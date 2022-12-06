ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Q107.5

Iowa Hawkeye Exodus Continues With Transfer Portal

Another Iowa player has entered the transfer portal. Iowa running back Gavin Williams announced his intentions to transfer through his Instagram earlier this week. This season, Williams managed 43 carries for 198 yards, but struggled with injuries. Iowa now has three scholarship running backs on the roster; Leshon Williams, Kaleb Johnson, and Jaziun Patterson. The Hawkeyes will look to boost the running back position in the next few months with the opening of the transfer portal.
247Sports

Three Keys and a Pick: No. 20 Iowa State vs. Iowa

The Cy-Hawk game men's basketball edition will take place on Thursday, Dec. 8, inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena as the No. 20 Iowa State Cyclones will travel to Iowa City to take on Iowa. The Cyclones are 7-1 on the season, while the Hawkeyes are 6-2, and fresh off a loss to...
Western Iowa Today

Quick start sends Iowa men past Iowa State

(Iowa City) Iowa jumped out to a 40-20 halftime lead and defeated #20 Iowa State 75-56 on Thursday. The Hawks got the win despite being without leading scorer and rebounder Kris Murray. Filip Rebraca led the Hawkeyes with 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 4 assists. Connor McCaffery was 8/8 from...
Western Iowa Today

Two Hawkeye Basketball Players Earn Big Ten Honors

(Iowa City, IA) Two Hawkeye basketball players earn Big Ten honors this week. University of Iowa All-American Caitlin Clark is the Big Ten Player of the Week following her record-setting performances against NC State and Wisconsin. This is Clark’s 13th weekly award. Junior Kris Murray is named the ESPN Men’s Basketball National Player of the Week. He’s also the Big Ten Co-Player of the Week with Purdue’s Zach Edey.
hawkeyesports.com

Jack Campbell Receives William V. Campbell Trophy

LAS VEGAS — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell was awarded the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy. The presentation was made during the 64th National Football Foundation Annual Award Dinner, presented by Las Vegas, at the Bellagio Resort and Casino. The Campbell Trophy is the premier scholar-athlete award...
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Iowa

Photo byPhoto by Roberto Valdivia on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
104.5 KDAT

Donated Venison Not Tested For Deer-Killing Disease In Iowa

As the first deer shotgun season nears its end and the second season begins, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources reminds people of the HUSH program. HUSH stands for Help us Stop Hunger. This program along with the Iowa Deer Exchange, helps hunters provide others with venison… legally. It is illegal to sell wild fish and game in Iowa.
Hot 104.7

The Best ‘Once in a Lifetime Meal’ in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]

Who doesn't love all you can eat fish, shrimp, and chicken?!. A new article from the website Eat This, Not That takes a look at some of the best "once-in-a-lifetime" meals in all 50 states. The site "searched online reviews and publications for extraordinary dishes and interesting food joints that you should go off and find all around the country." I initially thought that the pick for Iowa would be Maid-Rite, but I was wrong! Eat This, Not That chose Bluff Lake Catfish Farm as the best once-in-a-lifetime meal in the Hawkeye State for the second year in a row! The article reads:
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

Domestic violence survivor points to Waypoint as critical support in time of need. From the hospital through the investigation and beyond, the Cedar Rapids nonprofit, Waypoint, ensured a survivor of domestic violence had support. Updated: 6 hours ago. Jamie Stevenson from SAINT rescue and adoption center joins us to talk...
KCRG.com

Watch for dense fog early this morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for areas of fog during your morning drive and it may be pretty thick in spots. Given temperatures below freezing, slick spots may occur on area roads, particularly bridges. The fog should get out of here by mid-morning, leading to a nice afternoon in the lower and middle 40s for most areas. Tomorrow, the main focus is on the incoming system that looks to bring us a rain/snow chance in the afternoon and overnight. A combination of mixed precipitation still looks to linger into Friday morning. This may accumulate to several inches of snow over northern sections with Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas coming away with very little. Temperatures through the weekend look to hold into the upper 30s to lower 40s.
KCJJ

University of Iowa Health Care seeking to build new primary care center in Iowa City

University of Iowa Health Care is asking a developer to design and build a new primary care medical office building in Iowa City. The Gazette reports that the goal of erecting a UIHC-operated location in the same town as its main campus is to, quote, “increase access to primary medical care for the local community as well as train physicians in a setting most similar to other Iowa primary care offices.” The building will house exam rooms, diagnostic imaging, pathology lab, and other related spaces.
