4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
Iowa Hawkeye Exodus Continues With Transfer Portal
Another Iowa player has entered the transfer portal. Iowa running back Gavin Williams announced his intentions to transfer through his Instagram earlier this week. This season, Williams managed 43 carries for 198 yards, but struggled with injuries. Iowa now has three scholarship running backs on the roster; Leshon Williams, Kaleb Johnson, and Jaziun Patterson. The Hawkeyes will look to boost the running back position in the next few months with the opening of the transfer portal.
Three Keys and a Pick: No. 20 Iowa State vs. Iowa
The Cy-Hawk game men's basketball edition will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena as the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones will travel to Iowa City to take on Iowa. The Cyclones are 7-1 on the season, while the Hawkeyes are 6-2, and fresh off a loss to...
Hawkeye and Cedar Falls Native Named Best LB in the Country
All of us in Iowa already knew, but it's nice to make it official. Hawkeye and Cedar Falls, IA native Jack Campbell has been named the winner of the Dick Butkus Trophy, given to the best linebacker in the country. He was given the award just days after he won...
Quick start sends Iowa men past Iowa State
(Iowa City) Iowa jumped out to a 40-20 halftime lead and defeated #20 Iowa State 75-56 on Thursday. The Hawks got the win despite being without leading scorer and rebounder Kris Murray. Filip Rebraca led the Hawkeyes with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists. Connor McCaffery was 8/8 from...
Fast start helps Iowa beat No. 20 Iowa State 75-56
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Filip Rebraca had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Iowa used a big start to beat No. 20 Iowa State 75-56 on Thursday night, giving coach Fran McCaffery his 500th career victory. McCaffery, in his 27th season as a head coach and his 13th...
Two Hawkeye Basketball Players Earn Big Ten Honors
(Iowa City, IA) Two Hawkeye basketball players earn Big Ten honors this week. University of Iowa All-American Caitlin Clark is the Big Ten Player of the Week following her record-setting performances against NC State and Wisconsin. This is Clark’s 13th weekly award. Junior Kris Murray is named the ESPN Men’s Basketball National Player of the Week. He’s also the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week with Purdue’s Zach Edey.
Jack Campbell Receives William V. Campbell Trophy
LAS VEGAS — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell was awarded the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy. The presentation was made during the 64th National Football Foundation Annual Award Dinner, presented by Las Vegas, at the Bellagio Resort and Casino. The Campbell Trophy is the premier scholar-athlete award...
Duke Basketball Game Tonight: Duke vs. Iowa Injuries, Odds, Prediction
The Duke basketball team battles Iowa in an anticipated neutral site showdown. The lights shine the brightest on the Duke basketball program and there are no bigger lights in the sport than those at Madison Square Garden. The No. 15 Blue Devils (8-2, 1-0 ACC) will face the Iowa Hawkeyes...
4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Davenport North basketball coach alleges referees said the N-word during Tuesday night's game
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A public Facebook post written by Davenport North's head boys' basketball coach alleges three referees swore and used derogatory language toward him and his staff during Tuesday night's game against Pleasant Valley. In the post, Head Coach Marquez Davis calls Tuesday night's game "one for the...
Iowa grain elevator explosion leads to injuries, evacuation
An explosion at a grain elevator in eastern Iowa has caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation. The explosion and fired happened about 11:15 a.m. Thursday.
Donated Venison Not Tested For Deer-Killing Disease In Iowa
As the first deer shotgun season nears its end and the second season begins, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources reminds people of the HUSH program. HUSH stands for Help us Stop Hunger. This program along with the Iowa Deer Exchange, helps hunters provide others with venison… legally. It is illegal to sell wild fish and game in Iowa.
The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
First Alert Forecast
Domestic violence survivor points to Waypoint as critical support in time of need. From the hospital through the investigation and beyond, the Cedar Rapids nonprofit, Waypoint, ensured a survivor of domestic violence had support. Updated: 6 hours ago. Jamie Stevenson from SAINT rescue and adoption center joins us to talk...
Iowa principal spends time in a 'jail cell' after students raise nearly $50,000 for the school
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) — Tuesday was not a normal school day for one area principal. In fact, he had to spend it in a temporary jail cell in the middle of the school. St. Joseph Principal Casey Kettmann was “locked up” for the entire school day as a reward to the students for raising money, KCRG reports.
Watch for dense fog early this morning
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for areas of fog during your morning drive and it may be pretty thick in spots. Given temperatures below freezing, slick spots may occur on area roads, particularly bridges. The fog should get out of here by mid-morning, leading to a nice afternoon in the lower and middle 40s for most areas. Tomorrow, the main focus is on the incoming system that looks to bring us a rain/snow chance in the afternoon and overnight. A combination of mixed precipitation still looks to linger into Friday morning. This may accumulate to several inches of snow over northern sections with Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas coming away with very little. Temperatures through the weekend look to hold into the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Update: Leann Rimes Concert Has Been Rescheduled At Riverside Casino & Golf Resort
Sad news with this update. The LeAnn Rimes concert scheduled for Friday, December 9 has been rescheduled for Friday, September 29, 2023. LeAnn Rimes was forced to cancel this week’s Riverside Casino & Golf Resort concert due to a vocal cord injury. LeAnn Rimes Statement. LeAnn Rimes did release...
What’s Going On With Bettendorf’s Old Chicago? The Cryptic Signs Explained
Signs outside of Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom have created some buzz about the business. Lately, the restaurant on Utica Ridge has been the subject of questions and rumors about possibly closing because they have had these signs on their marquee:. Oftentimes, when businesses post signs like this it means...
University of Iowa Health Care seeking to build new primary care center in Iowa City
University of Iowa Health Care is asking a developer to design and build a new primary care medical office building in Iowa City. The Gazette reports that the goal of erecting a UIHC-operated location in the same town as its main campus is to, quote, “increase access to primary medical care for the local community as well as train physicians in a setting most similar to other Iowa primary care offices.” The building will house exam rooms, diagnostic imaging, pathology lab, and other related spaces.
Semi driver recovering after crashing into highway overpass pillar in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A semi driver is recovering from minor injuries after crashing into an overpass pillar just before 6 a.m. on Thursday. The crash happened under the Highway 100 off ramp to Highway 30 eastbound and 80th Street. Investigators said the semi was heading westbound on Highway...
