URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, southern and southwest. Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low...

NORMAN, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO