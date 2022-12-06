Read full article on original website
'Hostile' rockpiles blocking Denver bicyclists' paths should be removedDavid HeitzDenver, CO
People experiencing homelessness ask Denver to end winter sweepsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo schools equity meeting, not business as usualSuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
Conveyor belt sushi restaurant opens in BroomfieldBrittany AnasBroomfield, CO
Woman Who Never Had LGBTQ Clients is Suing for the Right to Turn Them Away from Her Business, You Know- Just in Case.Matthew C. WoodruffDenver, CO
Colorado Starter Transferring After Deion Sanders' Arrival
The Pac-12 will be one of the most interesting conferences in college football over the next few years. With the impending departure of UCLA and USC and the arrival of Deion Sanders at Colorado, there will be plenty of change. That includes to the Buffaloes roster over the next few weeks and months.
Look: Deion Sanders Is Trying To Flip A Prominent Recruit
Deion Sanders has proven himself as a master recruiter during his time as a college football head coach. And coach Prime, now leader of the Colorado Buffaloes, is already getting to work at his new gig. Five-star Clemson commit Peter Woods recently revealed that Sanders is "trying to holler at...
Football World Reacts To Colorado's Major Transfer
Deion Sanders will need to shake up the secondary at Colorado. On Thursday afternoon, sophomore cornerback Kaylin Moore announced that he'll enter the transfer portal. "To my Buffs teammates, thanks for all the memories and all the brothers I have gained! Buffs fans, thank you," Moore wrote. "After prayer and thoughtful consideration with my family, I have decided I will be entering the transfer portal."
College Head Coach Steps Down To Join Deion Sanders' Staff
It appears college football coaches are eager to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado. Mississippi Valley State announced on Thursday that head coach Vincent Dancy has resigned. He's leaving the program behind so he can make an impact on Colorado's staff. Jerryl Briggs, the president of Mississippi Valley State, released...
Look: Top Jackson State Recruit Announces His Decision
Over the weekend, the football world learned that Deion Sanders was leaving Jackson State to become the new head coach at Colorado. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world. Sanders' decision to leaving Jackson State for Colorado also made an immediate impact on the transfer portal. Some Buffaloes...
Former Colorado recruit puts Deion Sanders on blast
The drama surrounding Deion Sanders‘s hire at Colorado continues as we’ve seen some current players and incoming recruits react to the news. Carson Mott, a three-star edge rusher previously committed to play for the Buffaloes, now says that Sanders pulled his offer off the table after he was hired. Just spoke to the new Colorado Read more... The post Former Colorado recruit puts Deion Sanders on blast appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Coaching Loss
Alabama has sustained a lot of tough coaching losses over the course of the Nick Saban dynasty. Now, they'll have to sustain another one. Alabama's co-defensive coordinator, Charles Kelly, is leaving the school to team up with Deion Sanders at Colorado. "Per multiple sources, Colorado is hiring Alabama associate defensive...
Look: Deion Sanders' Message To Recruits Is Going Viral
Deion Sanders is ready for great players to commit to his program. Sanders just accepted the head-coaching position at Colorado over the weekend following three very successful seasons at Jackson State. In those seasons, he won 27 of 32 games and just led the program to its first 12-0 season in history.
voiceofmotown.com
Colorado Could Soon Join Big 12
Morgantown, West Virginia – Deion Sanders was recently hired as the next head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes and one sportscaster believes that this could lead to the school moving conferences. Tim Brando, who has had a long, distinguished career at CBS Sports, ESPN and SiriusXM, recently said that...
Broncos' Likely Decision On General Manager Revealed
It's widely expected that the Denver Broncos will part ways with head coach Nathaniel Hackett after one season, but general manager George Paton is a different story. Paton's future isn't as cut and dried. He's in only his second season as GM, but wasn't hired by the new ownership group that purchased the team this offseason.
Willie Taggart not on Deion Sanders' Colorado staff; visited Michigan, seeing Ravens, weighing options: report
A deal for Willie Taggart to join Deion Sanders' staff at Colorado has been put on hold after the former Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic head coach concluded a visit to Boulder without signing a contract, per Pete Thamel. The news follows multiple reports made on Tuesday suggesting that Taggart to Colorado was a done deal. Taggart, who visited Michigan last week, is set to meet with the Baltimore Ravens this week.
Denver council may add 2 cents to Kroger-Albertson’s deal
The Denver City Council will discuss Monday whether to send the Federal Trade Commission a message, its own 2 cents, about the proposed acquisition of Albertson’s by Kroger. Councilmember Debbie Ortega drafted a resolution that would urge the FTC to conduct its due diligence before approving the sale. She presented it Wednesday at the Business, Arts, Workforce and Aviation Services Committee meeting.
Flying Magazine
Pilatus Delivers First PC-12 NGX to Tradewind Aviation
Tradewind Aviation will take delivery of 19 additional PC-12 NGXs over the next five years. [Courtesy of Pilatus]. Tradewind Aviation received its first PC-12 NGX from Pilatus during a ceremonial handover at the OEM’s U.S. subsidiary in Broomfield, Colorado. Pilatus and Tradewind Aviation executives were both present at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (KBJC) to celebrate the milestone, as the charter operator will take delivery of 19 additional PC-12 NGXs over the next five years. The company announced the deal in March.
