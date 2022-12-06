Tradewind Aviation will take delivery of 19 additional PC-12 NGXs over the next five years. [Courtesy of Pilatus]. Tradewind Aviation received its first PC-12 NGX from Pilatus during a ceremonial handover at the OEM’s U.S. subsidiary in Broomfield, Colorado. Pilatus and Tradewind Aviation executives were both present at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport (KBJC) to celebrate the milestone, as the charter operator will take delivery of 19 additional PC-12 NGXs over the next five years. The company announced the deal in March.

BROOMFIELD, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO