegasInsider.com. Nevada (8-3) shot 33.3%...
Oregon State Beavers fall short in 75-67 loss to No. 17 Oregon Ducks, but offer hope and promise
