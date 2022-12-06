Cal LB Jackson Sirmon Named First-Team All-Pac-12

Cal inside linebacker Jackson Sirmon was named to the first-team All-Pac-12 squad in a vote of the coaches released Tuesday, and the only other Cal player named to the first or second team was Jamieson Sheahan, who was chosen as the Pac-12 second-team punter.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams was named the Pac-12 offensive player of the year, USC defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu was the conference defensive player of the year, Oregon State running back Damien Martinez was named the offensive freshman of the year, and Utah linebacker Lander Barton was the Pac-12 freshman defensive player of the year.

Cal running back Jaydn Ott and defensive back Jeremy Earby received honorable mention in the offensive and defensive freshman of the year voting.

Washington's Kalen DeBoer and Oregon State's Jonathan Smith were named co-coaches of the year.

Sirmon is the son of Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon and came to Cal as a transfer this past offseason after spending his previous three seasons at Washington.

He finished the 2022 season with 104 tackles, and his 8.7 tackles per game rank third in the Pac-12. He also recorded 6.0 tackles for loss, including 3.5 sacks, as well as one interceptions, four pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Sirmon has another year of college eligibility remaining, but he has not announced whether he will return for the 2023 season.

Sheahan is second in the Pac-12 and 14th nationally with a 45.1 yards per punt average. That is just half a yard per punt below Bryan Anger's school-record 45.6 in 2010.

These are the Cal players who received honorable mention:

CALIFORNIA: DB Jeremiah Earby, Fr.; WR/RS Jeremiah Hunter, Jr.; RB Jaydn Ott, Fr.; DB Daniel Scott, R-Sr.; WR J. Michael Sturdivant, R-Fr.; DB Craig Woodson, R-Jr.

Cover photo of Jackson Sirmon by Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports

