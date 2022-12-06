Read full article on original website
Photos: Meet Tom Brady's Newest Potential Girlfriend Option
Instagram model Veronika Rajek has emerged as a potential option for Tom Brady. That is, of course, if he's ready to start dating again. Rajek was at Raymond James Stadium on Monday night to witness the Buccaneers' fourth-quarter comeback against the Saints. After the game was over, Rajek tagged Brady...
Baker Mayfield, former No. 1 pick, is so bad now the 49ers ironically stuck with Mr. Irrelevant
Just over five years ago, Baker Mayfield was the Cleveland Browns’ No. 1 overall pick. A standout Heisman winner with the Oklahoma Sooners, Mayfield was expected to be a franchise quarterback for a Browns organization that probably doesn’t even understand what the phrase “franchise quarterback” means. By some measures, Mayfield was on top of the football world.
iheart.com
Gisele Spotted With New Man Following Brady Divorce
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen was spotted with a new man over the weekend for the first time since her divorce from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady last month. Page Six reports Bündchen was seen with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica, along with her children Benjamin and Vivian.
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate Doug Flutie Update
Former NFL quarterback Doug Flutie is getting crushed on Twitter this week for supporting U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. They were teammates on the New Jersey Generals in 1985. Walker fell short to Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia's runoff election. Despite this Tuesday's result, Flutie raved about the job...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid is going to hate what one of his veteran players just did
The Kansas City Chiefs are a disciplined team and have been that way since Andy Reid arrived 10 or so years ago. That’s how all of his teams are. What I mean by disciplined, is they don’t do much talking. They let their play on the field do that. We heard Andy Reid talk about that last week heading into Bengals week.
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Yardbarker
2 QB’s The 49ers Should Inquire About For A Trade
After San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury early in their Sunday contest versus the Miami Dolphins, his status and timetable moving forward are unknown. He is reportedly looking over his medical options, but a lengthy recovery period could cut into offseason preparations for next year. Garoppolo...
Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Shares Honest Update
It's been one whacky year for Baker Mayfield. He came into 2022 as the Browns starting quarterback but that only lasted a few months. The team went out and traded for Deshaun Watson, which meant Mayfield's days as a Brown were numbered. His trade wish was then granted to him...
Odell Beckham Jr. Next Move: Bills Sign OBJ to 'Prove-It' Contract?
Odell Beckham's third visit is coming to a close, which means a decision might be pending. But as the Bills surely know, there has been a Cowboys "red flag.''
Colorado Quarterback Makes Decision After Deion Sanders' Speech
A Colorado quarterback is not going to be with the program going forward. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, Colorado quarterback Owen McCown has entered the transfer portal. This comes directly after Deion Sanders, who's the new Buffaloes head coach, said that Shedeur Sanders will be their quarterback next season.
The 5 Ugliest Divorces in NFL History
Here's a look five notable contenders for the most publicized and ugliest divorces and settlements involving current or retired NFL stars.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Very Confused By NFL GM's Firing On Tuesday
The big news in the NFL world on Tuesday was the Tennessee Titans' surprise decision to fire general manager Jon Robinson. The timing of the firing, with the Titans leading the AFC South and appearing primed to make the playoffs for the fifth time in the past six seasons, left many across the NFL ...
Tim Tebow Reacts To Controversial SEC Head Coaching Hire
During this past Saturday's edition of "SEC Nation," former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow shared his thoughts on Auburn hiring Hugh Freeze as its head coach. Tebow believes Freeze makes a lot of sense for Auburn because he won't back down against Alabama. “What’s the most important game for Auburn? Alabama,”...
Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report
A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
WTHR
Jim Harbaugh to Save the Franchise? | Locked On Colts
The Indianapolis Colts will likely need a new head coach after the season. Could Jim Harbaugh be the savior for the team?
Look: Ohio State Football Players Still Furious With Desmond Howard
During the 2021 Heisman Trophy presentation, ESPN's Desmond Howard took a jab at Ohio State's performance against Michigan. It was a low blow considering C.J. Stroud was one of the finalists for the award. Stroud has once again been named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy. He'll be at the...
49ers’ Brock Purdy Has Chance To Do Something No QB Has Ever Done
The San Francisco 49ers were in a tough spot against the visiting Miami Dolphins in Week 13. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down early with an injury to his foot that will ultimately keep him out of the lineup for the remainder of the season. Keeping up with the explosive...
Report: Prominent 5-Star Quarterback Is Transferring
West Virginia is going to have a new starting quarterback in 2023. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels is going to enter the transfer portal. He'll have at least one year of eligibility left and it could be two if he gets a medical redshirt from 2019.
Swinney has message for those disappointed with Orange Bowl berth
Clemson is headed to the Orange Bowl, though even a New Year’s Six bowl may feel like a consolation prize for at least part of the Tigers’ fan base. The Tigers dominated North Carolina to win the ACC (...)
The Spun
