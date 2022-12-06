RAYNHAM – One person was killed and four others were hurt and trapped inside a pickup truck following an early morning crash in Raynham.It happened Wednesday around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive.Raynham Police said a Dodge Ram pickup truck had careened off the road and crashed into a traffic light. In total, five people were trapped inside the truck. Rescuers needed a "delicate extrication process" using hydraulic rescue and cutting tools to remove the people from the truck.One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men and two women were pulled from the truck and rushed to area hospitals with serious injuries.No other cars were involved in the crash.Route 44 was closed for several hours after the crash, which is under investigation by the Raynham Police and Fire Departments and the Bristol County District Attorney's office.

