Newbury, MA

WCVB

Giant piece of metal crashes into I-95 driver's windshield

BOXFORD, Mass. — It was a close call for one North Shore commuter on Thursday morning when a part of another vehicle crashed through his windshield. The incident happened at about 8 a.m. on Interstate 95 North in Boxford. A blue Honda Accord was struck by a brake drum from another vehicle. Luckily, the Honda’s driver was not hurt and was able to call 911 for help.
BOXFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Dramatic Rescue: Firefighters Remove Driver From Car That Crashed Over Wall in Everett

Firefighters came to the rescue of a woman who became trapped in her car after it drove off a five-foot embankment on Wednesday afternoon in Everett, Massachusetts. The incident happened around 12:18 p.m., when a woman reportedly lost control of her car in the 500 block of Broadway and drove through a fence and off a small wall. She was stuck in the driver's seat as the car hung at a perilous angle, and firefighters were eventually able to free her.
EVERETT, MA
whdh.com

Vehicle crashes into East Boston building, displacing 16 residents

BOSTON (WHDH) - Over a dozen people were displaced after an SUV plowed into a building in East Boston on Thursday. The Boston Fire Department said around 2 p.m. that companies were called to London Street, where the crash was reported. There, crews found a vehicle embedded in the front...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

State Police: Woman killed after vehicle rollover in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman from Holliston was killed after the truck she was driving appeared to travel off of Route 495 and rolled over, according to officials. Massachusetts State Police said the incident happened on 495 South in Bellingham near Exit 46, where troopers were called at approximately 6 p.m. on Thursday.
BELLINGHAM, MA
CBS Boston

1 killed, 4 seriously hurt when pickup truck crashes in Raynham

RAYNHAM – One person was killed and four others were hurt and trapped inside a pickup truck following an early morning crash in Raynham.It happened Wednesday around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive.Raynham Police said a Dodge Ram pickup truck had careened off the road and crashed into a traffic light. In total, five people were trapped inside the truck. Rescuers needed a "delicate extrication process" using hydraulic rescue and cutting tools to remove the people from the truck.One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other men and two women were pulled from the truck and rushed to area hospitals with serious injuries.No other cars were involved in the crash.Route 44 was closed for several hours after the crash, which is under investigation by the Raynham Police and Fire Departments and the Bristol County District Attorney's office.
RAYNHAM, MA
whdh.com

At least 1 killed in wrong-way crash in Duxbury

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a violent wrong-way crash in Duxbury on Tuesday that left at least one person dead, officials said. Officers responding to a reported wrong-way crash on Route 3 near Exit 20 found two seriously damaged cars. The area was closed to traffic while the...
DUXBURY, MA
manchesterinklink.com

1 person seriously injured in 2-car crash on Front Street, driver charged

MANCHESTER, NH – A Hooksett woman was injured Tuesday in a crash on Front Street, and a city man has been charged with DUI. On December 6th, 2022, at approximately 5:15 p.m., the Manchester Police Department responded to the area of 1600 Front Street for reports of a motor vehicle crash. During the course of the investigation, Manchester Police learned that a white Mazda hatchback driven by Frank Hyslop Jr., 56, of Manchester, collided with a silver Buick sedan driven by a 68-year-old female from Hooksett.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Pedestrian struck, critically injured near school in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 71-year-old man was rushed to the hospital by medical helicopter with critical injuries after he was struck while crossing the road near an elementary school in Chelmsford on Tuesday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a struck pedestrian on Maple Road near the...
CHELMSFORD, MA
whdh.com

whdh.com

NH man facing aggravated DUI charge after Manchester crash

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing an aggravated driving while under the influence charge following a crash in Manchester on Tuesday that left one person seriously injured, officials said. Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 1600 Front St. around 5:15 p.m. determined...
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Police identify woman killed in wrong-way crash in Duxbury

DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the Plymouth woman who was killed Tuesday night in a wrong-way crash on Route 3 in Duxbury. Troopers responding to a reported two-vehicle crash involving a wrong-way driver on Route 3 southbound. The wrong-way driver, Janelle Sampey, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene.
DUXBURY, MA

